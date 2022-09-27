The rules differ for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals
The rules differ for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals
Health officials also highlight that the number of flu cases and other communicable diseases has significantly risen in the country this year
The ramp up of services are part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to support economic and tourism recovery
What to do if your phone number is showing as ‘incorrect’ after logging in
New guidelines about wearing masks, social distancing, PCR tests and more explained
The new rules will be applicable from Wednesday, September 28
PCR tests are recommended for close contacts who are from the vulnerable categories
Sheikh Hamdan's stunning video records an unmissable celestial event as the planet will not be this close for another 107 years
AI technology-based company is one of the key sponsors of world's biggest sporting event in Qatar
Coming of age tools have boosted the sector to a great extent
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
With a combined experience of more than 40 years, the new executive leadership at GEMS Royal Dubai School is committed to creating a warm and family-friendly learning environment where children feel safe, secure and happy
The former Expo 2020 site is set to reopen on October 1 and recently welcomed school groups to tour the venue
The announcement was made during the Ministry of Health and Prevention's (MoHAP) press conference on Monday
From making lessons easier to reselling sneakers and starting an eatery, they have come a long way
Participants now get two entries into the weekly draw, raffle draw for every purchase of a Dh35 water bottle
Several destinations have now opened up for tourism, with experts saying the pent-up demand is driving travellers to explore more of the world
According to astronomers, the mercury will range between 40°C and 20°C - perfect conditions for a road trip
Over 189 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
On Monday, the Emirati currency rose further to hit an all-time high against the Indian rupee and the British pound
They call for justice for the cold-blooded murder of Abu Dhabi resident, allegedly by her husband
KT reader wants to know if there are any legal complications to start own venture while working for a company
A guide to completing the registration process through the Dubai REST app
They are exploring the idea of setting up a studio space in the emirate where people from different backgrounds, nationalities can perform together
Some areas in the country are considered 'family only', and landlords are not allowed to rent apartments or villas to bachelors
Three winners shared a prize of Dh300,000 among themselves; two are from India and one is from the Philippines
KT reader wants to know if there are any legal complications to start own venture while working for a company
Over 189 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Having taught Arabic for over two decades, expert Naseem Hamza Ahmed says there are four basic steps to follow
During his visit, the President will meet with the Sultan of Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq
The leaders also review regional and international issues
Dubai Metaverse Assembly to highlight potential of the immersive world
This is due to the massive vaccination drive against Covid-19, which made them among the first cities to recover from the pandemic
The leaders review a number of developments on the regional and international arenas
Attacks are in response to the support that the separatists have allegedly provided for the unrest inside Iran
Expanded call capacity sets up WhatsApp as a competitor for the likes of Google Meet, Microsoft Teams or Zoom
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
ComTech Gold becomes the first in the Mena region to get Shariah compliance certificate
The first standalone aesthetics and wellness clinic from Mediclinic to open on Fashion Avenue
The global fashion powerhouse is launching its physical pop-up, and you know it'll be packing your favorite trends and styles. So, get ready!
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
Abu Dhabi’s stunning architectural landscape and desert dunes were featured in
Soprano Marina Rebeka and saxophonist Igor Butman are also part of the impressive musical line-up.
She will perform along with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Apple Music
A day at a pool is always a good idea, but did you know that it’s the magnificent aesthetics which contribute to the experience?
British artist plans to burn 4,851 physical paintings of those who chose digital works
We live in very busy times, and it can be extremely tempting to make swift judgement, based on the facts we already have at hand
It explores a crime in context of a loveless marriage, and how love doesn’t need to be the cementing factor in a relationship: secrets are a much better glue
New business proposition includes special digital benefits
PwC Middle East will become the first and exclusive knowledge partner of the inaugural event, which is expected to bring 300 delegates, and more than 30 speakers from leaders, experts and decision makers
Top five UAE banks report a combined net profit of $4.4 billion in first half of 2022, up 10 per cent from $3.9 billion in the same period in 2021
Project will leverage blockchain and decentralised hosting techniques to deliver high-quality aesthetics
The 'self-guidance' service is available in 16 languages
World-leading renewable energy companies to explore collaboration on projects in range of markets
Afghanistan star Naveen, who took 10 wickets in nine appearances last season, joined the selection committee at the draft
The UAE will take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday
A 3,000-capacity custom-built arena awaits fans in Dubai Harbour which will host the final leg of the Legends Team Cup in November
Cummings won his 1,000th race as Godolphin trainer on Sunday
Bhuvneshwar, known for his clever bowling particularly in the final overs, has looked a shadow of himself in recent times
The team was given a rousing welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by fans and the Kerala Cricket Association
Federer ended his professional tennis career at the Laver Cup in London
Sharma revealed Dean had been warned several times during Saturday's match before she decided to run her out in the 44th over
Virat Kohli scored 63 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 69 runs
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Al Thiqa Pharmacy made modifications inside the store to create a separate area to offer jabs
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'