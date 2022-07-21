Engines can reach temperatures of up to 130°C, causing expensive, irreperable damage
New summer offer to be valid until September 30
Thousands of expats, citizens rush to cooler climes, especially the European countries, during the summer vacations
Recruitment consultants suggest that workers ask for more benefits
The contest is primarily between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and the joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha
Key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote
Wickremesinghe called for politicians to work together and pleaded for the country to move on
Moscow's objectives will expand further if West keeps supplying long-range weapons, says Lavrov
Rassem Zok, CEO of Standard Bank MENA
HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 The Ideal Fordable Phone
The platform welcomes new players with a new promotion especially for the season to entice and reward users
UAE is one country pressing down its effort to position itself at the forefront of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, although many other top countries are welcoming them with mixed emotions.
US President made the remark during a speech about global warming
ECOSOC chief warns of 'unprecedented reversal' in combatting global poverty, hunger
Nurses do not need two years of work experience to apply for licence
Inflation hit 9.1 per cent in June - another four-decade high
Around 3,000 people submit their papers to obtain travel documents everyday
Mission 1 to blast off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida
He complained of a stomach ache, following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection
Currency has been sliding since ouster of ex-PM Imran Khan
Users will be able to create digital avatars, customise them, get services in 25 languages
People gave up their nationality for personal reasons, minister says
He issues decree covering all real estate in Emirate, including properties in private development zones and free zones
Travellers can access information via phone, email, live chat, social media
The platform aims to enhance employability as well
Too much it can lead to toxicity, say health professionals
At Jeddah Summit, the President highlights UAE's belief that peace, dialogue and coexistence are the way to secure the future of generations
His mother had placed the tooth in milk, preventing it from drying out
High probability of stronger growth due to higher oil production and government pledge to double manufacturing sector’s size by 2031
The UK has announced that GCC nationals will be the first to benefit from its new electronic travel authorisation scheme
According to TikTok Travel Index 2022, the Emirate is emerging as the most viewed destination, with #Dubai garnering 81.8 billion views
The pipeline has been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
A doctor’s bedside manners — or the lack of them — is a huge determining factor in how a patient responds to clinical treatment. And, these days, with healthcare being largely viewed as a ‘commercial operation’, medical practitioners’ ability to be emotionally invested has become a game-changer
His will to win comes from hardships in his childhood in Serbia, he says
How smart financial planning and taking them to a logical conclusion works
The Englishman, who passed away on July 2, was one of the greatest theatre directors of the 20th century
The key to successful investing, over the long term, is to have every major asset class in your consideration set across countries, currencies and investable assets
Experts create a growth roadmap that can adapt to dynamic monetary situations and help investors successfully secure their family‘s future
Big Ticket has been transforming people’s lives for three decades. The raffle winners — most of them expatriates — have been inspiring others to try their luck with their unique stories of charity, investment and achievement
On the Isle of Wight is a story of India's reverse influence on the coloniser
Makeover tutorials and challenges have become part of Gen Z's social media curriculum. Most of these are non-verified and harmful, also wreaking havoc on impressionable young minds
Higher transport costs and food prices are having a cascading effect on monthly budgets
The city recently won the title of City of Culture 2025, and is on the way to rebrand itself to join global ranks of buzzing geographies of culture
Dubai-based CK Architecture Interiors has successfully handed over two of their newly finished ultra-luxury villas in Billionaires Row, Palm Jumeirah.
Following the government, Ezytrac Properties took the initiative to introduce an industry-first digital and paperless transaction solution
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
Meet the 17-year-old Ramani Meiyyammai Meiyapphan, one of the youngest affiliates with the ACCA GLOBAL accounting body
The blockbuster film has found a wider audience on Netflix.
Fans were worried after an interview last month where he referred to a 'last semester' of his career.
Shooting for the latest season which will focus on the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, has begun.
From a jazz night to kids' activities and a date festival, we bring you our top picks.
14th edition of Abu Dhabi Art to take place from November 16 to 20
Patient who underwent novel procedure discharged after 24 hours of surgery
Patient's battle with deadly cepacia syndrome documented for future medical research
Growth reflects ministry's success in improving level and quality of health services
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim with the majestic sea creatures
Researchers identify biochemical signs of cell damage
Figures highlight fluctuating landscape dealers are having to navigate
The company liquidated about 75% of its holdings in cryptocurrency
President Emmerson Mnangagwa launches 2.5 million sq ft Zim Cyber City project
High energy prices are already threatening to cause a recession in Europe through record inflation
24K was trading at Dh205.0 per gram on Thursday morning
This comes amid demand for US dollar from oil importers, firm crude prices
Vengsarkar wants out-of-form Kohli to learn from Tendulkar who had overcome a similar batting crisis with a brilliant double hundred in 2004
Pogacar now trails overall leader Jonas Vingegaard by two minutes and 18 seconds
Shafique hit a fantastic hundred as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets on the thrilling fifth day of the first Test
The legendary Sri Lankan who ironically ended his career with the same number of Test wickets as Lillee, also praises Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi
Reliance Industries Limited, which owns IPL's most successful team Mumbai Indians, bought the Newlands franchise
Jake Wightman won the world championship 1,500m gold with his proud father Geoff calling him home as the stadium announcer
The Serb, who retained his Wimbledon crown recently, said he was prepared to miss Grand Slams rather than take the Covid-19 vaccine
Four months ago Yaroslava Mahuchikh took a three-day car trip to flee her hometown in Ukraine and get away from the bombing
Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona for 45 million euros with five million euros in add-ons
Torno Subito's head chef Bernardo Paladini shares his thoughts on winning one Michelin Star and their new 'The Best Of' menu
The volunteer-run dog shelter has been in operation since 1989, but now faces the threat of closure after Covid hit
We meet the popular Dubai-based restaurant's managing director, Waheed Abdul Hameed, to understand how they will benefit from the tie-up.
Zeeshaan Shah, a multi-award winning entrepreneur talks to Khaleej Times about property market in the emirate
Bageri Form is a Scandinavian-inspired bakery that has an open-style kitchen. Every guest that enters the bakery is greeted with the incredible aroma of freshly baked breads, pastries, and desserts. The cinnamon bun is one of the most popular items on their menu and this is how it’s made.
Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal
Aid kits carry 20,000 masks, tens of thousands of vitamin C and fever-reducing tablets
Meta shares some of the most used emojis across its platforms
Authorities say he collided with a guardrail, suffered minor injuries
They arranged fake Bangladeshi nationality documents to procure dual citizenship
Russian businessman bought 850 restaurants in May after US fast-food giant left amid Ukraine conflict
Couple was travelling to Australia via Dubai