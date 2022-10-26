The statement comes after news of the US FDA's warning against certain personal care products started circulating on social media
The statement comes after news of the US FDA's warning against certain personal care products started circulating on social media
Visitors entering the Gulf country will no longer be required to present a negative PCR test or RAT result
Doctors urge parents to watch out for early signs of illness — like a cold, cough, or a sore throat — and ensure that their children get medical attention early
Top officials from the police and RTA say this will help prevent traffic jams and save drivers’ time
During her trip, Naaji sleeps inside her vehicle and cooks in a built-in kitchen to save on time and money
Celebrations for the 'Egypt and UAE… One heart' event, organised by the UAE Government Media Office in Cairo, kicked off today
Three-day event to include economic, cultural forum and a concert
Vice-President makes statement as major celebrations kick off in Cairo
Mahzooz celebrates its upcoming 100th weekly draw by doubling its top prize to Dh 20 million
Over a century of providing cutting-edge solutions has made us a preferred partner for households all over the world
Western Union is offering its best online exchange rate on its digital channels for customers in the UAE who send money into bank accounts in India.
Code-named ‘Operation Legumes’, the mission required the deployment of a K9 unit to sniff out the narcotics
'We all got scared. No one thought it was a joke or a prank,' says head of customer service team
Officials have also asked residents to always get off their vehicle at pedestrian crossings
Civil defence advises bystanders, residents to stay away
Sunak joins a select club of Indian-origin legislators at the top of politics and government in Europe: Antonio Costa, Prime Minister in Portugal since 2015, and Leo Varadkar, currently the deputy head of government in Ireland
'I really appreciate this win after participating for such a long time; I hope this won’t be the last', said a father-of-two
Observing the sun during an eclipse without eye protection could result in vision damage or retinal burns, health experts say
Police offer several channels to pay penalties, including through app, website and physical customer service centres
Festivities across the emirate will include parades, shows celebrating the country's achievements and heritage
He had avoided showering over fears of "getting sick", according to officials
The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel first announced its closure in March for 'enhancement works'
The celestial spectacle won't be visible in the country until 2027 — making the moment extra special for those who were able to see it on Tuesday
Few nations in the world allow people of foreign origin to thrive and prosper in public life and politics as the US, mainly because it is a society and a country built largely on immigration
He gave cannabis to others free of charge, who were then reported to the Misdemeanours Court
A total of 146,000 runners, joggers, wheelers and walkers participated in Dubai Run last year, making it the largest community fitness event in the world
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum invites all UAE residents to take on the challenge and help turn Dubai into the world's most active city
Racing experts found that the animals couldn't compete in races because they were too old
He highlights the importance of gardens and light, and how an architect can create space that unites the past and looks toward the future
The gesture aimed to thank the staff for their dedication ahead of the attraction opening for its 27th season tonight
'I have been welcomed very warmly and I really appreciate it,' the robot tells Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview during the Culture Summit
International delegates come together at Abu Dhabi congress to discuss health and well-being
Sultan Al Nuaimi, Fahad Al Bloushi, and Majid Al Naqbi will all fight under the UAE flag on November 5 at Etihad Arena
Batting first will provide adequate time for someone like KL Rahul to get back his rhythm
Cybersecurity experts warn that threats lurk in cheat codes, microtransactions and messages from fellow players
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
American Hospital Dubai welcomes its first batch of international medical interns
Festivals are the perfect moment to celebrate your family and loved ones.
Dubai Globe Soccer Awards
The film starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne releases on Netflix October 26
Adidas said in a statement that the comments were unacceptable
The festival aims to offer audiophiles and music enthusiasts the chance to enjoy outdoor performances
The couple is seen smiling and twinning in white
The document will be provided as an e-certificate and a physical one
The group rode on the track in Al Qudra to raise awareness in the community
Company recalls these products out of caution and retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves
Diplomatic advisor to the President addresses the audience on the last day of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi
The initiative allows Thiqa card holders to receive periodic checks and supports early detection of chronic diseases
With the right tools, mastery of skills, high creativity quotient, and patience - you can create a masterpiece
Revenue increased 15% year-on-year to Dh1.48 billion, driven by strong growth across all business segments
Company announces partnership with Ideal Standard in the UAE
Software will help the Galadari Brothers companies to plan and conceptualize preventive maintenance measures
UAE's largest Islamic lender reports a considerable rise in total income by 10% year-on-year
A court has given Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company
The company will replace the Lighting port even if the team is not happy with the change
Stronger revenue across net interest and other operating income generated a significant increase in net profit
Interest rates likely to rise further to tame inflation
Batting first will provide adequate time for someone like KL Rahul to get back his rhythm
They also did not report for practice after they were offered a venue in a suburb located about 45 minutes away from the hotel in which they were staying
Morale was high despite the lingering heartache and praised skipper Babar Azam for his handling of the team in the aftermath of the defeat
This loss leaves group one wide open and the match between Australia and England on Friday is like a virtual quarterfinal
Sultan Al Nuaimi, Fahad Al Bloushi, and Majid Al Naqbi will all fight under the UAE flag on November 5 at Etihad Arena
England were five runs behind on the DLS scoring method, handing Ireland a famous victory
Inter's thumping win at a packed San Siro, Lukaku's first appearance in two months following a thigh injury, relegated Barca to the Europa League
Marcus Stoinis, Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Malik have all reached the half-century mark right when they were down to the wire
The tournament is scheduled to be held from January 6 to 19 across three venues in Basra, Iraq
Yuvraj had smashed a swashbuckling 70 from just 30 deliveries to help India post 188 after then captain MS Dhoni had opted to bat
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
The Russian tennis legend has over 12 million fans following her every move at red carpet events, fashion shows and the world’s most exotic holiday destinations
Jamie Carragher, former defender for Liverpool and now commentator, and Nicola Hart have been married for close to 25 years
The garter snake turned up shortly after the flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport
Upla village council land records mention 32 acres of land in the name of all monkeys residing in this rural area
Authorities say the facility will be sealed as a probe is launched into the incident
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive
Authorities warn traffickers are now hiding fentanyl in candy wrappers, manufacturing them in rainbow colours
The duo's debate on who was the better cricketer suddenly turned into a violent brawl, causing a stir on Twitter
Hordes of nostalgic milennials — who seemed to have misunderstood the news about the Warner Bros merger — pour their hearts out on social media, bidding farewell to the beloved kids’ channel
Page Six quoted a Hypebeast report to say that these would retail at around $1,800 — as against a mere $4 for what the chips cost