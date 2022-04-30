UAE

How to take a classic and retell the story

Long Reads

How to take a classic and retell the story

For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?

Long Reads1 week ago

The rise and rise of inflation

Long Reads

The rise and rise of inflation

Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like

Long Reads2 weeks ago

How Covid propelled trillion-dollar valuations

Long Reads

How Covid propelled trillion-dollar valuations

Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also  gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion,  worth more than collective GDPs of many countries

Long Reads1 day ago

Friend request: Accept or decline?

Long Reads

Friend request: Accept or decline?

Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances

Long Reads6 days ago

You're safe in our hands

PARTNER CONTENT

You're safe in our hands

Dubai-based Flex Facility Management LLC is leveraging human resources and technology to offer best-in-class services to its prestigious clientele in the UAE. In conversation with Nikesh Ram, Chairman and Managing Director

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago

KT Travel Safe: Mauritius Diary

Videos

KT Travel Safe: Mauritius Diary

In this KT travel safe, we are looking at Mauritius as a travel destination for your Eid or summer holidays considering the current Covid-19 protocols. We also focus on golf tourism with the return of the MCB Tour Championship.

Videos3 weeks ago

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.64 INR
1 AED 49.54 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,965.66 AED
24K229.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex