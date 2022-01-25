Officials allege Google tracks and profits from users’ location data, despite leading consumers to think they could protect their privacy
Tech5 hours ago
Tax registrants who were not able to benefit from redetermination by December 31, 2021, can now benefit until December 31, 2022
UAE9 hours ago
DEWA achieved a new world record in electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year.
Energy11 hours ago
The Financial Markets Tribunal has upheld enforcement action taken by the Dubai Financial Services Authority against Mr Gilles Rollet for serious misconduct
Business11 hours ago
IDC estimated that public cloud services adoption is accelerating at a CAGR of 28 per cent year on year between 2020 and 2025 in the UAE
UAE5 days ago
Technical Analysis (TA) often comes in handy when you want to buy or sell bitcoin, Shiba Inu or other crypto assets.
Crowdfunding is a thing of the past. There's a new way to organize projects involving large funds and hundreds of strangers that agree to your own rules and decisions-all based on a blockchain.
Thanks to Bitcoin, the world finally has blockchain: a new kind of data management technology that keeps an immutable record of all things digital. More and more governments have seen blockchain's potential, which has caused much excitement among crypto-enthusiasts.
In this space between money and technology, lies a new momentum taking the world by storm. No, it's not cryptocurrencies.
New decision has been taken due to the misuse of unmanned aerial vehicles
Government1 day ago
The Raffle Draw saw 33 winners share Dh1,000,000
UAE1 day ago
Saih Al Dahal Road Improvement Project will replace the old single-lane road with a dual carriageway extending 11km
Transport1 day ago
The ministry confirmed its readiness to deal with any threats.
Emergencies19 hours ago
'Please advise the penalties if my cheque bounces in such a scenario'
Legal1 day ago
Defence Ministry intercepted and destroyed two Houthi missiles fired towards Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Government15 hours ago
“The UAE is always first,” the Dubai Ruler said.
UAE10 hours ago
The Emirate welcomed over six million international visitors between January and November 2021
Travel8 hours ago
Public schools across the Emirates are returning to in-person learning in two phases
Education12 hours ago
The stampede happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in Yaounde to watch Cameroon play Comoros
World29 minutes ago
US declares itself ready to hold talks urgently as Iran says open to direct nuclear talks
MENA44 minutes ago
The growth in e-Trader licence issuance shows the increasing momentum of e-shopping in Dubai.
Business44 minutes ago
Four people were 'seriously injured' in the assault
Europe7 hours ago
Foldables are the latest trend for smartphones that are catching on quickly and given current trends
Vaccinated individuals must present proof of full vaccination status via their home country's official vaccination certificate.
coronavirus3 days ago
Spacetech hub offers package of benefits, including office space, mentorship, networking, investment opportunities, access to government contracts and more.
UAE4 days ago
Move aimed at curbing the spread of infection and also providing patients timely medical care by experts.
coronavirus4 days ago
Awareness campaign launched by police due to increased turnout of tourists in desert areas during winter.
UAE4 days ago
This unique concept is a step into a new direction for the future, not only for Meta but the rest of us.
A workout routine is often regimented based on body weight and image consciousness. But the trick is to incorporate a deeper approach: there’s nothing like feeling the difference
Long Reads1 week ago
Central banks all over the world — including in the UAE — are exploring the launch of a digital form of money to reduce friction in cross-border payments, improve efficiency in payments and counter the growing popularity of crypto currencies
Long Reads1 week ago
After the fall of the Colston statue in Bristol, many local institutions that carried his name decided to drop it, while others reviewed their histories
Long Reads1 week ago
Performing arts are as old as civilisation, but they have also evolved with time. As we become consumed by customised digital content, will the pure form of theatre survive?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
How Indian cuisine has remained not just relevant and reinvented, but is still pandering to hungry palates
Long Reads2 days ago
Do connections we form come with a shelf life? And are relationships only for a reason or a season? Or can they also be for a lifetime?
Long Reads3 days ago
During the Arab occupation of Iberian Peninsula their language spread throughout the area and entered Latin.
Long Reads4 days ago
Global spread of English is closely tied to the history of the British Empire.
Long Reads4 days ago
A lot goes into starting and scaling a business to 7 figures.
UAE based business setup company, Creative Zone launched the first edition of its comprehensive '2022 Business Setup Guide' for companies and entrepreneurs seeking to set up and operate in the UAE.
Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, the Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran starrer is out in UAE now
Entertainment7 hours ago
It’s the singer’s first Spanish-language production in over 20 years.
Music1 day ago
The British singer spoke to City Times ahead of his gig in the city on January 29.
Local Events1 day ago
Surveillance through electronic system and Digital Epidemiology Control Centre launched on the inaugural day of Arab Health
Health12 hours ago
People who have received the Covid vaccine can also donate blood
Health3 days ago
Mich Turner, MBE, is excited to set up her signature brand Little Venice Cake Company’s L’Atelier at Atlantis The Royal this summer
Food4 days ago
The partnership aims to introduce customised health and wellness plans, as well as deliver basic life support and industrial first aid training
Health6 hours ago
More than 3,500 exhibitors from over 60 countries showcase the latest innovations and technologies at the event
Events8 hours ago
Devil Presses are extremely challenging movement that involves chest-to-floor dumbbell burpees and double dumbbell snatches
Mental Health8 hours ago
Added to the stress of parenting, is the particular problem of parenting from afar
Arts and Culture4 days ago
Mental Health4 days ago
Mental Health4 days ago
From January to November 2021, the Agri commodity sector has contributed total export revenue of RM189.5 billion to the Malaysian economy.
Business5 hours ago
Meta says the array of machines could process images and video up to 20 times faster than their current systems
Tech5 hours ago
The growth in e-Trader licence issuance shows the increasing momentum of e-shopping in Dubai.
Business44 minutes ago
Dr Amer brings over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, primarily in wealth management and business development.
Business50 minutes ago
ADGM is home to more than 4,150 registered entities.
Business1 hour ago
The hospital has seen an increase in the number of doctor, nurses, physiotherapy, other lab investigation services called for at home over the year since January 2021.
Business3 hours ago
Significant fines have been issued against major audit firms after regulators expressed concerns over the quality of the audit work.
Business7 hours ago
Since its inception in 1971, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has financed several projects in 103 developing countries
Education7 hours ago
Estonia's Kaia Kanepi rallied from a set down to topple world number two Aryna Sabalenka 5-7 6-2 7-6 (10) on Margaret Court Arena
Tennis8 hours ago
Babar might have played only six ODis in 2021, but he made vital contributions in the two series that Pakistan played this year
Cricket14 hours ago
Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, PR Sreejesh, Lovlina, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu join hands with Paralympian champions in an unique concept
Sports2 hours ago
The police said the incident took place between 3:00pm and 7:00pm local time at the player's empty home
Football3 hours ago
Taylor said he was blackmailed by a group in India in October 2019
Cricket13 hours ago
Striker Barrow, one of the outstanding performers at the tournament, was set up by a defence-splitting pass from Yusupha Bobb
Football3 hours ago
India's Shubhankar Sharma (71) and Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello (70) were tied second one shot behind Pieters
Golf1 day ago
The Indian T20 vice captain is only the second India woman player to bag an ICC award after veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami
Cricket8 hours ago
Earlier, De Kock's 17th ODI century boosted South Africa's total
Cricket1 day ago
For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…
Videos1 month ago
The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
Videos1 month ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos1 month ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos3 weeks ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos4 weeks ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos2 months ago
Man’s arm got cut off near the shoulder in a workplace accident.
Offbeat2 days ago
The search was conducted following a request from the son of one of those on board the doomed flight
Offbeat6 hours ago
The picture shows a forearm containing a Kalashnikov bullet from a woman who was shot during the 2015 Bataclan shootings
Offbeat1 day ago
Several monkeys escaped after the collision between a pickup and a dump truck, but only one remained unaccounted for
Offbeat2 days ago
