UAE President, Vice-President send cables of condolences on the loss of lives in the earthquake that hit southern Iran
UAE10 hours ago
Russian President Putin has necessary bandwidth to retaliate if G-7 implements price cap
Europe10 hours ago
Residents can digitally monitor consumption to adopt energy-saving measure
Energy16 hours ago
Lowest-priced ticket to New Delhi stands at approximately Dh1,808
Travel2 hours ago
Certain laws may be considered null and void under some circumstances except if such conditions are beneficial to the employee
Legal9 minutes ago
Authorities have launched a safety campaign to reduce accidents
UAE3 hours ago
A fog alert has also been issued
Weather4 hours ago
Invest in an
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
The real estate brokerage firm was honoured for achieving record sales at Emaar Quarter 1 Broker Awards 2022
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
The best gaming experience you can have on a laptop
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Man suffers third-degree burns during an accident at work
Health17 hours ago
Authorities advise residents to wear helmets, install bright front and rear lights
UAE22 hours ago
Bumrah wiped the England top order to leave the hosts tottering on 84-5 at stumps
Sports12 hours ago
Traffic deaths and injuries cost countries an average of 3-5 per cent of their annual gross domestic product
Europe10 hours ago
Quake jolts Pishan County in the Xinjiang Uygur Region
Asia16 hours ago
Former Pakistani fast bowler to address Muslim leaders at Makkah conference
Asia17 hours ago
Several people gathered in open areas near their homes
Emergencies1 day ago
Over 170.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus20 hours ago
It is a common practice for organisations to gift stationery items to clients
Legal9 minutes ago
Border forces hand boy back to parents after incident
Asia21 hours ago
This is following imposition of taxes on luxury services by Islamabad
Travel1 day ago
Airports, airlines struggle to meet demand after Covid-induced scale-downs
Aviation16 hours ago
Residents have been told to not publish or circulate the images
Crime4 days ago
Teams reach parts of worst-hit Paktika province to deliver food, vital medical assistance
UAE3 days ago
70% are sold through auto loans
UAE4 days ago
Ancestry testing can go back from five to 100 generations and even more
Health5 days ago
People prefer to stay in the country rather than travel abroad as Covid cases rise
UAE4 days ago
Researchers describe how they incorporate a system of sensors into laparoscopic instruments to develop their Smart Laparoscopic Forceps
Education5 days ago
Rating system measures the quality of education and services, KHDA says
Education1 day ago
Treatment uses ohmic thermolysis process rather than traditional technique of needles
Health3 days ago
The outlet serves a wide variety of South Indian dishes
UAE31 minutes ago
A big display and camera have all the makings of a solid flagship for HONOR
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
XT.com, the world's first social infused exchange, recently announced its much-awaited weekly crypto meetups.
There are startling reveals about our online searches for medical information: we are Googling symptoms, self-diagnosing, and, most times, misdiagnosing. In the process, our stress levels and paranoia have hit the roof
Long Reads1 week ago
The central banks have been caught napping on the inflation front as US and Western economies contract
Long Reads1 week ago
The loyalty to the pulpy fruit runs deep and fierce, but its variants that abound in India are yet to become a pet squeeze in the US and the Western world
Long Reads1 week ago
Britain’s honours system with ancient origins has many categories, the most coveted and known being Knighthood, OBE, CBE and MBE. But there are also rows, refusals and demands that the ‘E’ that stands for Empire in the titles be replaced with Excellence
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The city recently won the title of City of Culture 2025, and is on the way to rebrand itself to join global ranks of buzzing geographies of culture
Long Reads11 hours ago
Probably not. What’s it about unlimited food and beverages on offer that keeps drawing us in? Is it because our enthusiasm to savour matches up with local hoteliers, who are always on a makeover mode
Long Reads1 day ago
The ladies have evolved from playing in dainty petticoats to grunting as loudly as the gentlemen
Long Reads2 days ago
Most eagerly anticipated is another classic final between top seed Novak Djokovic and second seed Rafael Nadal as 40-year-old Federer, recovering from his third knee surgery, misses Wimbledon for the first time since his debut in 1999
Long Reads1 week ago
When we look at adolescents in 'gritty thrillers' that topline streaming and TV shows, they give deviant grown ups a run for their money — in the name of 'adulting': violent, scheming, lying, blackmailing, sexualised, manipulative — and even murderous. How far removed is this from reality?
Long Reads2 weeks ago
An exponential rise in prices is leading to an unprecedented lower economic growth across the world amid the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rate by 75 basis points
Long Reads2 weeks ago
India’s ties with the Arabian Gulf and peninsula date back to several millennia
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Zac Li, General Manager of HONOR GCC on the launch of HONOR Magic4 Pro and staying on top of the smartphone game
Business Technology Review6 days ago
Graduate Programs in Fall 2022
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Who tells funny jokes and is an undercover superhero? Dad of course!
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Etihad Guest is a thoughtful travel and lifestyle brand, allowing residents and guests to earn and spend miles - the most rewarding loyalty currency in the UAE - everywhere, every day
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
It's the life story of an Indian space engineer who was baselessly charged with espionage before being bestowed the nation's top civilian honour.
Movies4 days ago
From new menus to Japanese delights and more, you'll be spoilt for choice with these top dining options.
Local Events4 days ago
He will present his long-awaited Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny show.
Local Events4 days ago
The actors will be at a local university on June 28 to promote their latest film.
Local Events5 days ago
These tips and tricks can set the agenda for your celebrations
Home2 days ago
Check out the restaurants during the long weekend
Food2 days ago
With its commitment to providing a home away from home to artists from all over the world, it is no surprise that artist-in-residence programmes have emerged as a growing trend in the emirate
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Abdo Badra, Executive Sous Chef at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, has recipes for foodies as well as weight watchers
Food2 days ago
Life's challenges may seem insurmountable but it's important to remember that there's always a way out
Wellness2 days ago
Shashi Tharoor looks at how English came to use many Irish words
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words2 days ago
Airports, airlines struggle to meet demand after Covid-induced scale-downs
Aviation16 hours ago
Residents can digitally monitor consumption to adopt energy-saving measure
Energy16 hours ago
Passengers had trouble breathing on Jabalpur-bound flight
Aviation21 hours ago
Tech giant will also not store information on trips to domestic violence shelters, fertility centres, rehab facilities
Tech23 hours ago
The company's Dubai chapter has grown to over 800 members
Tech15 hours ago
Operating in virtual world will become mandatory in less than 10 years, expert says
Tech15 hours ago
England fast bowler Stuart Broad conceded the most expensive over in Test history, giving up 35 runs
Cricket18 hours ago
Mercurial Australian Kyrgios prevailed 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in a third-round match during which both players were warned by the umpire
Sports9 hours ago
Sprinter Fabio Jakobsen wins stage two of the Tour de France
Sports10 hours ago
The world No.1 goes down to French veteran Alize Cornet
Sports13 hours ago
The 37-year-old asked to be allowed to leave, should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window
Sports13 hours ago
The Spaniard will be starting his 150th race on Sunday
Sports10 hours ago
After being reduced to 98-5, Pant responded with a brilliant 146 and together with fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja, 83 not out, shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 222 that helped India to 338-7 at stumps
Sports1 day ago
Maria Sakkari becomes the sixth of the top 10 women's seeds to crash out
Sports1 day ago
Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts
Videos1 month ago
Police airlift man from commercial ship after he suffered a heart attack
Emergencies1 month ago
We tried galouti kebabs from Lucknow Rasoi in Dubai, famous for their rich taste and soft texture. Here is the story behind this popular dish
Videos1 month ago
Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and also spread between people. Here is all you need to know...
Videos1 month ago
As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together
Videos1 month ago
The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims
Videos1 month ago
Clement Piard travelled across 10 countries to reach his final destination
Offbeat1 week ago
Reptile dons white wedding dress, other colourful clothes in ritual
Offbeat1 day ago
Frenchman was supposed to play against third seed Casper Ruud
Offbeat3 days ago
Orchestral arrangements of 'Wellerman Sea Shanty,' 'No Roots' among those to be released on CD, vinyl
Offbeat1 week ago
The room, created by concept artists, has no walls, ceiling or doors
Offbeat1 week ago
As the mercury soars to highs of mid 40s, we round up some jobs that involve braving the extremes
Offbeat1 week ago