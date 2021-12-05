Cooler days are well and truly here
Weather5 hours ago
Sheikh Hamdan issued an Executive Council Resolution today
Transport1 hour ago
People from more than 100 countries sent greeting cards to the nation to celebrate its Golden Jubilee
Year of the 50th52 minutes ago
Over 102.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 hour ago
Dubai Municipality reports 90% compliance from food establishments
UAE2 hours ago
She suffered severe injuries due to the crash
Emergencies3 hours ago
Army regrets killing of civilians, assures appropriate action
Asia4 hours ago
He called for a reversal of widespread travel bans imposed against southern African countries
coronavirus6 hours ago
A recent report says 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces have disappeared or been executed
MENA7 hours ago
"To my knowledge, this is the first time in this species," the zoo's vet said.
coronavirus6 hours ago
The Indian national had purchased 20 tickets for himself as a birthday gift
UAE2 hours ago
The laws go into effect in February 2022
Legal3 hours ago
Anil Kumbanad took 98 hours across a week to complete the work
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Emirati Day celebrated in New York in honour of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Fireworks, drone shows, car parades, stunning 3D projections - the UAE's 50th National Day celebrations had it all.
Photos1 day ago
The study takes into account premium office rents of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM)
Business2 hours ago
Industry specialists and top executives said the mega fair played a vital role in attracting foreign buyers to invest in the emirate’s growing real estate sector
Business22 hours ago
Top priority for 2022 will be to optimise MRO processes through the use of the latest technologies
Business1 day ago
Ms.Georgina Daisy Ricks and Mr.Yousef Al Ali
Indian passport can also apply for the religious tourism visa at Pakistan’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, consulate in Dubai
Travel2 hours ago
RTA completes 50% construction on Ras Al Khor- Dubai-Al Ain road
Transport1 day ago
CBSE asks examiners to stick to the answer keys shared by Board
Education22 hours ago
Here is a full list for the new year
UAE Holidays4 hours ago
The show paid tribute to the inspiring women who shaped the nation's story
Year of the 50th1 day ago
The efficacy of vaccines against the new Omicron variant, which is spreading in Australia, remains unknown
coronavirus5 hours ago
The change is effective from December 5
coronavirus3 days ago
The quake is expected to trigger aftershocks without causing damage
Asia8 hours ago
Army regrets killing of civilians, assures appropriate action
Asia4 hours ago
He called for a reversal of widespread travel bans imposed against southern African countries
coronavirus6 hours ago
A recent report says 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces have disappeared or been executed
MENA7 hours ago
As Covid-19 all but stopped the touring industry, the Grammy nominee began to express her feelings through poetry.
Music46 seconds ago
Man had been vaccinated earlier this year with AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots
coronavirus8 minutes ago
Countries around the world have implemented new travel rules
Travel1 day ago
Entrepreneurs see country setting new benchmarks in next fifty years
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Both leaders discuss ties, joint cooperation and development opportunities in various fields
Government2 days ago
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, wishes the country peace and prosperity
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Health ministry has stressed the importance of getting booster shots
coronavirus2 days ago
The laws go into effect in February 2022
Legal3 hours ago
Anil Kumbanad took 98 hours across a week to complete the work
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Emirati Day celebrated in New York in honour of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.
Year of the 50th1 day ago
Fireworks, drone shows, car parades, stunning 3D projections - the UAE's 50th National Day celebrations had it all.
Photos1 day ago
Streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime may have presented a problem of plenty for viewers all over the world.
Long Reads1 week ago
For an accidental traveller, initial impressions foment a romance that stops short of happily ever afters
Long Reads2 weeks ago
What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it
Long Reads2 weeks ago
With a new Geographical Indication protection regime, Britain hopes food and drinks exports to nearly £25 billion
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women
Long Reads19 hours ago
The younger generation is increasingly saying no to adopting a lifestyle where work-life balance is a casualty and where there’s a need to constantly ‘prove your prowess’
Long Reads1 day ago
The city has a long history of language lessons thanks to migration/settlements patterns over centuries
Long Reads2 days ago
Over 300 languages are spoken in London alone, presenting opportunities as well as challenges in the post-Brexit era
Long Reads2 days ago
He spoke to City Times about what inspired him to write the memoir.
Life and Living22 hours ago
Have you ever tried skateboarding?
Life and Living5 hours ago
As Covid-19 all but stopped the touring industry, the Grammy nominee began to express her feelings through poetry.
Music47 seconds ago
The plot may be problematic, but the lead pair set the screen ablaze
Movie Reviews2 days ago
How has the pandemic changed the notions of beauty? Social media star and entrepreneur tells us!
Beauty3 days ago
6 places to get this Emirati dessert
Food Listings3 days ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
The aim of the challenge was to celebrate the UAE’s values of giving on the 50th National Day
UAE2 hours ago
Founded in 2013 in the UK, Winnow came to Dubai as a participant in Dubai future accelerators, an initiative by Dubai Future Foundation
Food2 days ago
Finding beauty in the broken
Wellness3 days ago
Redo, and rediscover, your safe space
Design3 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
With the technology available these days, 100 per cent of waste and water can be recycled on site and utilised to create a circular economy.
Business1 day ago
Demand for staff soars 244 per cent over previous year Post-pandemic hiring slowdown expected in 2022
Business1 day ago
The study takes into account premium office rents of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM)
Business2 hours ago
Industry specialists and top executives said the mega fair played a vital role in attracting foreign buyers to invest in the emirate’s growing real estate sector
Business22 hours ago
Top priority for 2022 will be to optimise MRO processes through the use of the latest technologies
Business1 day ago
Entrepreneurs see country setting new benchmarks in next fifty years
Year of the 50th2 days ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,788.19 per ounce at 9.10 am UAE time.
Markets5 days ago
The dollar index slipped 0.21% to 96.14.
Markets5 days ago
New Zealand's batsmen collapsed to 62 all out and India were 332 ahead by stumps at the Wankhede Stadium
Cricket22 hours ago
Bandar Al Ahbabi, the skilful UAE right winger, said the team would be eyeing three points when they lock horns with the Tunisians on Monday
Football14 hours ago
Hamilton, eight points behind with two races to go, was joined on the front row by teammate Valtteri Bottas
F115 hours ago
Deccan Gladiators beat Delhi Bulls by 56 runs in the final
Cricket15 hours ago
Ajaz joined Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in picking up all wickets in an innings
Cricket1 day ago
It will be Sindhu's third final appearance in the prestigious season-ending tournament
Sports22 hours ago
It was the Blues' first defeat in their last 13 games in all competitions
Football20 hours ago
Play did not resume after the tea break, with Pakistan, who chose to bat, on 161-2 as Azam hit an unbeaten 60 off 99 balls
Cricket22 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE1 month ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus1 month ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
