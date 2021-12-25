The performances were followed by a live stream of the Christmas Mass from Bethlehem
Expo 20206 hours ago
Rapper RM and vocalist Jin diagnosed with Covid-19 one day after rapper Suga tested positive
coronavirus1 hour ago
A day-long search failed to recover more victims or survivors
Asia1 hour ago
'There is no need for these commissions to exist and operate,' a government spokesman said
MENA1 hour ago
Executives in the travel and hospitality sectors say the UAE is regarded as one of the safest destinations
UAE Holidays9 hours ago
The government has said it hopes to add 411,000 new permanent residents next year
Americas3 hours ago
Narendra Modi says vaccination for children will start from January 3 while booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers will begin on January 10
coronavirus32 minutes ago
Friday will be a half-day, operating remotely
Education7 hours ago
Maksut Zhumaev believes mountains have a soul and their own language
Spotlight5 hours ago
Court order issued to maintain the workers at their place of residence, prevent their eviction until they receive their entire entitlements.
Government8 hours ago
The performances were followed by a live stream of the Christmas Mass from Bethlehem
Expo 20206 hours ago
Three men have been arrested and remain in custody
Asia4 hours ago
Churches have been forced to scale back or cancel services in light of a recent surge in Covid cases
UAE6 hours ago
The permits can be renewed on a yearly basis
Government6 hours ago
Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope is on a high-stakes quest to scour the universe for hints of life
Americas4 hours ago
Just over 14 per cent of Kenyan adults had been fully vaccinated as of Friday
coronavirus4 hours ago
Over 108.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
Mangrove Beach is a secluded getaway spot that is just a 55-minute road trip away from Dubai
UAE1 day ago
The UAE has imposed restrictions on passengers travelling from countries witnessing a surge in Covid cases
coronavirus3 days ago
The exclusive promotion will take place on December 26
Events1 day ago
55 per cent of hospital beds, including those for intensive care, are vacant
coronavirus4 days ago
Spot gold was down 0.14 per cent at $1,787.65 per ounce at 9.15 am UAE time
Markets3 days ago
Sensex was trading 366.66 points higher at 56,685.67
Currency Exchange3 days ago
Passengers travelling in premium cabins, as well as Skywards members will have access to more than 120 lounges by February
Travel4 days ago
The dollar index fell 0.06% to 96.49.
Markets4 days ago
Executives in the travel and hospitality sectors say the UAE is regarded as one of the safest destinations
UAE Holidays9 hours ago
The government has said it hopes to add 411,000 new permanent residents next year
Americas3 hours ago
Friday will be a half-day, operating remotely
Education7 hours ago
Maksut Zhumaev believes mountains have a soul and their own language
Spotlight5 hours ago
Narendra Modi says vaccination for children will start from January 3 while booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers will begin on January 10
coronavirus32 minutes ago
Rapper RM and vocalist Jin diagnosed with Covid-19 one day after rapper Suga tested positive
coronavirus1 hour ago
A day-long search failed to recover more victims or survivors
Asia1 hour ago
'There is no need for these commissions to exist and operate,' a government spokesman said
MENA1 hour ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Head to Global Village now to experience a giant Christmas tree, snowfall, and lots of other festive activities
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Hiring a business setup advisor is often seen as an additional cost, especially for young and bootstrapped businesses that work on tight budgets.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Recent years have witnessed increased cannabis awareness, with more people accepting the recreational and medicinal uses of the plant.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Choose the best mobile or laptop to suit your needs from our list of top-selling products for December
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
"May this be a time of joy and peace for you and your families."
UAE1 day ago
Khaleej Times catches up with avid Dutch adventurer, Tom Grond, who was in Dubai this week
Travel1 day ago
Authorities have announced new protocol for employees and visitors to enter federal entities
coronavirus4 days ago
Just over 14 per cent of Kenyan adults had been fully vaccinated as of Friday
coronavirus4 hours ago
The visually striking structure is one of the most popular at the fair
Expo 20205 hours ago
Amid a record-setting rise in Covid-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people attended Francis' annual Christmas address
coronavirus5 hours ago
The widespread destruction caused by Rai in the southern and central regions of the country has dampened celebrations
Asia4 hours ago
Three men have been arrested and remain in custody
Asia4 hours ago
Churches have been forced to scale back or cancel services in light of a recent surge in Covid cases
UAE6 hours ago
The permits can be renewed on a yearly basis
Government6 hours ago
Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope is on a high-stakes quest to scour the universe for hints of life
Americas4 hours ago
The man is being held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon
Europe1 minute ago
Caregiving is a basic human instinct, not something that only “nurses” and “attendants” do. And even if we don’t realise that ourselves, there are times when a trigger, a push gets us going
Opinion4 minutes ago
Rights group says the dead include women and children even as the military claims it killed terrorists with arms
World9 minutes ago
Soldiers also blocked roads ahead of a major demonstration
MENA5 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
BitOasis, the Middle East and North Africa region's leading online crypto-asset trading platform, today announced a significant extension to its offering with the launch of 12 new tokens in response to rapidly growing consumer demand.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Medical teams in the country are working around the clock to monitor the pandemic
coronavirus3 days ago
Entry into Cebu restricted only to Cebuano Overseas Filipino Workers and returning Filipinos
Travel3 days ago
The European lady will be deported after completion of her prison term
3 days ago
Over 108.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
Mangrove Beach is a secluded getaway spot that is just a 55-minute road trip away from Dubai
UAE1 day ago
The UAE has imposed restrictions on passengers travelling from countries witnessing a surge in Covid cases
coronavirus3 days ago
The exclusive promotion will take place on December 26
Events1 day ago
55 per cent of hospital beds, including those for intensive care, are vacant
coronavirus4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
DUBAI
While there’s a global effort on to curb the menace, New Zealand’s new plan to outlaw smoking for the young by 2025 is the latest radical bid
Long Reads1 week ago
The language may be the world’s ruling lingua franca, but it is up against an evolutionary process that could take things in different directions. Will it survive the long haul?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
I’d probably have enjoyed the film much more if it hadn’t been for the quick-on-the-draw fusillade of conversations that have emerged over its release
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The Power Of The Dog has unleashed conversations on the takedown of the ‘toxic’ Western cowboy. Does it work? Or does it not?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Self-love is the power to acknowledge that you come first; it’s only then that you can truly be compassionate about others around you
Long Reads23 hours ago
The Great Employee Exodus has become a reality in a post-Covid world where professionals are putting the value of a work-life balance over paychecks and promotions
Long Reads1 week ago
With urbanisation nearing a crescendo, and a pandemic breathing down our neck, more and more people are looking at exploring rural opportunities that promise better resilience — entrepreneurial and emotional — in the future
Long Reads1 week ago
Research shows that those more exposed to tobacco imagery across the media — particularly the young — are twice as likely to start smoking
Long Reads1 week ago
The new router supporting high speed, reliable and secure Wi-Fi 6 Plus for large households
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
A case study conducted by Invest in the USA (‘IIUSA”) stated that nearly 32,600 investors with a pending I-526 application have been affected by the lapse of the EB-5 immigrant investor program, not including the applicants that are waiting for their consulate interviews or readjustment of status.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 month ago
She spoke to City Times about starring in the renowned show and why she's excited to return to Dubai after a gap of over two decades.
Local Events3 days ago
At the last minute there is always a scramble to get things done.
Life and Living2 days ago
The actor is in fine form in this big screen showcase of India's World Cup win in 1983.
Movies2 days ago
Catch the stand-up at Coca-Cola Arena next week
Local Events4 days ago
What's on display?
Arts and Culture3 days ago
Sudeep Chakravarti’s latest book is a dispassionate account of conflict resolution, peace and prosperity in one of the most charged geopolitical sweet-spots in Asia
Books3 days ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
The drive was specifically aimed at collecting blood types O, A and B negative
Health8 hours ago
Though the official language of the country is Hindi in Devanagari script, it is the colloquial use of English language that finds precedence over regional dialects — more so in metropolitan the cities — to overcome language barriers
Books3 days ago
What is hygge, and how do we invite some of it into our homes and lives?
Wellness3 days ago
The piano sensation's craft is inspired by his idols such as Alfred Cortot, Vladimir Horowitz and Arthur Schnabel
Arts and Culture3 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health3 days ago
You can tell the truth and preserve your child’s belief in the wonder of Santa
Parenting3 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
All terminals, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets are now operational
Aviation5 days ago
New rules will come into effect from December 30, 2021
Business5 days ago
Spot gold was down 0.14 per cent at $1,787.65 per ounce at 9.15 am UAE time
Markets3 days ago
Sensex was trading 366.66 points higher at 56,685.67
Currency Exchange3 days ago
Passengers travelling in premium cabins, as well as Skywards members will have access to more than 120 lounges by February
Travel4 days ago
The dollar index fell 0.06% to 96.49.
Markets4 days ago
Consumers are requested to ask for a receipt when buying and check the seal on top of the cylinder valve
UAE5 days ago
Airline expects to return to profitability over the next 18 months
Aviation6 days ago
Last week, the rupee recorded its fourth weekly decline amid growing concerns over Covid-19 Omicron.
Markets5 days ago
Kohli was replaced by Rohit Sharma as India one-day captain
Cricket2 hours ago
South Africa is the only regular Test-playing nation where India have yet to win a series
Cricket7 hours ago
The Serbian will not travel to Sydney for the men's season-opening ATP Cup next week
Tennis3 hours ago
Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973 and captained the country 31 times
Cricket2 hours ago
Boland will become the first indigenous Australian Test player since Jason Gillespie played his last match in 2006
Cricket7 hours ago
India have enjoyed recent success in Australia and England, but South Africa remains a mighty challenge for the top ranked Test side
Cricket5 hours ago
The Canadian is the latest player to be ruled out of the Australian Open
Tennis6 hours ago
The Premier League held a meeting with club managers and captains to discuss the match congestion but held firm on maintaining the fixture schedule
Sports22 hours ago
Competing in Beijing also offers a chance to represent and bring wider attention to their countries that are lesser known to Alpine enthusiasts
Sports21 hours ago
India have never won a Test series in South Africa, but after recent successes in Australia and England are buoyed by their ability to compete on the road
Sports22 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE2 months ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus2 months ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays2 months ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports2 months ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
|1 AED
|20.41 INR
|1 AED
|47.64 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,642.7 AED
|24K
|219.25 AED