Look: Bollywood actor prays at Abu Dhabi Hindu temple, shakes hands with workers at construction site
During the two-hour visit, the Bollywood hero thanks UAE President for his support
Diplomatic passports are already exempted from visa requirements to enter the island country
According to industry experts, the increase in demand for travel during this period is due to a combination of factors
Leaders express pride in recent achievements, especially in the field of space
The actress will wear designer Prabal Gurung's creation at the grand fashion gala
On the anniversary of UAE-India Cepa, Sunjay Sudhir says the deal energises economic engagement between the two countries
Here's how the trend looks over the past few months
Shutdown of the key motorway will be in place for 6 days per week until May 13
How to apply, costs and all you need to know
How The Seventy Ninth Group found its own route to success and became one of the fastest-growing asset management companies
Xiaomi inaugurates its biggest store at Dubai Mall, showcasing the latest tech products and offering a 50 per cent discount on opening day
Established in 2012, Global College Malta is a prominent and cutting-edge private higher education institution in the Mediterranean region.
The UAE has been working closely in line with the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development) requirements and to bring an international standard in conducting business.
The popular family destination will remain open from 4pm to 2am on the final days
Possibility of light rainfall over some western and southern areas
He has entertained and mesmerised audiences worldwide with his classy strokeplay and calm mindset while batting or captaining his side
4 million Captagon were seized by anti-narcotics department in another drug bust
The humanitarian mission prioritised the evacuation of women, children, elderly and those who are sick
Residents planning holidays with budget in mind, say tour operators
Congratulatory messages poured in for Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed
Multiple other celebrities are expected to perform, including Tom Cruise, The Pussycat Dolls, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry
The footballer has been offered a deal by the La Liga club, but accepting the terms would be a turning point for the Portuguese forward's career
The ED probe has been launched following various complaints, according to the authorities
Find out how much it costs and if you are eligible for the 5-year residency
Nasa flight engineers Frank Rubio and Woody Hoburg, who were also aboard the ISS, assisted him in suiting up
His platform is dedicated to designing aids that are simple, sustainable, and affordable
With the 'What My Mother Taught Me' campaign, social media users are being asked to share the sustainable practices passed down by their mothers using
These incidents serve as a reminder of how important it is to double-check travel documents before heading to the airport, they caution
Air taxis are expected to start operations by 2026, making the emirate the world's first city to have a fully developed network of vertiports
If you’re tired of dealing with weekend crowds at UAE’s best spots, here are 7 underrated treasures that we bet you didn’t know of.
Whether through a tablet, a parent’s phone, or their own devices, children worldwide start gaining access to the internet at a tender age. What does this mean for their online safety?
Read to learn how to up your lunchbox game and pack lunches your little one just cannot resist!
Telehealth services up by 24%; how virtual consultations have evolved from fax to app
Lucky expat, who is getting married soon, is not planning to quit his job at the coffee shop even after becoming an instant millionaire
Students, parents hail more family time, organised days and quality learning while schools are happy about better productivity
Donning a special suit with white stripes, Sultan AlNeyadi will spend about 6.5 hours 'in the vacuum of space' to continue the process of upgrading the ISS power generation system
The same penalty shall apply to whoever interferes with a public job or service
The anti-narcotics team worked in cooperation with Dubai and Ajman Police to apprehend a gang of 24 Arab and Asian nationals
Deadline applies to all employees of both private companies and government entities
Air taxis are expected to start operations by 2026, making the emirate the world's first city to have a fully developed network of vertiports
The fashion designer filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging the singer ignored the trademark and sold 'Katy Perry' clothing to Australian customers
The couple welcomed their first child Arik Rampal in 2019
NDRF team present at the spot to evacuate people and conduct rescue operation
Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the award-winning luxury city hotel in the heart of Dubai's financial district, recently announced the success of its Ramadan partnership with Kleindienst Group and etisalat by e& in this year's installation of the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Majlis.
Micro, small and medium enterprises should invest in business insurance to mitigate risks and ensure sustainability
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
OpenAI has upgraded the technology that powers its online chatbot in notable ways. It’s more accurate, but it still makes things up
On TikTok and YouTube, workers are sharing their stories of leaving their jobs, giving them a sense of power over often untenable situations
As a leading water bottle company, Mai Dubai promotes sustainable practices in its operations and facilities, bringing a positive change in the local community
US green cards through the EB-5 program are processed based on the country of birth and not nationality or residency
Since inception, the leading admissions counsellor has helped over a million students narrow down their search and shortlist programmes through its interactive range of services
Studying in the UK is an opportunity of a lifetime for any student dreaming of studying abroad.
The artist will belt out popular hits at an event on May 3
We've got you covered for the next three days with these fantastic options
We've got you covered for Thursday with these amazing options
The actress said supernatural thriller dropping on ZEE5 Global April 28 will thrill audiences despite being an oft-told tale
Employees are more aware of their rights and self-esteem rings louder against the unreasonable diktats of the so called “bosses” who used to get away till now, with their insecurities and high-handedness
Award-winning stationer and calligrapher Sanjana Chatlani says it not only evokes nostalgia but also has an appeal that is warm, endearing and cherishable
Patient, who recovered fast with no cuts and small incisions, was discharged from hospital in 24 hours
Initiative comes in line with global celebrations on World Wish Day
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
It is the most important form of independence for women. And yet, sometimes, the most successful ones do not seem to have a balanced relationship with wealth
The anthology explores what it means to be a Pakistani writer in today's day and age
Emotional challenges business professionals must deal with in their day-to-day life
Ramadan Pavilion at the Victoria and Albert Museum is a Celebration of Muslims’ Lived Experiences in the UK and Beyond
Owners of multiplex chains and arthouse screens are hopeful of revival of the old form of movie experience
Very high interest rates being charged by some lenders is putting pressure on ordinary households, says Irish FM
The micro-blogging site co-founder says tech billionaire should have walked away from buying company
The tool is already available in a few countries with more to be added soon
Economic downturns are rough on stocks, but history shows that handsome returns can pile up anyway if you stick with it
The forgotten man of Indian cricket is now back with a bang, teasing the Indian selectors to consider him for the pivotal number four slot when India hosts the 50-over World Cup later this year
Klaasen scored his maiden fifty, scoring 53 off 27 balls
The world number two was too strong for his Japanese rival, Kanta Tsuneyama, in his 21-13, 21-16 victory in the semifinal
Sindhu showed glimpses of her best form in her run to the Spain Masters final before producing three impressive performances in Dubai
UAE beat neighbour Oman by two runs by the DLS method in a rain-curtailed semifinal of the ACC Premier Cup
Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG Petronas team principal and CEO Toto Wolff was in Abu Dhabi for a quick meeting with G42 CEO Peng Xiao
Since 2014, the West Indian has been playing for KKR and has become one of the team's marquee players
In his 50 matches, he has taken 55 wickets
Grenville-Wood is yet to register a bogey this week, carded seven birdies on day two to reach 14 under par
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India
Can you imagine Spider-Man wearing a thobe? Or Iron Man in a red kurta? Iconic characters from the DC Universe, like Superman and 'Habibi Hulk', are part of the series, too
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
AI artist makes a compilation of images with noteworthy people celebrating the festival
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
He makes emergency landing; slithering passenger is still missing as engineers, who searched the plane, are yet to find it
The viral video garnered praise for the Imam, who did not pause or flinch in his recitation