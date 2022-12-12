The founding father was the guiding light of the programme that has ambitions to colonise Mars by 2117
He says that people’s initial reaction to seeing him perform is always one of shock
The all-time top scorer in men’s international football with 118 goals — said that putting Portugal 'on the highest level in the world' was his biggest dream
The accused had been asked to take the bullion to his home country and hand it over to the victim's business partner
“Today, we have a clear vision for the development of Dubai’s urban infrastructure and housing sector until 2040," he says
What if we tell you there are places you could take a trip to this time of year without breaking your bank or dreams?
Authorities have stated that all necessary procedures are being completed with the accused on charges of endangering the lives of others
One resident had given away his old sofa without retrieving his pet hiding inside it
The centre offers a comprehensive range of world-class treatments and care for newborns, infants, children, and adolescents in a family-centered environment
Continuing its legacy of inspiring the world and shaping the future with transformative ideas and technologies, the technology giant invites smartphone enthusiasts to indulge in pure fun with the Galaxy Z Flip4.
Kavak, a global company with operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Perú, Spain and Turkey, has emerged as a disruptive brand that is revolutionising how pre-owned cars are bought and sold in the UAE.
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
'We are very relieved now that we won a very difficult game against England,' Alex says; they will cheer their team on from Paris when they play Morocco next
Neutral sports lovers normally tend to root for the underdog in a contest, but Ali says his team’s run to the semi-final is not a fluke
The Arab team's victory brought along several iconic reactions that have taken the world by storm
Colombian national Jamie Aguirre says Argentina and South America deserve to win this World Cup in Qatar
He received love from various corners of the sporting world, as well as from the hordes of CR7 fans concerned about his mental health
Two parents and their four children walked off the hiking trail and lost their way
Behind the mission control room’s 18 workstations at MBRSC, some of the brightest minds in the UAE work relentlessly to make history
The protests have swelled since the South American country's legislature threw out Castillo on Wednesday, after he tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree
NCM forecasts heavy downpour that may lead to flooding for the next few days in parts of Makkah, including Jeddah and Rabigh
The girl fell through a tiny window that opens outwards from her apartment
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas
A crucial factor on Tuesday will be which team finds themselves fresher for the task
The royal family had braced for renewed criticism since the couple delivered scathing attacks on some members in an interview last year with TV show host Oprah Winfrey
Anyone with information on the deceased can forward the details to the Dubai Police Call Centre
The Moon mission marks the start of an epic 385,000km odyssey making this the fourth country to land on the lunar surface
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his confidence in the ability of the team to compete in grand championships, commending the exceptional performance of the Atlas Lions
Facility will allow companies to test and operate vertical take-off and landing
Over 2,000 participants from 60 countries are taking part, including 20 national pavilions
Unlikely recruitment drive by ISRO at his campus, getting first investor through a LinkedIn message, $51 million fund are what the young space pioneer terms as 'streaks of luck'
The Atlas Lions scripted history by becoming the first Arab country to make it to the quarter-finals of the tournament
3rd phase of the insurance system to include free treatment at the University Hospital of Sharjah for citizens aged 55 years and above
Companies that fail to achieve targets to face fines from January 2023
The facility is designed to international standards, with tracks and topography that simulate natural terrain and magnificent view of city skyline
While it could be viewed as aggressive play, it is, in fact, different from actual aggression because 'of its lack of intent or attempt to injure a live person'
On Sunday, the Emirates launched Rashid Rover; if successful, it will be the first Emirati and Arab mission, and only the fourth globally, to land on the surface of the Moon
Football heritage is on the line as both Argentina and Croatia aim to make the World Cup final in Qatar
The best flagship phones have become integral tools for not only navigating modern life but also making it easier.
Spend the festive season at the Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi this year. We start off our season with a Christmas Market filled with handmade goodies and ornaments as well as choirs of little ones from around Abu Dhabi schools starting with BSAK.
Beyond making tough moments a little easier, cultivating levity is good for your health
What does it take and how long does it take to feel at home in a new place?
Over three life-affirming days of gluttony and bliss, I toured Campania’s most hallowed outposts offering pizza tasting menus to see how the area is ennobling its signature fare
FTX is accused of improperly using billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up trading firm, Alameda Research, founded by Sam. The Justice Department and the regulators are examining the relationship
The kind of critically praised dramas that often dominate the awards season are falling flat at the box office, failing to justify the money it takes to make them
A surprising collaboration between an entertainment giant (Disney) and an avant-garde artist (Julie Taymor) birthed the most successful musical in history
The Scots voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. The issue was revived when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but as part of the United Kingdom it followed the country out of the EU. As the next general election nears, a crisis is clearly brewing
A South Korean internet firm is trying to introduce robots into the world of cubicles and conference rooms without making employees uncomfortable
Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70% in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2021
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
Gulf Vision and Wheel of Fate launches
Unicommerce has automated four warehouses located across various locations in the Middle East
Leading the way in Emiratisation, Maryam Buti Almheiri, CEO of Meethaq Employment Agency, explains why it is the right option for the economy and the nation
is a twenty-five-year-old globally recognized marketing technology SaaS company offering a full stack of martech solutions that help product and growth marketers deliver AI-powered intelligent customer experiences across all touchpoints of the user's journey.
She married fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor on Monday
The actor's father Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to make the announcement
The figure of the record-breaking star is a sensational new addition to the newly revamped A-list Music Party Room
The stylish and elegant Bollywood star flaunts a yellow bikini in the song, among other stylish swimwear.
The Special Olympics is one of many organisations that are realising the enormous potential it has including educating and inclusion
She flew in from Saudi Arabia to avail medical treatment in the UAE
Female filmmakers from the region shed light on the kind of movies they aspire to be part of, and the tales they wish to see on the screen
More than 300 experts across different specialities to share their experience at congress
Covid cases are on the decline but other viruses like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) also impact people’s health
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
More specialist nurses, health and social workers being trained to take care of wellbeing of population, says top official
Microsoft will acquire a holding worth £1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) at current prices, while London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) committed to spending a minimum of $2.8 billion on cloud-related services
Shares of the region's largest out-of-home dining and quick-service restaurant operator gained 13 per cent in Abu Dhabi to Dh2.95 and rose 6.7 per cent in Riyadh to SR2.86
The initiative was launched in collaboration with UAE-based venture building studio Grow Valley to encourage new ventures in media and technology
The idea of using robots to bring more manufacturing back from overseas gained momentum during the pandemic as snarled supply chains highlighted the risks of relying on distant factories
Gross domestic product rebounded 0.5 per cent in the month, the Office for National Statistics said. GDP had dropped 0.6 per cent in September, in part owing to businesses closing for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in the first game of the four-team tournament on Thursday, Lyon executed high-regarded French coach Laurent Blanc’s recovery plans to perfection
Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic won the doubles crown
Set a challenging 355 runs for victory, Pakistan ended the third day at 198-4, needing another 157 with two full days remaining
Cheteshwar Pujara will be Rahul's deputy
Colombian national Jamie Aguirre says Argentina and South America deserve to win this World Cup in Qatar
The left-handed Kishan, who made the team in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, powered India to 409-8 with his 210 off 131 balls including 24 fours and 10 sixes
Former footballer says the current team features a good mix of young and old players
Fellow DP World Tour stars Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox and Tyrrell Hatton, will compete in January’s Rolex Series event, joining previously announced world No.1 Rory McIlroy
'We are very relieved now that we won a very difficult game against England,' Alex says; they will cheer their team on from Paris when they play Morocco next
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
By 2050, nearly half the world may live in areas that have dangerous levels of heat for at least a month, including Miami, Lagos, Nigeria, and Shanghai
Lookups for the word on their website increased by 1,740% in 2022 over the year before
Dubai-based artist Reem Al Mazrouei illustrates the picture featuring Al Suwaidi, whose work focuses on UAE's rich culture
Fossils are a multimillion-dollar business, bringing legal disputes, nondisclosure agreements and trademarks to the world of paleontology
A store in Doha had to temporarily close when Oliveira visited and attracted hundreds of fans. He was taken to the back of the store until things calmed down
Many of these became the subject of numerous — often repeated — cultural conversations around the world
There are fewer films now that allow an actor to grow a persona and a Tom Cruise level of stardom. It’s a crisis, and the movies know it
In 1960, just 13 per cent of American households had a single occupant. But today it is approaching 30 per cent. For households headed by someone 50 or older, that figure is 36 per cent
His influence is still all over charts, not least in the form of Canadian singer The Weeknd, whose albums like 'Dawn FM' and 'DD' have often channelled Jackson
The insects are an example for humanity to emulate. Over tens of millions of years of evolution, they have figured out how to become astonishingly numerous without depleting the world around them