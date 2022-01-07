Military service personnel will help in the hospitals for three weeks
coronavirus2 hours ago
Passengers will be allowed to travel from January 8
Travel1 hour ago
Though still adjusting, students welcomed the day with excitement as they planned out their first 2.5-day weekend
Education50 minutes ago
The hospital plans to continue the special arrangement for Friday prayers in the coming weeks
Life and Living26 minutes ago
So far, the state has recorded 280 cases of the Omicron variant
coronavirus1 hour ago
Majority of nurseries in Dubai remained operational for a full day to accommodate children whose parents were working at different hours
Education1 hour ago
Employees, customers and clients enjoyed a smooth start to the day
Life and Living2 hours ago
Several officegoers turned up in workwear for Friday prayers instead of traditional outfits, as they'd come straight from work
UAE13 minutes ago
Jumuah prayers were offered at 1.15pm across mosques in the country
UAE3 hours ago
"I never thought I'd have Dh100,000 to my name when I turned 25," Pakistani expat Asim said.
UAE4 hours ago
It also allows investors to have 100% foreign ownership and the eligibility to bid for government contracts
Business4 hours ago
'Those who don't surrender will be eliminated,' President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said
Asia3 hours ago
Despite rising infections, health officials have ruled out a lockdown
coronavirus1 hour ago
Active cases now stand at 26,955
coronavirus3 hours ago
Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country
Legal2 days ago
Projects include construction of health centres, schools, boreholes, water wells and mosques
UAE1 day ago
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
UAE3 days ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE3 days ago
The 41-year-old nanny based in Abu Dhabi said it was the 'best-ever New Year gift'
UAE4 days ago
Priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services
UAE5 days ago
As part of the agreement, SEHA and the National Health Insurance Company will merge into Pure Health
UAE2 days ago
Globally, spot gold rose 0.09% to $1,815.52 at 9.22am UAE time.
Markets2 days ago
Official working hours at headquarters will be Monday-Thursday 7:30am to 3:30pm and 7:30am to 12 pm on Fridays
Property3 days ago
The dollar index was trading unchanged at 96.25.
Markets2 days ago
Over 1,200 drivers benefit from Abu Dhabi police's traffic points reduction program
Transport1 day ago
Motorists should go through the policies before purchasing the insurance cover
UAE1 day ago
All you need to know about getting a booster dose in the UAE
coronavirus1 day ago
Green Pass system is now mandatory to enter federal and some local government departments across the UAE
coronavirus1 day ago
Employees in the private sector can have part-time, temporary and flexible work contracts
Jobs2 days ago
Active cases now stand at 26,955
coronavirus3 hours ago
It’s expected that the UAE’s job market will witness substantial changes as a result of rapid technological developments
Jobs6 hours ago
She removed the anti-theft tags and hid the clothes in her bag
Crime4 hours ago
The programme will be broadcast every Friday, starting today, at 2pm
Government6 hours ago
"I never thought I'd have Dh100,000 to my name when I turned 25," Pakistani expat Asim said.
UAE4 hours ago
It also allows investors to have 100% foreign ownership and the eligibility to bid for government contracts
Business4 hours ago
'Those who don't surrender will be eliminated,' President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said
Asia3 hours ago
Despite rising infections, health officials have ruled out a lockdown
coronavirus1 hour ago
She had played in Melbourne earlier this week but has been asked to leave Australia after being detained by Border Force officials
Sports6 minutes ago
Several officegoers turned up in workwear for Friday prayers instead of traditional outfits, as they'd come straight from work
UAE13 minutes ago
More than 4,500 schools either shifted to remote learning or closed for at least a day this week
coronavirus5 hours ago
Authorities are doing all they can to keep Emiratis and expats safe
coronavirus5 days ago
Here's how to claim overtime for additional hours of work each day
Legal5 days ago
Each Emirate is empowered to frame its own regulations for consumption, possession and dealing with and trading in alcoholic beverages
Legal5 days ago
Company's appeal on the sanction was rejected by the Central Bank
Banking in UAE1 week ago
Public Prosecution campaign aimed at raising the public's awareness about the laws and legislations in the country
Legal2 days ago
Projects include construction of health centres, schools, boreholes, water wells and mosques
UAE1 day ago
Project would search pioneers in the fields of physics, mathematics, programming sciences, research and economics, among others, over the next five years
UAE3 days ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE3 days ago
The 41-year-old nanny based in Abu Dhabi said it was the 'best-ever New Year gift'
UAE4 days ago
Priority will remain for citizens, their happiness and providing them with the finest services
UAE5 days ago
For most of us, New Year resolutions used to be passing fancies. But after a pandemic-charged year, we are now seeking changes to give our lives more purpose and meaning
Long Reads6 days ago
Self-love is the power to acknowledge that you come first; it’s only then that you can truly be compassionate about others around you
Long Reads1 week ago
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads2 weeks ago
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Recipients of honorary awards who later become British nationals can apply to convert their awards to substantive ones
Long Reads19 hours ago
Britain’s honours system has evolved over more than 650 years, recognising and rewarding exceptional service and achievements, but there are growing demands for reform, not least to replace Empire with Excellence in the titles
Long Reads19 hours ago
Gandhi sent a crocheted, cotton lace with the words ‘Jai Hind’ at the centre, created from yarn he had personally spun to Queen Elizabeth ll
Long Reads5 days ago
She reveals the process of shooting the video with many UAE-based talents.
Music2 days ago
Celebrated Blues legends will perform at the new outdoor venue at Sports City.
Local Events1 day ago
It can mean peace and quiet, but can also be an unwelcome occurrence.
Life and Living2 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health21 hours ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health21 hours ago
The brunch day(s) may have already shifted with the new weekend, but lots is still being planned in the F&B sector
Food21 hours ago
He died at a Manila hospital one day before he was to undergo an angioplasty
Asia18 hours ago
The book will be released on January 12
Books19 hours ago
They were loose promises wrapped in the festive-season-optimism
Arts and Culture21 hours ago
Are you ready for a dose of caffeinated beauty? We speak to skincare experts and explore what makes coffee a miracle ingredient
Beauty21 hours ago
...it’s because he’s a decent man. Author, journalist and screenplay writer on the bigger picture of heightened ‘sensibilities’ which emerged from the clutter of conversations around the (currently trending in the UAE) hit series
Arts and Culture22 hours ago
The Chief Fashion Officer at Papa Don’t Preach reimagines what you think you know about fashion
Fashion22 hours ago
Art World Creation Dubai, the all-new art gallery, has made its debut in the city recently
Arts and Culture22 hours ago
The car's colour can be changed using an app
Auto5 hours ago
Move comes as state of emergency declared in Central Asian nation over mass protests
Aviation10 hours ago
The rise in M1 was due to Dh0.6 billion increase in Currency in Circulation Outside Banks and Dh13.8 billion increase in Monetary Deposits
Finance26 minutes ago
The DGCX has also been actively involved in partnerships with leading institutions to introduce more Islamic products to the Exchange
Finance1 hour ago
It also allows investors to have 100% foreign ownership and the eligibility to bid for government contracts
Business4 hours ago
Newly-launched start-up in Dubai hopes to widen their choice using advanced technology built around artificial intelligence
Business18 hours ago
DIEZ aims to boost economic growth, contribute to shaping the future economic map of Dubai, and create more diverse investment opportunities
Business22 hours ago
Each team at the Rising Stars Competition had to explain how their business solutions could help solve one or more of the 17 challenges embodied in the UN’s SDGs
Business23 hours ago
She had played in Melbourne earlier this week but has been asked to leave Australia after being detained by Border Force officials
Sports6 minutes ago
About 50 protesters — a mix of tennis fans, anti-vaccine demonstrators and immigrant rights activists — congregated on Orthodox Christmas Day outside a detention facility in Melbourne
Sports1 hour ago
The nine-time Australian Open champion was dramatically stripped of his entry visa and placed in a government detention centre in Melbourne this week
Sports27 minutes ago
The controversial Australian has previously been one of the Serbian's staunchest critics, at one point labelling him a "tool" over his response to the coronavirus pandemic
Sports1 hour ago
The attacking midfielder will link up in Birmingham with Villa boss Steven Gerrard, with whom he played at Liverpool
Sports1 hour ago
At the close, England were 258 for seven, with Bairstow unbeaten on 103 with eight fours and three sixes, and Jack Leach not-out four to trail Australia by 158 runs
Sports1 hour ago
The full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12 million ($16 million) plus add-ons
Sports2 hours ago
Jumeirah Mammoths beat Banke by four wickets in another match
Sports36 minutes ago
The annual T20 cricket extravaganza of the legends is the first mega project of the 27th Investments-backed newly launched $100m sports fund
Sports54 minutes ago
The stabbing of a 16-year-old boy last week saw London mourn a record 30 teenage homicides in a year
Football2 hours ago
This Wknd. Conversation was in association with Fakeeh University Hospital and was about how self-care is the new beauty
Videos1 week ago
The Galadari Food & Beverage Division celebrated the opening of its first two KyoChon locations in City Centre Deira and First Avenue Mall, Motor City. This is just the beginning of their exciting journey of taking the brand across the entire MENA region
Videos1 week ago
At 100 years, Jocelyn Henderson has certainly outlived most people from her generation. Yet, reaching this remarkable and rare feat is certainly not the only unique achievement of this British expat and proud Abu Dhabi resident.
Videos1 month ago
We went behind the scenes at Kojaki to see how they recreate authentic flavours from Korea. This restaurant offers high-end dining, vibrant ambiance and is from the Never Been Seen Collection at Expo 2020 Dubai. So, let's take a look inside.
Videos1 month ago
Plant-based chef Maya Badran gives us all the insights
Food1 month ago
The fair is an annual week-long festival
UAE1 month ago
Girl was allegedly being blackmailed for refusing to have relationship with two youths.
MENA23 hours ago
The car's colour can be changed using an app
Auto5 hours ago
Scientists say they made the decision to honour the actor's long-time advocacy for environmental issues
Offbeat5 hours ago
Lee Jae-myung has said he thinks hair regrowth treatments should be covered by the national health insurance program
Asia18 hours ago
The book will be released on January 12
Books19 hours ago
