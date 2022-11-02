The new law, which came into effect in October, recognises children's right to get birth certificates in the absence of their father
The new law, which came into effect in October, recognises children's right to get birth certificates in the absence of their father
Based on a combination of certified passenger feedback and professional audits, the company was recognised for safety, sustainability, inclusiveness and its top-class inflight entertainment system
The man's inheritance includes large sums of cash in different UAE banks and more than 39 apartments, villas, and land properties across the emirate
Her record-breaking book 'I Had An Idea' is being showcased at Sharjah International Book Fair
The central bank had already raised policy rates a number of times in 2022 in a move aimed at taming inflation
Both leaders also shared their common interests in stabilising the global energy market and in increasing their investments in renewable energy and pledged to deepen their close cooperation
Premiums for the schemes are to be paid by employees and, therefore, firms won't have to shoulder any additional expenses
Its first phase is currently being tested on US flights from the UAE Capital
The leading pharmaceutical distributor will provide high-quality medicines at competitive prices
PARTNER CONTENT
As one of the top property developers in the UAE, Heilbronn is unearthing new opportunities in the real estate market. Founder and Chairman
PARTNER CONTENT
Anwar AlNouri, Consultant Medical Oncologist, highlights the metastatic breast cancer along with its prognosis, details and treatment
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
During its largest-ever participation as the Diamond Sponsor of Gitex Global 2022 this year, Huawei revealed the future of the digital universe demonstrating its commitment to drive sustainable development for the ICT ecosystem and support the growth of the digital economy in the region.
PARTNER CONTENT
The authority urged the general public not to take photographs of the activities
This newest project will be the crème de la crème of luxury residences and is set to be another architectural wonder on the picturesque Palm Jumeirah
With 2,213 publishers from 95 countries participating, visitors to the 41st edition of the SIBF are spoilt for choice
After being unemployed and struggling with financial constraints for two years, Bangladeshi expat Shirajul is overjoyed to learn of his life-changing winnings
Over 195.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Dubai Municipality is now using AR, wearable tech and the metaverse to train their officers before sending them out into the field
He used to design jewellery, but the country's flag is 'the most precious jewel' he has ever drawn, he tells Khaleej Times
Passengers can avail the exclusive offers at retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas
Authorities issued red and yellow fog alerts to residents on Wednesday morning as horizontal visibility across the country continues to drop
Kohli beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1,016 runs in his 23rd innings in T20 World Cups
The tournament will be held from November 20 to December 18; permits can be extended for another 90 days
Emirates Draw found the man from the viral TikTok video and offered him a chance to win big
The committee raised petrol costs up to 29 fils per litre this month, after slashing them for three consecutive months previously
The area will have two zones - the family-friendly Jubilee Park and the VIP experience at the Al Wasl dome - for fans to enjoy
On the trip, the children were briefed on the role of the community police in enhancing security and safety
The Dubai Fitness Challenge kicked off on Saturday, October 29 for its sixth edition, in what organisers are hoping will be the biggest event ever
His father expressed gratitude to the police for their swift and generous response and for fulfilling his child's wish
On this day, the national symbol flies tall and proud at government buildings, private offices, homes, squares, parks and beaches
Mohamed Alhammadi and Hasan Almahri will have a big role to play in taking strong and fair decisions in the make-or-break moments of the high-octane matches
Passengers can avail the exclusive offers at retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas
He used to design jewellery, but the country's flag is 'the most precious jewel' he has ever drawn, he tells Khaleej Times
Both leaders also shared their common interests in stabilising the global energy market and in increasing their investments in renewable energy and pledged to deepen their close cooperation
The central bank had already raised policy rates a number of times in 2022 in a move aimed at taming inflation
We live in a world of widening emotional inequality. The top 20% of the world is experiencing the highest level of happiness and well-being. The bottom 20% is experiencing the worst
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
PARTNER CONTENT
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
PARTNER CONTENT
Romantic, floral patterns from 'Monet's Garden' encapsulate the artist's vibrant prints in effortlessly chic, modern designs from Shein
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Mahzooz celebrates its upcoming 100th weekly draw by doubling its top prize to Dh 20 million
PARTNER CONTENT
Expect a spectacular, hilarious and heartwarming show in this must-see Christmas musical
The K-pop sensations are bringing their Born Pink World Tour to the UAE in January 2023
Funds will be raised for the Ricky Martin Foundation during the GCF Gala
The teaser features an explosive face-off between Shah Rukh and John Abraham's characters
Recognising survivors improves women's health index in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
Pfizer's scientific approach provides the educational, emotional and psychological resources that can help make a real difference in outcomes for metastatic breast cancer patients.
PARTNER CONTENT
The leading pharmaceutical distributor will provide high-quality medicines at competitive prices
PARTNER CONTENT
Yusuf Fadl Hasan mentioned the Sharjah Ruler's visit to Khartoum in 1974, and thanked him for taking an interest in the African and Asian Studies Institute
The 41st edition will be held from November 2 to 13 under the slogan ‘Spread the Word’, and will bring together 2,213 publishers from 95 countries
Man with sweet tooth also takes oath to give up craving after father's death
Production cycle of the seasoning will span across 3 months, from mid-August to mid-November, after which the bulbs will be shifted to the greenhouse
PARTNER CONTENT
Anwar AlNouri, Consultant Medical Oncologist, highlights the metastatic breast cancer along with its prognosis, details and treatment
PARTNER CONTENT
Attendees made aware of importance of self screening during event held in partnership with Medstar
Physicians argue that it is possible to have a fun, festive day, while keeping your children's health in control
The Omani national was rushed to hospital after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness
The offering consists of a sale of 2.527 billion existing ordinary shares of Americana Restaurants by the selling shareholder ---- Adeptio Investments AD Ltd
Among the top 10 UAE brands, there are four banks – FAB ($7.7 billion), ADCB ($1.04 billion), Emirates NBD ($904 million) and DIB ($619 million) – while Adnoc came in third ($3.2 billion) and Emirates at fourth ($3.2 billion)
Located in Khalifa Port, the new logistics warehouse is the largest in the Middle East and enables exports of Borouge ‘Made in the UAE’ solutions
The central bank had already raised policy rates a number of times in 2022 in a move aimed at taming inflation
An operational review process is underway with a view to ultimately integrating AirAsia India fully with Air India Express
Although the industry suffered heavily during the pandemic, it has reportedly reached almost 95 per cent of pre-Covid passenger traffic
Based on a combination of certified passenger feedback and professional audits, the company was recognised for safety, sustainability, inclusiveness and its top-class inflight entertainment system
|1 AED
|22.45 INR
|1 AED
|59.84 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,062.84 AED
|24K
|200.00 AED
Batting first, India made 184 for six on the back of half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul
Now in order to reach the semis, Pakistan must beat South Africa and Bangladesh with mammoth margins, and hope that Netherlands beat South Africa and Zimbabwe upset India
Bangladesh were the whipping boys for Team India until 2007 when they beat India in the historic World Cup in West Indies
Mohamed Alhammadi and Hasan Almahri will have a big role to play in taking strong and fair decisions in the make-or-break moments of the high-octane matches
Following their five-wicket loss to South Africa, India need to win against Bangladesh to keep their semifinal hopes alive
Kohli beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's total of 1,016 runs in his 23rd innings in T20 World Cups
Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul have been retained in the Indian team despite their indifferent start to the tournament
India face Bangladesh in the crucial World Cup game in Adelaide today (12 pm UAE Time)
Japan defeated US 3-1 on the first day while Brazil won Saudi Arabia 6-0
With its unmatched facilities and convenient location, ISD Padel is slated to become Dubai's favourite padel destination
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive
The Russian tennis legend has over 12 million fans following her every move at red carpet events, fashion shows and the world’s most exotic holiday destinations
Scores of netizens express their sentiments on social media
Jamie Carragher, former defender for Liverpool and now commentator, and Nicola Hart have been married for close to 25 years
He shows up on a red carpet in New York City in a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother Maye Musk
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike
Authorities say the facility will be sealed as a probe is launched into the incident
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
The garter snake turned up shortly after the flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport
Upla village council land records mention 32 acres of land in the name of all monkeys residing in this rural area
The duo's debate on who was the better cricketer suddenly turned into a violent brawl, causing a stir on Twitter