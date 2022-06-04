Trainer Michael Stoute notches his sixth win
Sports28 minutes ago
The capsule carrying the astronauts touched down back at 5.36pm
UAE2 hours ago
Experts say that it is necessary for parents to pay attention to a child's behaviour at home
Parenting4 hours ago
The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers
Entertainment4 hours ago
From Ananya Panday to Fardeen Khan, here are some of the many Bollywood celebrities who walked the Green Carpet at IIFA 2022
Entertainment29 minutes ago
This will open up new opportunities and further connection between the two sides, she adds
UAE1 hour ago
Interim bail has been extended until June 11
Asia2 hours ago
Musician named Andy Stone says he co-wrote and recorded a festive song of the same name
Music1 hour ago
Abdelwafi Atif, CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius, and Sangeetha Ramkelawon, Deputy CEO, BCP Bank Mauritius
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
The cash-winning platform continues to entice new and experienced users by opening two offline shops at Abu Dhabi International Airport
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Service station food has been gradually raising the bar but now Emarat and PINZA! really aim to spoil their customers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Sharjah-based man was speechless as show’s host called him to inform about win
UAE23 hours ago
Households have already started creating new budgets to balance out the hike
UAE1 day ago
British hedge fund trader was arrested for $1.7 billion tax fraud
Crime1 day ago
An insight into the life of the nation's third largest expatriate community
Spotlight21 hours ago
16-year-old Mack Rutherford has already covered 13 out of the 30 countries along his route
Aviation1 day ago
Reading to children has several brain-boosting advantages, say experts
Education7 hours ago
This comes after Sri Lankan authorities detained one of the airline's A330 jets
World6 hours ago
Alexander Zverev had to pull out of the French Open semifinal mid-match after the injury
Tennis11 hours ago
'Amber Alerts' will include details of the child, including the picture, description and location of suspected abduction
Tech9 hours ago
A group from Indonesia were the first to land in the city of Madinah
Gulf7 hours ago
The world No.1 equals Venus Williams' record for the longest winning run by a woman in the 21st century
Sports2 hours ago
After covering thousands of miles, the trio from the central Asian country’s capital city have now reached Dubai
UAE1 day ago
The quake happened early on Saturday morning
Gulf13 hours ago
On World Environment Day, the museum urges its guests to make small changes to help safeguard the planet
Environment13 minutes ago
Entertainment29 minutes ago
Asus' Zenbook models have always been commended for having solid performance while putting an emphasis on size, portability, and battery life.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
The country approved its first vaccine in December 2020
coronavirus2 days ago
Children's council members visit schools, organise workshops and awareness campaigns to deal with the subject
Education2 days ago
Around 300 vacancies listed online across different roles
Aviation2 days ago
Bollywood superstar, who is the emirate's brand ambassador since 2016, visits the 'most beautiful building on earth'
UAE2 days ago
Tourism companies not allowed to hire guides without valid permit
UAE1 day ago
70 grants will be awarded across 43 educational institutes
Europe2 days ago
Court also receives 50 divorce applications, 20 civil inheritance cases and 250 applications for civil will attestation in five months
Life and Living2 days ago
Mona Al Marri will serve as Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Council
UAE1 day ago
The tourist attraction will open again in September
UAE Attractions2 days ago
Authorities announce the completion of the country's inoculation campaign
coronavirus2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Gone are the days when summer months in the UAE were considered slow for businesses.
Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Long Reads1 week ago
The taxi service is roaring back in favour, much to the delight of the purists
Long Reads1 week ago
Younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both investment-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads2 weeks ago
wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Looking for a way to stop those dirhams burning a hole in your pocket? Welcome to a stretch of 48 hours where you dare yourself to not have a single expense, while patting yourself on the back for not experiencing FOMO. Sounds unreal? Read on…
Long Reads22 hours ago
In her 70-year reign, the queen has been a symbol of stability and continuity
Long Reads1 day ago
Our relationships with our brothers and sisters are perhaps more complicated and ego-centric than we’d like to admit. What keeps them going?
Long Reads6 days ago
The true success of the mega star lies in a Top Gun character that was introduced to the world 36 years ago. To understand Cruise, you have to gauge his avatar in the 1986 flick and its 2022 sequel
Long Reads1 week ago
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities in country
Entertainment2 days ago
The historical film also stars Akshay Kumar.
Movies3 days ago
The new record was achieved with a support cast of nearly 500 people.
Local Events2 days ago
The late singer performed in the country on several occasions.
Music3 days ago
If you are able to practise these, you have found the most sustainable way to the abundance of longevity
Wellness2 days ago
Kitchen classics: Raw appeal
Recipes2 days ago
Take a moment and think of the words you use regularly in your day-to-day conversations and even with yourself
Wellness2 days ago
Parenting4 hours ago
Michelin-star chef Nate Romo, Zimbabwean artist Moffat Takadiwa and LA-based upcycled and sustainable fashion designers UPRISERS and Rewilder create awareness about Watching Our Waste powered by early-stage startup
Lifestyle1 day ago
Brook Yeshtila has had a form of arthritis that has immobilised his body except his arms
Arts and Culture1 day ago
He was rushed to Aster Hospital in an ambulance around midnight
Health1 day ago
With a strong message on parental control, the series explores how it can spiral out of hand, leading to dark areas
Writer's Corner2 days ago
There are four types of misprints that tend to evoke hilarity
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words2 days ago
Round-up of the must-try spots around town
Food Listings2 days ago
India’s foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the forex reserves, rose by $3.610 billion to $536.988 billion during the week under review, the RBI data showed.
Business3 hours ago
Dave Clark’s departure is the second high-profile exit this week after Meta Platforms Inc’s operations chief, Sheryl Sandberg, announced that she was leaving the company after 14 years.
Business3 hours ago
AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting learners, educators, and businesses worldwide.
Business2 hours ago
Segway is all geared up to amplify its footprint in the micro-mobility market with its latest innovations.
Business2 hours ago
Companies across various sectors share details about their sustainable practices and how technology will play a key role in reducing our impact on the environment
UAE2 hours ago
The company is also keen to tap five per cent market share in the body contouring and slimming category in the market.
Business2 hours ago
Tech9 hours ago
The Tesla chief's $44 billion deal to acquire the platform is very close to being sealed
Tech9 hours ago
The three-member crew will travel by the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft on the six-month mission
Aviation10 hours ago
Sports2 hours ago
Becomes the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam final
Sports20 hours ago
The German had to leave the court in a wheelchair after turning his ankle as he chased down the ball
Sports1 day ago
The team scored a resounding 160-run win over Bhutan in their ICC Under-19 Asia World Cup Qualifiers opener in Malaysia
Sports20 hours ago
The pair eye hundreds as Kiwis move to 236, a lead of 227
Sports20 hours ago
Thousands of supporters were unable to access European club football’s showpiece match between Liverpool and Real Madrid despite having genuine tickets
Sports20 hours ago
In a 19-year NBA career, James has made more than $385 million in salary alone as a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers
Sports1 day ago
The UAE team are confident of qualifying for the inaugural ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup
Cricket2 days ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos2 weeks ago
For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special
Food2 weeks ago
The present Ruler of Abu Dhabi, he is the third son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the Founding Father of the nation and the first President of the UAE.
Videos2 weeks ago
A sandstorm hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Tuesday, reducing visibility to less than 500 metres in some areas
Videos2 weeks ago
As a result of his regular interaction with the public, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has left Emiratis, expats impressed by his simplicity, humility and his down-to-earth nature
Videos2 weeks ago
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced
Videos3 weeks ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Hundreds of bottles of the illegal substance were seized in the biggest-ever haul
Offbeat1 day ago
The buyer says she plans to keep the farmhouse from the iconic horror movie open to the public
Offbeat1 week ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat2 weeks ago
