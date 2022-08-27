With tickets now starting from Dh2,500, here's where you can enjoy the match without emptying your wallet
The day will also be slightly humid with levels ranging from 15 to 70 per cent
Passengers will be transported for free from Dubai Airport Terminal 3 to Centrepoint Metro Station
New currency note reveals Founding Father's choice of writing instrument
New air bridge to deliver assistance to over 140,000 people
RTA warns of a delay from midnight to 10am
The call was received at the Chennai police control room
AriZona Group is successfully leading the immigration market and offers a wide range of explicit services for all of the immigration programmes created by each country
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
Nature-inspired designs meet sophisticated silhouettes in all-new women's workwear collection. Smart business attire made from high-quality, natural, luxe fabrics like linen.
So far, he has represented Team India in 99 T20I games across which he has scored 3,308 runs at an average of 50.12
He will have a brief tenure of 74 days as the head of India's judiciary and would demit office on 8 November
Authorities confiscate over 5.4 million for not carrying digital tax stamps
He takes the trophy with a best throw of 89.08m
Road authority also announces rules for bus drivers, supervisors
US central bank aims to tame highest inflation in four decades
Six teams battle it out for the Asia Cup with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the tournament opener
Other emirates announce Covid safety rules for kids returning to classes
Thick black clouds of smoke reported
India, Pakistan to play each other in highly anticipated Dubai match on August 28
CEO notes the results represent 'another stride forward' for the aviation industry
Dr Ebtesam Almazrouei is first Emirati to hold a PhD in artificial intelligence for wireless communication engineering and computer science
Health sector is putting in extraordinary efforts to keep people safe
Sales outlets to charge consumers 25 fils per single-use plastic bag from October 1
Dr Farhana bin Lootah urges other doctors to pick up new technologies
Passes will start at just Dh18, additional entrance gate to open
Judicial agreements with US, Russia, Netherlands, Denmark, and Italy signed
'High-octane father-son drama' will be directed by Nanda Kishore
As we approach the last few weeks of the summer break
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
A UK university recently decided to axe its English Literature course because of concerns over employability of those who graduate in the subject
Increasingly, there’s a realisation that hardline ambition — long regarded as the preserve of success — is burning us out and that we need more out of life than the ‘secure’ trappings that come with always being on a mission to ‘achieve’
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
How mutual funds can play the crucial role of an essential investment toolkit for young parents preparing to fulfill their children’s dreams
Chefs and sandwich aficionado are happily experimenting with the next level of the light meal. We get to the bottom of the slice of bread, baguette, torta, et al
Ahead of Friendship Day on August 7, we take a look at the shifting nature of bonds between individuals and how they cannot be taken for granted
Honor 70 Review – One of the best vlogging phones of 2022
With more and more people winning big and changing their destiny, the platform provides the perfect chance to win money while having fun.
vivo’s new T series impresses with turbo charged performance for gamers & premium photography
Full line-up of Back To School essentials, packed with new items and features. Most extensive line-up of character-led merchandise. All at unbeatable value
The petition was filed last week in a court in Florida
The two artists have collaborated for the first time
Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, and Hassan Raheem form part of the event to be held on October 14.
Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman 2' has been pushed back to more than eight months
Distractions come in various forms; here's how to stay focused
Versatility is couture’s muse post-pandemic, as comfort takes precedence over heavy embellishment, duppattas gets metamorphosised into sheer veils, and capes floor everyone with their undeniable charm!
Fever could be caused due to a number of factors, including infections and bugs
The academic year begins on August 29
Nature-inspired designs meet sophisticated silhouettes in all-new women's workwear collection. Smart business attire made from high-quality, natural, luxe fabrics like linen.
The mountaineer talks about the grit and perseverance it took to climb one of the deadliest peaks in the world
Wedding Season invites you to take a peek into the lives of a couple of young Indian-Americans who pretend to be in love just to get their families off their backs
A peek into the UAE’s cultural landscape
All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, led by falls of between 3.1 per cent and 3.3 per cent in the information technology, communication services and consumer discretionary indexes.
The Chamber processed over 435,000 digital transactions between January and July 2022, marking a 10.4per cent year-over-year increase.
Habtoor Hospitality’s year-to-date forecast for H1 of 2022 registered an 82 per cent increase in revenues over the same period in 2021.
It was the worst single-day point loss for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since mid-May
New users under 16 years old will have a default setting that shows the most restrictive content
Realty and banking blue chips accounted for the lion's share of transactions that amounted to more than 14,700 worth around Dh1.67 billion over 353.7 million shares.
An audience poll revealed expectations of Sensex hitting 70,000 mark by 2022.
|1 AED
|21.60 INR
|1 AED
|58.69 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,385.8 AED
|24K
|210.75 AED
Six teams battle it out for the Asia Cup with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the tournament opener
Virat Kohli is a legend and has given some amazing performances for India, Shadab said ahead of Pakistan's big clash against their arch-rivals in Dubai
India will play their opening match against Pakistan on Sunday
Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign with a Group A clash against arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday
AIFF have now been handed back full control of daily affairs pending fresh elections, Fifa said
Abu Dhabi champion Arjun Erigaisi and Magnus Carlsen-conqueror R. Praggnanandhaa among early favourites
South Africa face a tough task to save the second Test as the Old Trafford pitch favours seamers and spinners
Argentina's first round group games against Mexico and Saudi Arabia were the 'most requested' in ticket applications
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Some men unsuccessfully attempted to capture it with a makeshift lasso
Sauropod fossil is approximately 25 metres long, 12 metres high
New machine can make several variations of beloved South Indian dish
Doctors told parents their child had died from a stomach bug 12 hours before
Three-toed footprints uncovered after a river flowing through Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas dried up
He refused to accept the compensation offered