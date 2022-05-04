Blowing sand to reduce horizontal visibility over some areas
Weather2 hours ago
He bought the winning ticket on April 22
UAE12 hours ago
Move reflects UAE’s commitment to the New Economy and confidence in the security and sustainability of Web 3.0 ecosystems
Business17 hours ago
Precious metal sector is expected to benefit significantly from the tariff concessions
Business14 hours ago
The move came amid countrywide protests demanding the resignation of the prime minister and president
Asia1 hour ago
Pyongyang leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to boost Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal at the “fastest possible speed”
Asia2 minutes ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian forces violated agreements for safe evacuations
World1 hour ago
DSES WINNERS 2022
Zubin Karkaria Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VFS Global Group
Amazon-backed delivery firm says it would ensure a structure that works for everyone
UAE1 day ago
Jacob is part of a 12-member group trying their luck for more than five years
UAE1 day ago
Airline says seat belt sign was on, passengers were asked to remain seated on the Mumbai-Durgapur flight
World1 day ago
The new annual subscription service offers a raft of exclusive rewards to loyal readers
UAE3 days ago
Reuniting and celebrating together with extended family members magnify the joy of the festival
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The evening saw celebrities wear chain dresses and 'cities' on capes
Entertainment16 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 14,060
coronavirus18 hours ago
The outgoing church head of Southern Arabia continued to work for the betterment of the Catholic community in the region
UAE18 hours ago
The patrol team drove around the Emirate in the wee hours to spread happiness
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
Imams who led the prayer congratulated Muslims on the blessed occasion
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Families came together early on Tuesday morning while many people shared hugs and wishes
Asia17 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince reiterates his resolve to further strengthen long-standing ties between the two countries
UAE17 hours ago
Business set up consultancy Creative Zone has become something of a staple for new business owners coming to the UAE.
Food items are being distributed to refugees, displaced persons and crisis-stricken communities around the world
Ramadan 20221 week ago
Residents can call the number 901 for queries and 999 for emergencies
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The force also provided 1,000 copies of the Holy Quran to prisoners
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirms that the UAE continues its efforts to enhance Arab cooperation
UAE1 week ago
Airline expects high number of travellers departing from Dubai from April 30
Aviation1 week ago
The milestone comes as daily infections continue to decline
coronavirus1 week ago
These will be available from April 28
Transport1 week ago
The campaign aims to ensure that the city's appearance is maintained
UAE1 week ago
The court ruled that the transfers would not have happened if the personal details of the client were not leaked
Legal1 week ago
45 patients to be enrolled in study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pioneering new technology
Health1 week ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
A crippling pandemic, lack of food security and climate change might push an already embattled middle class into a deeper abyss. Can the situation still be salvaged?
Long Reads1 week ago
It is 20 years since the iconic Bend It Like Beckham was released. It reflected change and continuity in an increasingly multicultural Britain, going on to inspire generations of Asian women footballers, and challenge stereotypes, while continuing to move audiences across the globe
Long Reads1 week ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads3 days ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads4 days ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads5 days ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads1 week ago
*Clones are non-branded cartridges from alternative producers
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
Make the most of your long holiday with these top options.
Local Events1 day ago
The lead actors talk about the film ahead of its release.
Entertainment4 days ago
The gritty film inspired by Western noir genres releases May 6 on Netflix.
OTT1 day ago
The South Indian superstar is cagey about his latest enigmatic offering at the cinemas
Entertainment6 days ago
A consistent decline in caseloads has led to further relaxation of Covid-19 protocols
coronavirus3 days ago
Themed ‘Create Creativity’, the May 11 – 22 event in Expo Centre Sharjah will see creatives, authors and actors descend on the festival
Books3 days ago
Many Americans rethinking their wardrobes to balance comfort and professionalism
Fashion9 hours ago
Cough, wheezing, breathlessness and chest tightness are the most common symptoms of the condition, expert says
Health16 hours ago
American animator and film director Kyle Balda, who co-directed children’s movies like Minions and did the animation for Despicable Me and Jumanji, will attend the fest
UAE1 day ago
Top health official recommended people stay active and do regular exercise through a routine
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The first and oldest purpose-built museum in the UAE has been a pivotal pillar of the art scene in the country and region
Arts and Culture3 days ago
Prime Assessment Center to move to Mushrif Wedding Hall from April 30
Health4 days ago
Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Caparo Middle East was established in 2005 as a regional distributor of industrial and electrical products from its premises in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, with warehouses and offices spanning across 70,000 sq. ft.
Business8 hours ago
The city will host the event for the next three years with an option to extend
Tech11 hours ago
Earlier this month, he said spam bots are the "single most annoying problem" on the social media platform
Tech12 hours ago
Users will get a 30-minute window to rework their tweets
Tech14 hours ago
He says an important measure of success would be whether the platform could expand its audience significantly
Tech23 hours ago
The government’s new legislative programme is not expected to include a bill to provide statutory underpinning to the digital markets unit
Tech1 day ago
Tesla chief's talk of doing away with advertising model for revenue, relying instead on subscriptions, does not appear feasible
Tech1 day ago
Four UAE players will play in the star-studded Women's Big Bash League-style event at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Cricket8 hours ago
Punjab moved up to fifth and stopped league leaders Gujarat from putting one foot in the playoffs
Cricket8 hours ago
Djokovic needed a win in the second round match to avoid surrendering the top spot to second-placed Daniil Medvedev
Cricket8 hours ago
Attention in the match between CSK and RCB will be divided between Dhoni and Virat Kohli, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket8 hours ago
Bengal was just four minutes away from winning its 32nd title in the tournament
Football1 day ago
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Monday
Cricket1 day ago
Punjab Kings face a big test against table-toppers Gujarat Titans, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket1 day ago
The problem in our job is everything’s perfect until the next game starts on the wrong foot, says the manager
Football1 day ago
A two-time Madrid Open champion, Halep upset No. 2-ranked Paula Badosa in the second round
Tennis1 day ago
In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.
Videos3 weeks ago
It is the KKR’s fourth game of the season while the third for Mumbai Indians.
Sport3 weeks ago
The Art Maze, a first-of-its-kind art gallery experience by Marcus Schaefer and Sacha Jafri, was officially unveiled on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad on March 23.
Videos4 weeks ago
The Ravindra Jadeja-led team lost their third match of the season against Punjab Kings on Monday
Sport4 weeks ago
After a delay of two and half years, golf returned to Mauritius with the season-finale of EU Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship. With play suspended due to heavy rain on Day 1, Roger Chapman managed to top the board after a few hours of play
Videos1 month ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos1 month ago
Extra products are repurposed into baskets and distributed to the needy in the country
Ramadan 20221 week ago
Kumar also instals two mini coolers and fans inside
Offbeat1 day ago
The tweets come after the billionaire's buyout of microblogging site Twitter
Offbeat5 days ago
Walter Orthmann has a piece of advice for those looking for a long and fulfilling professional life: Do what you love
Offbeat1 week ago
The man 'kept trying to talk' to the former heavyweight boxing champion, according to reports
Americas1 week ago
|1 AED
|20.69 INR
|1 AED
|49.54 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,818.86 AED
|24K
|225.00 AED