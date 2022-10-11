Private sector employees can contribute as little as Dh100 per month towards scheme
New feature allows Hayya Card holders aged 18 or above to bring along three other people
Three people are in custody now - one person who allegedly brought the victims to the other two, a married couple
The event runs from Saturday, October 15 to Monday, October 24 and features activities such as henna and Bollywood dances
Those insured against job loss will be compensated with a cash amount for a specified period of time
Rashed Belhasa said he was exercising extreme caution during a promotional tour until he made the mistake of sharing his location online
Once this new GDRFA service is available, Dubai residents will no longer be required to use a passport or any other document to verify themselves
This car — which could go into production by 2030 — is among the futuristic vehicles that are currently on display at this year's Gitex
Gamers and content creators can own, experience and have the chance to win the world's fastest and most advanced GPU on a first come, first served basis
One of the UAE’s leading private healthcare companies will ensure that employees can access mental health services outside the Mediclinic network
SHEIN fosters inclusivity for children with autism in its first-ever kids fashion show
Five insider tips you must know before applying for a course at any top global university
Gitex Africa Morocco will take place in Marrakech, one of the country's largest cities, from May 31 to June 2, 2023
Respondents cited work benefits, opportunities for career growth, and job security as the top three factors they look for in an ideal position
Financial expert Khalid Farooq calls on family businesses to be careful while giving power of attorney to individuals
Dewa's 'Spot' dogs and virtual customer assistant Rammas create a buzz at Gitex
The Dubai Health Authority introduced ‘Rased’, an online service, in June last year, to move towards a digital system
In an interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Menk shared his thoughts on what the emirate has to offer
Recently, the local authorities eased several Covid-19 precautionary measures, including making masks optional in most public places
The driver forgot to check if the bus was empty before locking up
It will seat seven people, and will stop at nine locations including Yas Island, Ferrari World and W Hotel
She was sentenced to prison for one month and will be deported after serving her sentence
The Emirates affirms its support for efforts aimed at de-escalation of Ukraine crisis, supporting humanitarian efforts
‘Winter is coming’, says Storm Centre as it shares picturesque video
Shurooq’s project to take the area’s natural life into consideration while developing the beach into a tourist hub
Masood M Sharif Mahmoud, CEO, etisalat by e& UAE, elaborates on the technology giant's roadmap as it heads into the Metaverse
The UAE President will visit Russia to meet Putin on Tuesday
Indian Consulate joins hands with Dubai government authorities, corporate bodies for the 10-day-long celebration
Travellers can apply for and obtain the electronic travel document at any time and from any place and receive it via e-mail
Ministry said the programme is a social security scheme that protects residents if they lose their jobs
Remote-controlled device can pump 2,500 gallons of water a minute
The assembly also voted on the recommendation of the board of directors to suspend any further allocation of profit towards legal reserve, considering the company’s legal reserve is currently in excess of 50 per cent of its paid-up share capital
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
The recent study by Dell Technologies emphasises businesses build a culture that treats people as the greatest source of innovation
The upcoming period is set to be in the spotlight again in Dubai's real estate sector due to FIFA2022, which will kick off from the Qatari capital, Doha
HUAWEI nova 10 Pro
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
While it’s tough to pick from an amazing repertoire, here are the films that have had the greatest impact on us
While his contemporaries slowed down and took a back seat, Bachchan worked relentlessly for the past fifty years
Dareen, who lost a leg to cancer at age 15, raps her life story to inspire those who are struggling physically or emotionally
The actor is referred to as the man for all seasons and all kinds of films
The programmes, suiting every type of health regime and exercise level, will be held in collaboration with prominent fitness establishments in the emirate
SHEIN fosters inclusivity for children with autism in its first-ever kids fashion show
Children have developed anxiety in social situations due to lack of exposure and restricted social opportunities, experts say
The 90-minute procedure was completed by Dr Waleed Yasin Kadro, consultant interventional cardiologist at RAK Hospital
Encouraging data from preliminary studies are making some doctors feel optimistic about developing immunisations against pancreatic, colon and breast cancers
One of the UAE’s leading private healthcare companies will ensure that employees can access mental health services outside the Mediclinic network
The iconic UAE art museum explains how art can help support community health through various lessons on its premises
After all, the ultimate workout playlist can put you in the mood, serve as the best motivator, and boast your overall performance
Healthcare specialists say that the basic precautionary measures observed during the pandemic can help prevent flu cases this season
This warning came after 5.8 million passengers passed through the airport during September, which is 15% below levels seen in 2019
Opening today at 82.35, the rupee has been hovering around its all-time low against the greenback, amid the flight of foreign investments
'We’ll look at what is the state of play and what’s on offer,' Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says
This car — which could go into production by 2030 — is among the futuristic vehicles that are currently on display at this year's Gitex
It also came under pressure from a strong dollar, which hit multi-year highs amidst interest rate hikes and the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Gamers and content creators can own, experience and have the chance to win the world's fastest and most advanced GPU on a first come, first served basis
The new twice-weekly service departed for the first time last night, and will be operated using a two-class Boeing 777
The six-team franchise-style League will be played over a 34-match schedule at the world-class venues of UAE
The former Australian speedster said India also missed a trick by not taking Umran Malik to the World Cup
Australian football legend Tim Cahill finished his career with four World Cup appearances and five goals
Siddique's five wickets and opening batsman Muhammad Waseem's brilliant half-century were not enough as the UAE lost to the West Indies
Inspired by Junaid's five-wicket haul, the UAE restricted the West Indies to a modest score of 152 for nine in 20 overs
5-time Ballon d'Or winner has been relegated to the bench for the majority of Erik ten Hag's time in charge at Manchester United
The flying Dutchman said it was a 'crazy feeling' to lift the trophy for a second time — then set his sights on ruling the sport for years to come
He had earlier been banned from the US Open and the entire North American hard court swing over his refusal to take the Covid vaccine
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota, wins annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California
Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer, the legendary artist's work had been considered missing for over 100 years
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'
The ceremony for 18 men who were granted divorce after long-drawn legal battles will be held on September 18