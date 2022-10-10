Sheikh Mohammed said that the budget of the Union is sustainable and balanced
Sheikh Mohammed said that the budget of the Union is sustainable and balanced
‘Winter is coming’, says Storm Centre as it shares picturesque video
The startup ecosystem is witnessing a huge amount of traction from Indian companies, many of whom are looking to use technology to enrich social experiences
The tourist destination will witness The Smurfs characters in football jerseys celebrating the biggest sporting event in the region, Fifa World Cup 2022
Indian Consulate joins hands with Dubai government authorities, corporate bodies for the 10-day-long celebration
A fully electric autonomous cab is expected to start its test drive around the Jumeirah 1 area in December
X2 completes its first global test flight at Skydive Dubai
Remote-controlled device can pump 2,500 gallons of water a minute
One of the UAE’s leading private healthcare companies will ensure that employees can access mental health services outside the Mediclinic network
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
SHEIN fosters inclusivity for children with autism in its first-ever kids fashion show
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Five insider tips you must know before applying for a course at any top global university
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The recent study by Dell Technologies emphasises businesses build a culture that treats people as the greatest source of innovation
PARTNER CONTENT
It will seat seven people, and will stop at nine locations including Yas Island, Ferrari World and W Hotel
Some cars drove against the traffic on busy roads
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will discuss bilateral relations with Vladimir Putin
Self-driving trips will be affordable, top RTA official says at Gitex 2022
With the base fare as low as Dh399, passengers can avail this offer from October 1 to 16
The emirate has created a highly realistic metaverse ecosystem using a combination of real-world 3D videography and advanced generative AI
An Emirati dhow-maker is keeping the ancient craft afloat
Dubai Municipality is in the process of planning low-altitude air corridors and vertiports for unmanned aerial vehicles, like drones, in the city
She was sentenced to prison for one month and will be deported after serving her sentence
Negative trend in the Indian equities and firm American currency sapped investor appetite, forex traders say
With over 5,000 exhibitors participating and two million sqft of exhibition space, thousands of visitors are expected to attend
There is some difference in the cost of a children's visa compared to a 30-day visa, says a travel agent
Success was achieved through detailed metrics including global expansion and distribution, says CEO Peter Murray
It is based on statistics dealing with rainfall rates and their impact on infrastructure and drainage systems
Citizens, residents, and investors are urged to cooperate with the census teams and give them accurate data and information
During the occasion, the community fasts for 25 hours and offers special prayers
The victims wanted to exchange 2 million Saudi Riyals to dirhams when the theft took place
As per UAE traffic laws, motorists are required to slow down and be alert and priority must be given to students, parents and school staff
Though the weather seemed erratic over the past few weeks, such conditions are considered normal around this time of the year, an NCM official says
Rents have been on the rise in the city after the Covid-19 pandemic, with apartments' price increases fast approaching the same rate as villas
The currency strengthened from 64.5 on September 21 to 60.1 on Thursday
This is part of the country's efforts to revive international cricket in the country after it was suspended, following attacks on the Sri Lankan team
Encouraging data from preliminary studies are making some doctors feel optimistic about developing immunisations against pancreatic, colon and breast cancers
The six-team franchise-style League will be played over a 34-match schedule at the world-class venues of UAE
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
PARTNER CONTENT
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
The upcoming period is set to be in the spotlight again in Dubai's real estate sector due to FIFA2022, which will kick off from the Qatari capital, Doha
PARTNER CONTENT
HUAWEI nova 10 Pro
PARTNER CONTENT
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Customers can opt for BNPL, especially for larger purchases like home appliances
PARTNER CONTENT
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi talks about box-office hits and audience appreciation and working alongside Salman Khan
The performance will be a showcase of Shobana’s own spectacular group choreographies in diverse styles
Kanye's recent controversial behaviour includes social media posts slammed as anti-Semitic
Expect an action-packed three-day global festival which will include international premieres, red carpet events and more
Children have developed anxiety in social situations due to lack of exposure and restricted social opportunities, experts say
The iconic UAE art museum explains how art can help support community health through various lessons on its premises
After all, the ultimate workout playlist can put you in the mood, serve as the best motivator, and boast your overall performance
Encouraging data from preliminary studies are making some doctors feel optimistic about developing immunisations against pancreatic, colon and breast cancers
One of the UAE’s leading private healthcare companies will ensure that employees can access mental health services outside the Mediclinic network
PARTNER CONTENT
The programmes, suiting every type of health regime and exercise level, will be held in collaboration with prominent fitness establishments in the emirate
PARTNER CONTENT
SHEIN fosters inclusivity for children with autism in its first-ever kids fashion show
PARTNER CONTENT
Healthcare specialists say that the basic precautionary measures observed during the pandemic can help prevent flu cases this season
Event also features technical workshops, cultural tours and networking activities
Keeping meals within a 10-hour period could improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels and eating relatively early could also be beneficial
Health and education sectors will be major beneficiary of Dh3.4 billion surplus budget for next 3 years
X2 completes its first global test flight at Skydive Dubai
The company introduced a new use for its HoloLens 2 device that utilises advanced Metaverse technologies to create a unique experience for tourists, allowing visitors to experience attractions virtually
Australian football legend Tim Cahill and former dashing fast bowler Brett Lee to perform a launch for AirPhysio and Better Breathing Sport in Dubai
Country’s jute industry finds a global market as an alternative to synthetics
Company tracks more than 650,000 containers per month, procures freight worth $150 million
A fully electric autonomous cab is expected to start its test drive around the Jumeirah 1 area in December
The MNC's advanced technologies to help businesses enjoy more energy savings, increase operational efficiency, and lower their carbon footprint
|1 AED
|22.38 INR
|1 AED
|59.67 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,194.96 AED
|24K
|204.25 AED
The six-team franchise-style League will be played over a 34-match schedule at the world-class venues of UAE
The former Australian speedster said India also missed a trick by not taking Umran Malik to the World Cup
Australian football legend Tim Cahill finished his career with four World Cup appearances and five goals
Siddique's five wickets and opening batsman Muhammad Waseem's brilliant half-century were not enough as the UAE lost to the West Indies
Inspired by Junaid's five-wicket haul, the UAE restricted the West Indies to a modest score of 152 for nine in 20 overs
The UAE will face the West Indies in their first official warm-up game on Monday
5-time Ballon d'Or winner has been relegated to the bench for the majority of Erik ten Hag's time in charge at Manchester United
The flying Dutchman said it was a 'crazy feeling' to lift the trophy for a second time — then set his sights on ruling the sport for years to come
The flying Dutchman said it was a 'crazy feeling' to lift the trophy for a second time — then set his sights on ruling the sport for years to come
Nadal and Perelló were married in 2019 after dating for many years
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer, the legendary artist's work had been considered missing for over 100 years
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'
The ceremony for 18 men who were granted divorce after long-drawn legal battles will be held on September 18
Fusilier Shenkin IV of the Third Battalion of The Royal Welsh gets a salary, a rank and a regiment number