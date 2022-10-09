KT reader asks if it is possible to take the maximum number of sick days off at a stretch
KT reader asks if it is possible to take the maximum number of sick days off at a stretch
The raffle has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of two years
She advises young educators to believe in themselves and their ability to excel
It invests in Metaverse technology to implement and develop its current and future projects
New free fraud and cyber awareness app will provide real-time warnings about emerging scams
KT reader says he will be providing housing and other support to the family
The upcoming period is set to be in the spotlight again in Dubai's real estate sector due to FIFA2022, which will kick off from the Qatari capital, Doha
HUAWEI nova 10 Pro
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
The recognition reaffirms the hospital's leadership in the minimally invasive field of treatment in UAE and the region
The roundabouts on Al Qudra Road will be removed while maintaining three lanes in both direction
One of them stabbed a police officer who was delivering breakfast to the inmates after dawn
Customer satisfaction is gauged through a mystery shopper approach, usually represented by people with autism and their families
The attitude of Russians toward Ukrainian cultural heritage is a war crime: Ukraine's culture minister
Three of the thieves worked in the victim's furniture shop, were caught red-handed with some of the money
One student in a "delicate" condition was transferred to a hospital in the state's capital while the rest were stable, the institute said
The Emirati-Yemeni vocalist features with three other popular Arab female artists in 'light the sky'
Most expatriates residing in the country are likely to take the benefit of every dip in their home country's currency against the greenback, an expert says
He is currently in England for an auction of racehorses by Tattersalls
All the reforms that have been introduced in the last couple of years boost the UAE's reputation as the best country to live and work in, experts say
It is based on statistics dealing with rainfall rates and their impact on infrastructure and drainage systems
Citizens, residents, and investors are urged to cooperate with the census teams and give them accurate data and information
During the occasion, the community fasts for 25 hours and offers special prayers
The victims wanted to exchange 2 million Saudi Riyals to dirhams when the theft took place
As per UAE traffic laws, motorists are required to slow down and be alert and priority must be given to students, parents and school staff
Though the weather seemed erratic over the past few weeks, such conditions are considered normal around this time of the year, an NCM official says
Rents have been on the rise in the city after the Covid-19 pandemic, with apartments' price increases fast approaching the same rate as villas
The currency strengthened from 64.5 on September 21 to 60.1 on Thursday
Other exhibits will include a digital twin-powered metro station and smart solutions for transferring vehicle ownership, among others
The city expects to spend $1 billion to manage the influx of the migrants, Adams said in a speech at City Hall
He retains his world title after winning a dramatic rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Customers can opt for BNPL, especially for larger purchases like home appliances
Mediclinic City Hospital's surgical team performs first ever major liver resection in Dubai using the da Vinci Xi robot
Big Ticket, the UAE's largest and longest-running raffle draw, will hold its upcoming live draw on October 3.
AI technology-based company is one of the key sponsors of world's biggest sporting event in Qatar
He will take the stage at Coca-Cola Arena next month.
It will feature winners, finalists, fan favourites and viral sensations
The film sees Lawrence's character returning from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury sustained in an attack
Here are top things in the UAE through which you can support the cause
The emirate marks its 10th Calligraphy Biennial, with over 200 activities and 700 artworks
Missed the memo on World Vegetarian Day? Or curious to experiment with some new and exciting flavours in the kitchen?
The latest edition brought together medical experts and influential voices to raise awareness on heart health, ahead of World Heart Day
After all, the ultimate workout playlist can put you in the mood, serve as the best motivator, and boast your overall performance
Healthcare specialists say that the basic precautionary measures observed during the pandemic can help prevent flu cases this season
Event also features technical workshops, cultural tours and networking activities
Keeping meals within a 10-hour period could improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels and eating relatively early could also be beneficial
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
We don’t get to see men do it that often
A true crime documentary on a shocking incident that took place in the US a few years ago… and since the main accused’s trial is supposed to start in January next year, the matter has been lent a shot of relevancy
With the completion of the 900 MW sixth phase, the Solar Park’s production capacity will reach 3,760 MW. This will increase to 5,000 MW by 2030.
Since the announcement of corporate tax, terms like BEPS, OECD, Pillar 1, Pillar 2 etc. have become the buzzwords amongst the business and finance fraternity.
Techies are improving their prospects by upskilling for better paid jobs in future.
WayCool’s consumer brands basket consists of Madhuram, Kitchenji, L’exotique, and Freshey’s.
Tickets will be distributed to inbound and outbound travellers next year
GIitex Global 2022 will include key events in technology that include; North Star Dubai for startups, Ai everything, future blockchain summit, Fintech Surge, Marketing Mania, and Pycon.
Over 400 apps disguised as games, photo editors and other utilities on Apple and Google app stores identified by Meta
|1 AED
|22.27 INR
|1 AED
|59.53 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,224.32 AED
|24K
|205.25 AED
The Hawks had won the first game 123-113 on Thursday
Haaland has scored an astonishing 20 goals in his first 12 competitive games since his £51 million ($56 million) move from Borussia Dortmund
Modeste had been heavily criticised for a lack of output since moving from Cologne earlier in the season
Forbes magazine noted French striker Kylian Mbappe crossed the $100 million milestone at age 23
Shafali smashes quickfire 55, while Jemimah came up with a neat cameo of 35
Azam rode his luck in reaching 79 off 53 balls as his team took command of the series following their opening 21-run win over Bangladesh on Friday
The pacer has been sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a Test match in Sri Lanka in July
Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore
Manchester United are away at Everton on Sunday
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer, the legendary artist's work had been considered missing for over 100 years
The unnamed man was caught on camera making fascist gestures and reportedly chanting far-right Croatian songs
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business