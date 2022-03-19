It also received honorary prizes for its design and display
Expo 20204 hours ago
It also received honorary prizes for its design and display
Expo 20204 hours ago
Carmello Zapulla is the designer of the Forest of Intelligence at Spain Pavilion.
Expo 20202 hours ago
This historic achievement will be celebrated on Saturday with a special projection on Al Wasl Dome and fireworks
Expo 202010 hours ago
Kishida to announce plan to invest S42 billion in India over five years
Asia3 hours ago
Zelensky again appealed to Putin to hold talks with him directly
World14 hours ago
The first term marks were announced offline last week
Education4 hours ago
Dubai committed to sharing expertise after successful hosting of Expo 2020, says Dubai Crown Prince
Expo 20201 hour ago
Total active cases stand at 27,874
coronavirus5 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
UAE's first shopping mall enhanced by new restaurants and services for customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The Indian visitor has also amassed over 300 memorabilia
Expo 20202 days ago
The ship sank as a result of bad weather
Emergencies2 days ago
The futuristic patrols were named 'Ghiath' by Sheikh Hamdan.
UAE3 days ago
American superstar Life Is Good heads likely field of 11 in the $12 million show piece race on Saturday, March 26
Primer2 days ago
This will be the third socially distanced Ramadan
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Khor Fakkan will precede Abu Dhabi by about eight minutes for the start of fasting and breakfast
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Since its inception in 2017, Battle Cancer has raised more than Dh11.9 million for more than 50 cancer charities across the world
Health10 hours ago
Ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan, visitors flocked to the open-air Sameem pavilion to celebrate the spiritual night
Expo 20209 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince receives Syrian president, discusses ties
Government21 hours ago
It is inspired by Ukraine's leader standing up to Russian forces and refusing the US' offer of evacuation
Offbeat4 hours ago
Visitors say the mega fair, which comes to an end on March 31, was truly was a shining example of coexisting peacefully
Expo 20209 hours ago
Students were among those injured
Asia8 hours ago
As schools head into spring break, educators are hopeful that more Covid restrictions will be eased in the future
Education12 hours ago
The Emirati and Italian won some of the biggest races around the world during a golden spell that extended over 18 years
Dubai This Week12 minutes ago
Here's how you can check whether the new feature has been enabled on your phone
Tech35 minutes ago
Opponents accuse British PM of comparing Ukraine attack to Brexit
Europe36 minutes ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
The maid succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted by the employer.
Crime6 days ago
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Council recommend a screening every 10 years for individuals from the age of 40
Health1 week ago
Violations were detected through smart traffic cameras installed on all roads of the Emirate
Transport1 week ago
Grade 6 students typically have great relationships with their teachers
Education1 week ago
Over 2.7 million children have visited the mega fair
Expo 20204 days ago
Haq Al Laila celebrations to feature camel parade.
Ramadan 20224 days ago
The closure is for “periodic enhancements”.
UAE Attractions5 days ago
Sheikh Hamdan: Our objective, as always, is to serve the people
Government5 days ago
The force has received 1,740 reports of financial fraud through new call centre from August 2021 until March 2022.
Crime5 days ago
'It will help reduce the suffering of countless hens'
Environment4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads1 week ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads1 week ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Cultural dislocation is a modern-day reality, and its central themes are longing and distance from the family. It’s a cocktail of social identities that an individual seeks
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads22 hours ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads1 day ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads6 days ago
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mediclinic City Hospital earns the Joint Commission International's Gold Seal of Approval® for its Breast Cancer programme certification
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mediclinic at Home
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The artist spoke to City Times whilst on a recent trip to Dubai.
Music2 days ago
Shoppers will be spoilt for chioce by designer labels from renowned designers.
Local Events11 hours ago
All tickets that were purchased for the original December 2021 show, will remain valid
Local Events1 day ago
Zenofar is known for her socially aware short films.
Music11 hours ago
The book provides an action-orientated roadmap to guide any city in the transition to this critical new approach
Books1 day ago
Camp will also offer free medicines, free vouchers for ECG, ultrasound and other facilities
Health1 day ago
Leading women of OTT talk about how streaming platforms are changing the discourse around female characters, both structurally and creatively
Arts and Culture2 days ago
Since its inception in 2017, Battle Cancer has raised more than Dh11.9 million for more than 50 cancer charities across the world
Health10 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Olga Belka's painting studio is underwater, where she is surrounded by colourful fish and sea turtles
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The project also involves drawing distinctive signs on the pathways
UAE1 day ago
The practice of mothering yourself is one way of healing your old wounds
Wellness2 days ago
Made to measure is probably the route to choose and Dubai has a huge selection to choose from
Fashion2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
It has been designed by architect Kobi Karp and is one of the most lavish villas in the emirate
Property1 day ago
Here's how you can check whether the new feature has been enabled on your phone
Tech35 minutes ago
Author Mahadeva Matt Mani on the seven leadership imperatives the UAE can adopt to shape its future
Business8 hours ago
The company has seen phenomenal growth, with its annual turnover hitting Dh350 million
Business13 hours ago
Volga-Dnepr suspends flights after sanctions cut off the supply of most aircraft and parts to Russia
Aviation1 day ago
The Zimbabwean President launched this constructive summit by emphasising the scope of opportunities in various sectors of the country's business ecosystem
Business1 day ago
A key element of blockchain technology, experts say, is the way in which it gives people control over their content, products, and offerings
Tech2 days ago
The conference gathered industry experts, CEOs and investors to discuss attractive opportunities and challenges in India and the most pressing investment trends including technology, healthcare, e-commerce and social infrastructure
Business2 days ago
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap following a controversial restart procedure
Sports2 hours ago
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was only sixth, half a second off his Red Bull rival’s pace
Sports4 hours ago
The England skipper and Irishman Paul Stirling to host junior spring camp at Abu Dhabi Cricket from April 4 to 8
Sports3 hours ago
He knocks 64 from 45 deliveries in 54-run win over Ajman Heroes
Sports4 hours ago
Angel Di Maria is also sidelined by a hamstring problem
Sports4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Showdown Week will be the third blockbuster event held as part of a five-year partnership and will be headlined by UFC 281 to be held at Etihad Arena
Sports1 day ago
The ‘Punisher,’ with a brilliant professional record of 6-0 and 30-0 overall, is confident about nailing his American opponent in UFC London at the O2 Arena
Sports1 day ago
Liverpool were drawn to play Benfica as all three remaining English clubs were kept apart and Bayern Munich were paired with Spanish side Villarreal
Sports1 day ago
In the other ties, Rangers play Portuguese club Braga and RB Leipzig will face Atalanta
Sports1 day ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 month ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 month ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
Many party leaders, looking for a change in the Gandhi family leadership, were in attendance
Asia2 days ago
It is inspired by Ukraine's leader standing up to Russian forces and refusing the US' offer of evacuation
Offbeat4 hours ago
The defendant reportedly believed he had been sold fake drugs, saying he 'knew what it should feel like' to take them
Offbeat4 hours ago
The ancient whale was one of the largest predators of its time
Offbeat1 day ago
First degree concoction (hence the name). Medium roast. Perfect texture and flavour. Intense aroma that fires up your brain cells
Writer's Corner2 days ago
|1 AED
|20.50 INR
|1 AED
|48.13 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,057.41 AED
|24K
|232.75 AED