He took over the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth
He took over the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth
The court imposes fine on the former PM for seeking adjournment in the Rs10 billion Khawaja Asif defamation case
It is the first time they have been seen so closely together since Harry and Meghan left their royal duties
The late monarch's body will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday
New schedule to take off in November
The luxury ship, converted into a floating hotel in Dubai, was inaugurated by the Queen in 1967
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
PARTNER CONTENT
Laying the Foundations for Digital Transformation
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
PARTNER CONTENT
Volunteers as young as eight helped seal an estimated 10,000 food and hygiene kits
They are wives and mothers who always heed the call of duty even if it means leaving their families in the middle of the night
France's Republican Guards' orchestra was initially playing classical music during the 2014 state dinner, says Hollande
Giant floral carpet using 700kg of flowers took nearly 16 hours to create
Accession ceremony is a key step in introducing the new monarch to the country
Khan was on his way to Gujranwala for rally
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties
Over 186.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Sneaking a peek at your spouse's phone, feeding stray cats; the misdemeanours listed may surprise you
Khan was on his way to Gujranwala for rally
Pakistani Kulsoom never thought she would be able to reunite with her Indian brother
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
The victim met him at a popular leisure spot in the emirate and thought he was a pilot
‘We are disappointed we have been unable to reach an agreement despite offering reasonable pay increases’
This year, the authority is looking to publish school reports designed specifically for parents
Airline to deploy newly retrofitted A380s starting from December
People have been requested to refrain from taking photographs
It will be located on the Creekside of Al Jaddaf area
Twenty two teachers and 11 principals were celebrated from various schools
The victim's hands and feet were tied during the robbery
Leclerc finished 0.145 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen
Victims burnt to death as vehicle explodes
The 19-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to become the youngest men's Grand Slam finalist since compatriot Rafael Nadal captured the first of his 22 Slams at the 2005 French Open
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
PARTNER CONTENT
When it comes to the food you love, McDonald’s UAE has the answer to all your questions
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
One of the leading PSPs in MENA, Amazon Payment Services appointed Peter George as the Managing Director to head the company in the region. A year later, George reflects on the PSP’s achievements over the past 12 months
PARTNER CONTENT
AriZona Group is successfully leading the immigration market and offers a wide range of explicit services for all of the immigration programmes created by each country
PARTNER CONTENT
The fantasy/adventure is the first in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious trilogy
Filmmaker is all praise for his lead stars ahead of the movie's release
The three-piece band hailing from Florida will be lighting up the stage October 2.
Bigger dreams lead to bigger results. But still, many fear dreaming big
The medical profession has come a long way in recognising the healing benefits of art
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words is a weekly column in which the politician, diplomat, writer and wordsmith par excellence dissects words and language
The discussion includes five parallel speciality tracks
Check out some of the best spots in the UAE offering this exquisite dish
Must-try recipes to prepare mouthwatering meals at your crib
Principal dancer in the Georgian State Ballet Nino Samadashvili on playing the lead
The impressive client list includes Sheikhs, Kings, Presidents and some of the most famous businesses in the world
An interesting mix of 90+ leading and debutante designers will showcase their latest collections from September 16-17 in Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers
New schedule to take off in November
The UAE has also adopted the WTO principles of custom valuation.
The tech giant has also modified its cross-platform sharing options
He says Twitter’s failure to seek his consent before paying $7.75 million to Peiter Zatko violated merger agreement
Mauritius-based firm aims to provide businesses a comprehensive suite of AML/CFT compliance services.
Most housing finance companies find that 60-80 per cent of the sanctioned home loans are to borrowers from these cities.
|1 AED
|21.52 INR
|1 AED
|60.64 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,305.06 AED
|24K
|208.00 AED
He says it is just the start and has a goal to progress and achieve great heights
A Sri Lankan victory in Sunday’s final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium may not heal the lives of distressed people back home, but it will certain lift the morale of the stricken nation
The chasing teams have won six of the eight matches in Dubai in the tournament with the conditions heavily favouring the side batting second
Football authorities, along with cricket, golf and rugby, postponed scheduled events
Leclerc finished 0.145 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen
Sussex seamer Robinson took 5-49 in 14 overs, his third five-wicket innings haul in 11 career Tests, as South Africa were dismissed for just 118
It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories, he says
The three-times F2 world champion was edged out by 0.320 seconds as Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi made a late surge to win the six-boat shoot-out
Leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga picks up three wickets
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Sweden's premier, British MP are among those who tagged the wrong person in their posts
He travelled for about 320km, after it became untethered and flew away while he was using it to harvest pine nuts from a tree
32-year-old said she didn't leave the house for a year after the procedure
Action will be taken against those who violate the new strict dress code
Dubai Crown Prince's post is quickly going viral
He charges 10,000 yen per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion