Unicef expresses concerns over the condition of Afghan children
Asia9 hours ago
Booby-trapped drone targets minister's residence early on Sunday
MENA4 hours ago
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times
Weather5 hours ago
The new list will come into effect from Sunday, November 7
coronavirus12 hours ago
Explore the World will create five grand prize draw winners, who will win one million Skywards miles each
Expo 20201 hour ago
The rain prayers will be held across the nation on November 12
UAE13 hours ago
A spokeswoman for the council did not elaborate circumstances behind the decision.
MENA10 hours ago
The South African comedian will be performing at the Expo Centre Ballroom on Friday, November 12
Entertainment16 hours ago
Entry will be granted only to people who are fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by Kuwait
MENA14 hours ago
Nine rebel groups said they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People’s Liberation Front
Africa15 hours ago
Loved ones have missed holidays, birthdays and funerals while nonessential air travel was barred
coronavirus15 hours ago
The special tribute will be held tonight at 7.30pm
Expo 202017 hours ago
At least 27 states filed lawsuits challenging the mandatory vaccination rule for companies with 100 or more workers
coronavirus11 hours ago
Those who repeat the same crimes will be further imprisoned for a year or more
Crime22 hours ago
Global recruitment firm Robert Half says Dubai expat tenures increases from 3 years to around 8-10 years
Visa and Immigration in UAE1 day ago
Cyclists from all levels, ages, nationalities ride along Sheikh Zayed Road
UAE1 day ago
Police warn motorists of traffic jams in the area
UAE1 day ago
Over 100 members displayed their passion for the sport in matching red-and-black T-shirts
UAE1 day ago
The UAE and Gulf economies will recover next year as the Covid-19 pandemic induced challenges subside and non-oil sectors return to their pre-pandemic levels
Economy1 day ago
The implementation of the deliverables will be achieved through both legislative and non-legislative means.
Business1 day ago
The visit was marked by an event attended by over 100 stakeholders that connected senior Colombian public and private sector figures to their Dubai counterpart.
Business1 day ago
The money created by the Fed and the ECB is finding increasingly its way back to the central bank by being deposited there.
Business1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The KT Desert Drive has emerged as one of the most anticipated events in the country - ever since it was launched in 2019.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Topcon Corporation takes pride in being a technology solution partner for leading construction, agricultural and geospatial companies worldwide.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The American Stroke Association and MENASO recognise Mediclinic City Hospital’s commitment to prioritising quality care for stroke patients.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
In recent years, cyber-attacks have increased and become more frequent, putting internet users around the world at a higher risk.
PARTNER CONTENT 23 minutes ago
Seller needs to provide clear information about electronic products sold through online portals
Legal17 minutes ago
The precious metal rose last week despite the tapering of US bond purchases
Markets40 minutes ago
Explore the World will create five grand prize draw winners, who will win one million Skywards miles each
Expo 20201 hour ago
Representatives discuss strategies to strengthen legacies at House of Wisdom
UAE1 hour ago
Move comes as part of digitisation, customer happiness initiatives
UAE2 hours ago
The best choice is often the simplest one - walking.
Life and Living2 hours ago
28-year-old Jonathan Johnson tied the knot in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Council Bluffs
coronavirus1 day ago
The Kerala native was shocked when he opened his Amazon order
Offbeat1 day ago
In memoir, actor recounts "decades of pain, anger, and resentment" against abusive, alcoholic dad
Entertainment1 day ago
The world's greatest show is not to be missed.
Expo 20202 days ago
Video shows amused residents as he travels on water, through Bur Dubai, Old Souq
UAE2 days ago
Thick black fumes seen billowing out of the site
UAE17 hours ago
Evaluation of positive cases moved to Al Ain Hospital
coronavirus17 hours ago
Sheikh Mohammed issues directive to merge Dubai Economy and Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.
Business16 hours ago
Warner hit an unbeaten 56-ball 89 and shared a 124-run partnership with Mitchell Mars.
Cricket17 hours ago
Clean power to be generated from solar, nuclear, sources says capital's Department of Energy
UAE1 day ago
The fountains are operating with enhanced health and safety measures, including the integration of hands-free sensor taps
Expo 20201 day ago
Thousands expected to pedal along Sheikh Zayed Road as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge
UAE2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 hour ago
The human race has a complicated relationship with progress. So often, we're presented with technology or advances and are happy to believe this is the pinnacle of progress - until we're shown otherwise.
There’s nothing quite like the movies when it comes to asking The One to be your better half
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Marriages may be made in heaven, but wedding proposals are finding feet in Dubai, with its easy access to venues, planners and conveniences
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Healthcare professionals have been working extended hours and dealing with situations when not much was known about the virus.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The pandemic posed a challenge like no other but after initial mistakes the health system got its act together.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most fitness experts agree that walking 10,000 steps a day is a healthy habit, but relying on this one mantra will not make one fit
Long Reads13 hours ago
Being an anonymous ‘voice’ for another writer or Getting someone else to become your writing alter ego has its share of challenges and perks
Long Reads1 day ago
Going vegan or vegetarian has become mainstream in Britain, as new coverts join the momentum to switch to a plant-based diet
Long Reads1 week ago
The martial art form has witnessed a rapid evolution in the UAE, riding on the back of fitness and health benefits, flattening age and gender gaps.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Undoubtedly, giving back to the community by helping those in need comes with a strong, unparalleled feeling of fulfillment.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Digital technology has enabled government agencies and authorities to capture, store and process high volumes of data.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
The show was held at Madinat Jumeirah on Friday.
Local Events1 day ago
The Rohit Shetty directorial is high on drama but low on plot
Movie Reviews1 day ago
A stellar cast visited the Khaleej Times office
Local Events3 days ago
Once a staple of new wave Hindi cinema in the 1980s, the versatile actor has some high-profile roles coming up.
Movies3 days ago
1 in 5 respondents say they are now more likely to reach out for support
coronavirus2 days ago
It's not always about you
Wellness2 days ago
Emirati author points out that stories of children in space 'came true' with UAE's astronauts
Books3 hours ago
Most people have no signs or symptoms in the early stages of kidney cancer
Health20 hours ago
'Children love painting, so I found a simple way for them to be creative'
Books1 day ago
Accessing ancient oriental wisdom for practical modern living
Wellness2 days ago
Meet Dominic Nowell-Barnes, the man behind The Giving Movement
Fashion2 days ago
East Ventures has transformed into a holistic platform that provides multi-stage investment, including seed and growth for over 200 companies in Southeast Asia, with 20 plus exits.
Business1 day ago
Begins trading on NYSE as world’s largest independent IT infrastructure services provider
Business2 days ago
The UAE’s largest bank has also issued a 5-year $30 million green bond through a private placement on the same day.
Business3 days ago
Hypermotion’s first show outside Europe solidifies Dubai’s status as next-generation transport and mobility accelerator
Business4 days ago
Proceeds to support expansion into the soon-to-be $236 billion wellness solutions market
Business4 days ago
A visibly emotional Roy was helped off the ground and the 31-year-old was seen on crutches after the match
Cricket10 hours ago
As for New Zealand, it's simply a matter of winning this game and qualifying
Cricket11 hours ago
As things stand, if New Zealand beat Afghanistan, they make the cut
Cricket11 hours ago
Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was born in Ludhiana but moved with his family to Auckland when he was four
Sports11 hours ago
Walkner was fastest on the Yas Island Super Special Stage
Sports11 hours ago
Captain Joe Root, Ben Stokes arrive along with Rory Burns, Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad
Sports11 hours ago
The legendary former midfielder was confirmed in the early hours of Saturday and will be presented to fans at Camp Nou on Monday
Sports11 hours ago
Sinha not only produced first-class cricketers, but several of his pupils went on to play for India
Cricket11 hours ago
Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 94, while Kagiso Rabada took a hat trick
Sports11 hours ago
Humiliation was avoided but it was another encounter to reinforce just how far United have slipped behind the Premier League’s elite.
Football16 hours ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
UAE Places1 month ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos1 month ago
All about Dubai's foreign trade and why it is the fifth best city in the world in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Videos1 month ago
Who can get free flu vaccines and where? Know more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
Videos1 month ago
Carrefour has launched it's first fully AI-operated store, Carrefour City+ located at the iconic Mall of the Emirates.
Tech2 months ago
The UAE leadership has announced the first of 50 initiatives today, that will kickstart the next phase of growth for the country.
UAE2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 week ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE5 days ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 week ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 week ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 week ago
