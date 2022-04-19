'It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel'
Sports3 hours ago
The amendments simplify the eligibility criteria and expand the categories of beneficiaries
Visa and Immigration in UAE8 hours ago
A mob of factory employees tortured and burned the manager in December last year over accusations of blasphemy
World5 hours ago
A promotion of 20 per cent off on some flights is also available
Travel5 hours ago
The law aims to strengthen the UAE position as an ideal destination to live, work, and invest
Visa and Immigration in UAE8 hours ago
The scheme offers longer flexible grace periods that reach up to six months to stay in the country
Visa and Immigration in UAE8 hours ago
For the first time, the latest scheme does not require a host or sponsor
Visa and Immigration in UAE8 hours ago
Can residents stay in the country for up to six months after visa cancellation?
Visa and Immigration in UAE5 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
GeForce RTX 30-Series laptops
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Al Ghurair Properties Ramadan Offer
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The break will begin from Saturday, April 30
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
The station operates on the Red Line of the Dubai metro network
Public Transport in UAE7 hours ago
When Khaleej Times approached one of the sellers, he agreed to reduce the selling price to Dh8,000
Expo 202013 hours ago
Though Indian expat Ashraf Korambil Padhinepurayil misses his family back home in Kerala, he says he is grateful for his colleagues' company
Ramadan 20226 hours ago
Beggars ask for money at the doors of mosques, in markets and on roads
Crime11 hours ago
Retailers attribute the increase in prices in the Emirates to higher transportation and packaging cost
UAE12 hours ago
The world fair signals a promising future for the UAE: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak
Expo 202011 hours ago
Authorities cautioned motorists to adhere to the speed limit
Weather13 hours ago
Over 1,000kg of crystal meth was seized
Crime10 hours ago
The findings are part of a Ramadan inspection programme by the Emirate's municipality
UAE7 hours ago
Saudi Arabia had earlier condemned the 'deliberate abuse' of the Holy Quran by extremists
UAE11 hours ago
In RCB, the senior pros need to draw inspiration from Karthik if this year's campaign is to be meaningful, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket1 hour ago
The UN says nearly 3,500 children have been verified as recruited and deployed in Yemen’s civil war
MENA2 hours ago
Several companies are making significant financial donations to help feed the underprivileged
Ramadan 20222 hours ago
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
As a festive atmosphere returns to the Emirate after Covid-19, residents are hosting gatherings and enjoying cultural activities
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Cannons are stationed in five locations across the Emirate
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The most prominent of these is the Elite Award, which is given to government entities that score 600 points or more
Government2 days ago
"One of the greatest gifts we can give is to feed a hungry human being," he says
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Several testing activities will be carried out for equipment used for power production, safety-related systems and others
Energy7 hours ago
Iconic single-digit plate number AA8 fetches Dh35 million
UAE2 days ago
The jewel with greenish and dark-purple hues could fetch up to $120 million
UAE2 days ago
Officials stress the importance of collaboration between the public and police to ensure security
UAE2 days ago
Further announcement will be made once a reopening date is set
UAE Attractions2 days ago
Earlier this week, a British teacher was jailed for 10 years in the UK for sexually abusing two children in UAE
UAE2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord
Long Reads1 week ago
C-suites in corporate America are increasingly being occupied by Indians and people of Indian origin. Is there a secret formula — with ingredients sourced from the homeland — that equips them to rise to the top of the game in an opportunistic yet opportunities-driven market?
Long Reads1 week ago
The idea of returning home someday has long gripped the imagination of migrants. For many, that day never comes; they end up living out lives of disjuncture. But as ‘home’ acquires new meanings in the age of globalisation, the idea of ‘return’ also changes
Long Reads1 week ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads2 weeks ago
For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?
Long Reads2 days ago
Ebb tide in the pandemic has led to a second surge in the power of social media stars, all of whom benefit from a hyper-connected world. Top names in this cyber-verse share their insights on sustained success
Long Reads3 days ago
Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like
Long Reads4 days ago
Indian journalist and author Veena Venugopal’s The Mother-in-Law: The Other Woman in Your Marriage explores the ‘spectre’ of “the husband’s mother” through 12 compelling case studies and anecdotal storytelling.
Long Reads1 week ago
From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Tired of eating the same food every day? Check out these easy and thrifty ideas to add pizzazz to your meals, recommended by the nutritionists at FreshToHome.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
She recently released her second album, 'Simple'.
Music14 hours ago
Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson take on three formidable ladies with a strong historical presence
Entertainment1 day ago
The country's athletes discuss their passion for running and how fasting plays a role in their fitness
Ramadan 202214 hours ago
The All Stars Football Club will also feature Aparshakti Khurana among others
Entertainment5 days ago
Now open 24 hours a day, get up to 80% off on books
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Here's a modern take on the classic Indian curry
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Enjoy with a side of green chutney
Ramadan 20224 hours ago
Timely intervention by healthcare professionals avoided the need for a major neurosurgical operation
UAE7 hours ago
Many are revising family budgets and cutting corners amidst rising inflation
UAE14 hours ago
This year's event will run for 12 days under the theme 'Create Creativity'
Local Events1 day ago
Pursuing the art forms connects the seeker and practitioner not just to the scripture, but also provides additional means of contemplation, memorisation of Quranic passages and oral recitation
Arts and Culture3 days ago
Technology is helping to make art profitable again, but fraudulent imitations and plagiarism is becoming are a major issue
Arts and Culture3 days ago
Julian Castaldi is the first Dubai-based artist to create artwork of this kind
Arts and Culture3 days ago
UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology briefed on expansion plans and growth opportunities for companies in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi
Business8 hours ago
The global payments landscape is shifting from a cash-led economy to a digitally-driven ecosystem, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, and e-payments services are seeing a surge in demand
Business10 hours ago
Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, said that the award is the result of countless hours of dedication that have set the Mazda brand apart in the UAE market
Business6 hours ago
Since April 2021, the power station has generated more than 10.5 Terawatt hours of clean electricity
Energy6 hours ago
Several testing activities will be carried out for equipment used for power production, safety-related systems and others
Energy7 hours ago
NPCC marks entry to Southeast Asia, as part of the Group’s expansion plans
Business10 hours ago
China’s growth has fallen well below the official target of 5.5% for 2022
Markets11 hours ago
Etihad Cargo appoints Accelerated and Jet Airways to enhance road feeder services in the USA
Aviation11 hours ago
Other positive cases, including among the support staff, are all 'asymptomatic', according to a statement
coronavirus4 hours ago
36 years ago, Javed Miandad played one of the greatest one-day knocks in history
Cricket10 hours ago
Team physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive last week
Cricket11 hours ago
The Portugal international is expected to train today, a club source said
Football10 hours ago
Kolkata Knight Riders will not enjoy a decisive advantage against Rajasthan Royals in tonight’s clash, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket1 day ago
South African's majestic 94 and Rashid Khan's 40 off 21 help Titans beat CSK
Cricket1 day ago
With the summer travel season fast approaching, Estonia hosted a special workshop at their Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion to promote the country's tourism offerings
Videos2 weeks ago
Looking for a good seafood restaurant in Sharjah that is also light on the pocket? Then Off The Hook is a must-visit, from cheesy lobsters to unique baked sea bass, they have it all
Videos3 weeks ago
A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.
Videos2 weeks ago
The RAK Nehru Trophy-UAE race was last held in 2019
Events3 weeks ago
Event features daily fishing activities, tantalising seafood, souq, workshops, performances, music, storytelling, and more
Events4 weeks ago
In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.
Dubai World Cup1 month ago
The 62-year-old, who was found guilty of fraud, became 'heir' to the Singh family's fortune shortly after meeting them
Offbeat1 week ago
Families attending the Easter Hop were in for a surprise
Offbeat1 day ago
Zoo celebrates 50 years of its panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government
Offbeat2 days ago
“Running really changed my life,” she says
Offbeat3 days ago
The aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport, say officials
Offbeat3 days ago
