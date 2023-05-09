One of the portraits has already been purchased by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s office, the young artist said
Tributes poured in for the 40-year-old as his untimely death shocked and saddened people across the region
Dates for the Islamic festival holidays will be announced by the federal government
The formal offer from Al Hilal – reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League and city rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr – is worth around $400 million a year
Based on astronomical calculations, public and private sectors will enjoy holidays from 9th to 12th of Zul Hijjah, last month of Islamic calendar
The third plane arrived in Chad and carried 15 tonnes of food supplies to urgently support Sudanese refugees
The adorable series of images show the UAE Vice-President warmly looking at his grandson, lifting him and then kissing his cheek
Pakistan's participation in the tournament is now in doubt
Attendance and yoga mats are free of charge, and you don't need to bring anything other than yourself
is not just another smartphone, and there are many reasons why.
Technology is revolutionising the world and shaping the future in ways we have never imagined before.
In November 2022, the UAE released 'We The UAE 2031', the national plan for the next decade, which concentrates on the overall development in economy, society, eco-system and diplomacy.
The Portugal Golden Visa programme has increased in popularity in the UAE and GCC specifically over the last few years
Temperatures to soar over 40ºC, with humidity levels dropping to less than 30%
There have been a few instances of documents being faked to sell properties, and scam companies
Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson were seen dancing to the tunes of 'Mohe Rang Do Laal' from the film Bajirao Mastani
The UAE has been ranked 5th worldwide in the UN's Global Cybersecurity Index, with its Cyber Security Council preventing 50,000 cyberattacks per day
Over 1.3 million people have subscribed to the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILoE) scheme so far
For the last 15 years, the Abu Dhabi expat has been trying his luck with raffles and never won anything until recently
For 30 years, the band rocked the stage, and it was no different at Etihad Arena yesterday as the boys rolled out the best of their hits
The funeral prayer and burial of Al Ketbi is held today at the Qusais Cemetery
Video clips from authority showcase the dangers that can occur due to negligence by drivers
While there are instances of live birds and rats being found on board, this is a rare instance
The Emirates has now evacuated 566 from the conflict-stricken country; priority was given to those most vulnerable, including the sick, children, elderly, women
Queen consorts do not formally share the sovereign’s powers, and dropping the 'consort' part of the title does not change that
Talabat launches ChatGPT-powered AI grocery shopping assistant for some of its users
People run together at the same time from all over the globe to support the cause for spinal cord research
A Khaleej Times reader asks about the legalities of moving to the city on a freelance visa
Officials and industry players note that tourists of the future consider regions rather than individual destinations, as travel has become easier and faster now
Navigate the competitive job market in Dubai by keeping the following things in mind.
Standing at over 300m tall, the building will have 71 floors but only 76 residences will be constructed to achieve its goal of providing privacy, exclusivity, and pure luxury
Air taxis are expected to start operations by 2026, making the emirate the world's first city to have a fully developed network of vertiports
DTC is making strides to realise its strategy to deliver innovative and sustainable transportation services at world-class standards
Homegrown foodtech start-up Switch Food will produce food products 100 per cent free of genetically modified organisms, soy, allergens and gluten including vegan and halal-certified kebab,
Telehealth services up by 24%; how virtual consultations have evolved from fax to app
The person wrongfully caught was acquitted of any wrongdoing by the criminal court
Victim was assaulted by the accused, who stole Dh5,000 in cash and important documents
Moderate to brisk winds may cause blowing dust and sand, leading to significantly reduced visibility
The same penalty shall apply to whoever interferes with a public job or service
A study found that there are more Facebook users registered here than the population in the country
The summit in Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen partnerships, international cooperation and the exchange of expertise in crisis management
In conversation with Mark Penfield, Cluster Conservation Manager at Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts, discovering the history and natural wildlife of UAE's Arabian Wildlife Park
Introducing Holiday Factory Premium - the game-changing brand for high-end, all-inclusive holidays in the UAE
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
Over the last 25 years, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital's team of obstetricians and gynaecologists, alongside the midwives and nurses, have helped deliver thousands of healthy babies to different generations of UAE parents
Strategic partnership set to elevate healthcare standards and extend services across the UAE, GCC, MENA, and Egypt
How The Seventy Ninth Group found its own route to success and became one of the fastest-growing asset management companies
Xiaomi inaugurates its biggest store at Dubai Mall, showcasing the latest tech products and offering a 50 per cent discount on opening day
The ‘Queen of Couture Cakes’ will be in city to oversee special cakes for King Charles' coronation
A hotel in Yas Island is offering packages that include two tickets each
He gave a shout out to fans on Instagram
May 4 is an informal commemorative day observed annually to honour the famous film franchise
ICOPLAST Conference showcases latest innovations in cosmetology, highlights emirates' leading role in the field
Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of Sheikh Dr Sultan, Ruler of Sharjah, issued a resolution designating Bin Karam as Director General of Irthi
Initiative helps students develop the skills to express their reflections on country’s national identity, heritage, culture, and values
The coronation fashion saw prominent figures from around the world dressed in clothes full of meaning
The patient was born with a giant nevus that covered almost 20 percent of her upper body
As labour contract negotiations heat up in Hollywood, unions representing writers and actors seek limits on artificial intelligence
Whilst business strategy needs to be realigned in the face of change, ignoring people’s needs impacts the journey massively
Kinetic artist Sheik Hussain Yunnaz on using waves of the desert in his kinetic energy artworks as a way of paying homage to the late founding father of the nation
The modern low-rise building, projected to be completed by Q4 2024
Oil rallies after three straight weekly declines
is not just another smartphone, and there are many reasons why.
Turnover for the period was Dh1.42 billion, a 27% increase
GDP exceeds Dh1 trillion with 50 per cent contribution from the non-oil sectors
The report launched by YAAP in conjunction with Khaleej Times says 76.9% marketers consider influencer marketing a top priority for their brand
The three-day show starting Tuesday will host more than 150 exhibitors from 20 countries at DWTC
Last year, DIFC-based Fintech and innovation firms raised over $615 million (Dh2.25 billion) in funding
Messi also received an award on behalf of the Argentina men's football team
The gritty left-hander will have a big role to play if the KKR manages to make a deep run in the tournament
revealed Messi's former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will also accept big-money deals with Al Hilal
City is closing in on matching Manchester United's feat of being the only side to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season
French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia
Swiss great fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open with a hip injury
With 184 runs in 10 matches at a forgettable average of 18.39 and a solitary half-century, Sharma is enduring a second consecutive poor season
Hyderabad chased down 215 in a dramatic last-ball finish
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
Can you imagine Spider-Man wearing a thobe? Or Iron Man in a red kurta? Iconic characters from the DC Universe, like Superman and 'Habibi Hulk', are part of the series, too
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
AI artist makes a compilation of images with noteworthy people celebrating the festival
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it
The viral video garnered praise for the Imam, who did not pause or flinch in his recitation