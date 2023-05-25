Doctors explain higher temperatures can lead to increased pollen production by plants which impact many individuals adversely
She died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland
The new millionaire would also like to surprise his elder brother with a new car, in addition to buying a small house in his hometown
It showcases the history of the emirate with exhibits dating back to the 1800s
To develop these projects, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has signed two agreements with Q Holding
They will be referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings
It highlights various health problems, including anxiety and the possibility of developing addiction
Residents of new ultra-luxury tower will drive all the way to their floor
Courts used to function in open public spaces, most probably in front of the mosque
USIF and DM Consultants join forces to guide Middle East investors to U.S. residency.
Qima Real Estate will offer GCC investors access to exclusive projects in the UK
Bed and breakfast and brunch for less than Dh500 for you and your friend sound too good to be true? Well, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi will make you a believer as the five-star hotel launches the incredible Wonderfully YOU Weekend Stay package for only Dh499.
Atif Rahman, Founder and Chairman, ORO24
This came during a Council of Ministers meeting that His Highness chaired
Three other participants to drive away luxury vehicles each in the latest Duty Free draw
The zoo houses around 95 species and over 500 animals, but not everyone can gain access to this private collection
A woman and her child were injured in the incident
New food outlet in the emirate gathered immediate momentum on social media platforms, and videos circulating showed expats standing in long queues
Travellers must make their bookings at least 96 hours before arrival
The activity is even more in demand during the hotter months, as it is one of the more Instagrammable things you can do in the city
The woman, identified as Vartika Chaudhary, was reportedly shooting this brave stunt for social media when cops pulled her over
The currency note will be withdrawn from circulation, left many Indian expatriates and tourists in UAE facing difficulties in exchanging their banknotes
During previous walkouts, several flights had to be cancelled or delayed for up to three hours; here's a guide that can help you plan trips better
Driven by inflow of HNWIs, high-end property market is witnessing unprecedented growth, with record deals signed for residential apartments, villas
During a discussion in the Federal National Council, minister responds to inquiries regarding the future of citizen employment in the private sector after 2026
Participants can enter the raffle by buying a Dh25 ticket and choosing their numbers
From main courses to desserts, we've got all types of culinary offerings in our list
In the UAE, the prevalence of asthma is relatively high as approximately 10 to 15 per cent of the adult population suffers from the disease
Indian fashion influencer Masoom Minawala, who made Dubai her home recently, has been making quite a splash at Cannes
One expat in Dubai, who was expecting a package that had been delayed for several weeks, fell victim to the scam
Exclusive: Paying tribute to legacy of Fifa World Cup, Iranian artist Fatemeh Zarei uses a rare collection of footballs as her canvas and hopes to bring her exhibition to UAE
Notes to help cut through the confusion of what to keep in mind when buying a second-hand vehicle
A number of hotels and resorts in the UAE are offering packages that are rooted in promoting health and well-being
KT special report: For many UAE nationals, fishing is a part of their identity, something they inherited from their past and will pass on to their future
It’s an ultra-low-cost security net that protects workers if they lose their jobs
The abundance of other fountain shows throughout the Emirates ensures that the magic of dancing fountains will continue to enchant audiences
Through a unique programme, many of these kids are also taught how to save lives in various scenarios
Ministry of Education has defined a set of subjects that pupils are required to study, including six compulsory subjects
The success of ADGM, according to CEO Dhaher Al Mheiri, is reflected in rising demand for its services and for companies to be based in the UAE’s capital city
Did you know? Akash Madhwal, who took five wickets for five runs against Lucknow, was playing tennis ball cricket until four years ago
With a stunning five-wicket spell (3.3-0-5-5) Madhwal knocked the stuffing out of Lucknow Super Giants
Mediclinic Parkview Hospital
American Hospital Dubai provides necessary care and resources to Cath lab patients
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
The financial services industry is plotting how to incorporate tools like ChatGPT into its products. But humans will still be necessary to provide personal advice.
A new generation of stand-ups is mining the heartbreaking loss of a loved one for ambitious shows
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
Protecting lives, health, and wealth for over 830,000 clients in the UAE
Looking to make some extra cash while helping a friend in their real estate journey? Look no further.
How can companies create scalable, resilient and agile supply chains that can quickly respond to global disruptions and uncertainty?
HONOR continues to surprise us all! The smartphone maker has come out with the next iteration of its popular Magic Series flagship line, the all-new HONOR Magic5 Pro.
A look back at moments that made memories from the annual awards show all set to take over Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this weekend
The series which also stars Vijay Varma is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video
The film, which opened to a thunderous applause, is the critically-acclaimed director's first at Cannes since 1985's 'After Hours'
The actor, who is busy promoting his upcoming film, got candid in a recent chat and discussed the nepotism and politics prevalent in Bollywood
They undergo field training for between one and three years to completely understand the process and standards
The 77-year-old told Khaleej Times that his Arabic book covers over 50 years of life experiences, works, and challenges of Iraqi and Arab cultural landscape
The couple reflect on their six-year-old relationship and do not hesitate to express their vulnerabilities
They were found to have used expired tools and failed to comply with the regulations for medical waste disposal and storage of blood units
It will offer advanced and comprehensive care, including gynaecological surgeries, minimally invasive procedures, and complex issues
Rajwa Al-Saif, who hails from Saudi Arabia, is all set to marry Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on June 1 in Amman
Driver still needs to pay attention to the road at all times and be ready to take over when the system requests it or when an emergency manoeuvre is needed
Agreement will see an allocation of land and related services from Kezad for the project
Company to provide insurance solutions to 9,500 businesses located in the free zone
The greenback has been the mainstay of the global financial system for decades
Wealth management will rely heavily on robo-advisors in the future
Residents of new ultra-luxury tower will drive all the way to their floor
Technology alone is not enough to solve the problem we face
$2.4 billion scheme will deliver more than 110 million imperial gallons per day of nano-filtered seawater through 75km of transportation
With his finishing skills on the wane and a dodgy knee, Dhoni has suggested on several occasions his retirement is imminent
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January in a high-profile move that made him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world
Having scored 183 for eight, Mumbai restricted Lucknow to just 101 all out in 16.3 overs
Sheikh Ahmed also expressed gratitude for the continuous support provided by the General Assembly
Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius was targeted with shouts of 'monkey' from the stands — the latest in a series of racist attacks against him
In the Eliminator today against Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants will hope for a big knock from Nicholas Pooran
The inaugural Tech Mahindra GCL will make history with six World Champions and several star players from 14 different countries in contention
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The Japanese brand behind this product is planning to release other variants made of the finest ingredients, such as caviar
Its owner said that it was 'just sitting' in the factory since it is not allowed to be driven on city streets
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
The woman, identified as Vartika Chaudhary, was reportedly shooting this brave stunt for social media when cops pulled her over
The alarming footage, captured last week in the Chhapra district of Bihar, shows hordes of the insects tumbling onto the street in thick flurries
She recently moved to a slum from a small hut in Bandstand, Mumbai
In a short video on Instagram, the teen has said that she used to live in a small hut by the sea, but she now lives in a slum
AI artist makes a compilation of images with noteworthy people celebrating the festival
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic