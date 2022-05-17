This comes 11 months after a report documents more than 140 cases of 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
Americas2 hours ago
He imbibes all the traits of a great leader and has faith in the immense potential of the UAE
UAE11 hours ago
The dollar index was trading 0.01% lower at 104.19
Markets2 hours ago
'The next couple of months will be the most difficult ones of our lives'
Economy2 hours ago
Services will be available only to those who currently have a request in process
Visa and Immigration in UAE53 minutes ago
If hired, the airline will provide accommodation in Dubai, a tax-free salary and more benefits
Jobs1 hour ago
The accused admitted to carrying the drugs inside his stomach, for $1,000
Crime34 minutes ago
Long-awaited move is a crucial step in PM Modi’s drive to 'monetise and modernise' state-run companies
Markets3 hours ago
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Creating Fusion Recipes Perfect for Every Palette
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The gentle wafting waves of the scented perfumes by Shaikh Mohd Saeed Est. resonates with the UAE culture of using aromatic oils and perfumes to this day
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Heartwarming gestures by the world leader that went viral in recent years
Government22 hours ago
Yemeni boys were 'conjoined in several organs', and 24 doctors were involved in the operation
Gulf18 hours ago
Firms say that Dubai Government's first law on virtual assets are encouraging them to move in this direction
Business22 hours ago
Heads of government, officials arrive in Abu Dhabi to offer condolences on passing of the late leader
UAE17 hours ago
He believed in the power of education to increase understanding, create opportunities and move society forward
Education20 hours ago
The trip marks the highest-level visit by Biden administration officials to Abu Dhabi
UAE14 hours ago
Huda Al Matroushi beats gender stereotypes to open a garage in Sharjah
UAE16 hours ago
The UAE Capital has been ranked as the safest city for six years straight
Sheikh Khalifa17 hours ago
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed posted the adorable images
UAE20 hours ago
Triple-vaccinated tourists from select countries can enter as part of small group tours
coronavirus4 hours ago
The lockdown should be lifted by June, but residents will still be asked to get tested frequently
coronavirus4 hours ago
The memorial services for late President underscore tolerant and secular ideals of the people’s leader on the lines of his late father Sheikh Zayed
Sheikh Khalifa14 hours ago
Saudi Crown Prince offered his condolences to UAE leaders
UAE14 hours ago
Breakthrough reflects public anger at the country's financial collapse
MENA9 minutes ago
Grand Prize of AED 10 million, second prize of AED 1 million and AED 300,000 in raffle prizes are up for grabs
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE1 week ago
She was the founder of Arab Unity School
Education1 week ago
The site was raided and the accused were caught red-handed with the materials
Crime1 week ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy1 week ago
Representatives of leading government and private entities on both sides to hold meetings
Economy1 week ago
The accused held a knife to the child's neck
Crime1 week ago
Officials said they used drones to detect congestions and direct patrols at hotspots
Transport1 week ago
Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8
UAE1 week ago
More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each
UAE1 week ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 week ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads5 days ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads1 week ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads1 week ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads1 week ago
Among the many cultural initiatives that flourished in recent times is the Louvre Abu Dhabi.
UAE4 hours ago
Bollywood actor's social comedy comes with a strong message of female empowerment
Entertainment4 days ago
The Bollywood actor will perform as part of Dubai Comedy Festival on May 13
Entertainment5 days ago
Hadi Baba and Charles Anouzi talk about the making of Turn On Your Favorite Show.
Music6 days ago
...where time slows down and you get a chance to absorb the arts
Arts and Culture4 days ago
Even if you didn’t know the term, you’re surely using homonyms all the time
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words4 days ago
Now enjoy gastronomic affairs of flavours and pairings with non-alcoholic spirits. The rise of non-alcoholic revolution has led to the presence of high-quality beverage options available in the region
Lifestyle4 days ago
The Louvre will also host a series of seminars and panel discussions featuring Nobel laureates, eminent authors and critics
Books3 days ago
Global research has shown that mental health issues have increased since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic
Mental Health4 days ago
3 yogic principles to deal with stress
Wellness4 days ago
She tells us how she outgrew this feeling to become an advocate for social change
Beauty4 days ago
The 2022 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo isn’t scared to get its wheels dirty
Lifestyle4 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health4 days ago
Moscow demands foreign buyers start paying in roubles or risk losing their supply
Energy1 hour ago
If hired, the airline will provide accommodation in Dubai, a tax-free salary and more benefits
Jobs1 hour ago
Spot gold was last up 0.1 per cent at $1,825.29 per ounce on Tuesday morning
Markets2 hours ago
The US health regulator began looking into the facility after complaints about bacterial infections in infants
Business4 hours ago
$44 billion deal to buy social networking site on hold pending information on spam accounts
Tech5 hours ago
Taking place on May 17 in Dubai, the third edition of the event will take a deep dive into how organisations can prepare for any future uncertainty, where growth opportunities lie, and how CFOs can play a critical role in influencing business resilience and change
Finance15 hours ago
Justin Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic 100m champion, was recently in India as the brand brand ambassador of the TCS 10K Run in Bangalore
Sports10 hours ago
Delhi beat Punjab by 17 runs, thanks to Marsh's 63 off 48 balls and Thakur's 4-36
Cricket11 hours ago
How wonderful it would be if badminton could get a tournament like the IPL in to showcase emerging stars, writes Sumit Chakraberty
Sports11 hours ago
While Umran’s return to wicket-taking form has given SRH some hope, the road to redemption for SRH is paved with umpteen hurdles
Cricket12 hours ago
The ICC-sanctioned T20 tournament brought together a wealth of talent from both Test-playing teams as well as associate members of the world cricket’s governing body
Cricket12 hours ago
First at the scene, Townson started doing CPR on Symonds but didn't get much response
Cricket1 day ago
With a place in the playoffs so near, players will obviously be under a lot of pressure, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket1 day ago
Queensland Police says an investigation into the crash has been opened
Cricket2 days ago
IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans earlier confirmed their spot in Qualifier 1 with a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings
Cricket1 day ago
Allison Poerner conducts water tasting sessions for restaurants, which involves pairing and contrasting water with food. Water does have taste, which is determined by its Total Dissolved Solids, she says.
Videos1 week ago
The actress talks about playing a pilot and working with Ajay Devgn in the aviation thriller
Videos2 weeks ago
One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.
Videos2 weeks ago
We visit Al Baik’s new branch in Mall of the Emirates which is based in the food court close to Ski Dubai
Videos2 weeks ago
The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.
Videos2 weeks ago
More than a charity drive, cooking up all these meals every Ramadan has been a devotion for Shareefah Al Hosani
Ramadan 20222 weeks ago
The pilot had become 'incoherent' following a medical emergency
Offbeat5 days ago
The fake banknotes feature paintings depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires
MENA3 days ago
A former employee sued his supervisor for using the word to insult him
Offbeat4 days ago
The vehicle was headed towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop due to a medical incident
Offbeat4 days ago
Media reported the impersonator was being interviewed by police
Offbeat4 days ago
