According to Nasa, after tomorrow’s eclipse, the next total lunar eclipse will not occur again until March 14, 2025
A video posted online showed the fire raging through the high-rise building
Earlier this month, the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, lit up with a message celebrating the star’s 57th birthday
The country will transition into winter by the end of this month, cooler temperatures are expected to prevail for 100 days
Sheikh Mohamed says Emirates will continue to be a responsible oil, gas supplier
The government announced the lifting of all restrictions and preventive measures in a true sign of returning to normalcy
Praying on personal mats will be optional at mosques and praying facilities
Health authorities implemented the second phase of the lifting of preventive measures after carefully studying the epidemiological situation in the country
PARTNER CONTENT
The most advanced treatment for renal tumors, the hospital leads the way for minimally invasive surgeries
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Do you believe that immigration to Canada is easier from the UAE? If Yes, Experience the difference with Growing Globe Immigration
PARTNER CONTENT
The leading pharmaceutical distributor will provide high-quality medicines at competitive prices
PARTNER CONTENT
Here is the full list of announcements made by the NCEMA during the government briefing
Mall operators have welcomed the decision, hoping that it will restore a sense of normalcy among the public
The 10-year-old and 8-year-old had bruises, scratches and abrasions on their bodies
An emergency angioplasty was performed as the patient had arrhythmia
The patient initially demanded Dh2 million in compensation for the moral and material damages he suffered
Over 196 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Some get their 30 minutes of exercise in before they go to work, others find time in-between a busy schedule to stay fit
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas
The tech mogul's controversial plans have sparked a burst of disapproval from users of the platform, with several celebrities deactivating their accounts in protest
25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi suffers from Weaver syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes rapid growth
Green Pass on Al Hosn app is not required to enter public facilities and sites
Pakistan will go into Wednesday's semifinal against New Zealand with a slight edge
Pedestrians are also told to follow rules and to be attentive while using the roads, in order to avoid being hit by vehicles
The number of days of any approved unpaid leave availed by the employee will not be included in calculating the service period
The nation was the first in the Middle East to ratify the 2015 Paris Agreement and commit to lowering its carbon emissions
Opening weekend has been an exciting time for school students, many of whom have been saving up to buy one of the many items on offer
Emirates' experience and proven track record in climate action would help in shaping realistic goals
Young talented performers, citizens and residents within UAE aged 15 to 35, can submit applications from November 7 to 19
Officials have stressed the importance of appropriately managing finances, and establishing spending plans proportionate to one's income
Smart applications are also available throughout the country for people to request assistance or report any emergency that poses a threat to their safety
She said that the money was sent to him via bank transfer, over a period of six years
The attack took place in Karrada, a lively commercial district in the heart of Baghdad
Parents must read to inculcate the habit of reading in children, said thriller writer Ravi Subramanian to a packed audience
Her book, Ret Samadhi, is about an 80-year-old woman who sets out on a journey of self-discovery after the death of her husband
As one of the top property developers in the UAE, Heilbronn is unearthing new opportunities in the real estate market. Founder and Chairman
PARTNER CONTENT
Anwar AlNouri, Consultant Medical Oncologist, highlights the metastatic breast cancer along with its prognosis, details and treatment
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
PARTNER CONTENT
During its largest-ever participation as the Diamond Sponsor of Gitex Global 2022 this year, Huawei revealed the future of the digital universe demonstrating its commitment to drive sustainable development for the ICT ecosystem and support the growth of the digital economy in the region.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
When Susan Boyle sang, I dreamed a dream, and became a global overnight sensation it was because the words and sentiments came from the heart.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Romantic, floral patterns from 'Monet's Garden' encapsulate the artist's vibrant prints in effortlessly chic, modern designs from Shein
PARTNER CONTENT
The star chef was in the city to promote his restaurants
The Bollywood star interacted with fans on Twitter recently
Dr. Hasnat Khan's relationship with the late princess was a low-key but important one
Netflix has added a disclaimer following a furore over untrue storylines
People residing in countries with higher-than-average annual sunshine, such as the UAE and Africa, are at an increased risk of skin cancer
Event also honoured several organ recipients, donors’ families and activists in the field, in appreciation of their sacrifice and effort for being a model of unity and selfless giving
Visitors can look forward to installations, workshops, exhibitions and much more in the artistic extravaganza that never disappoints
Known for being one of the most famous paintings in the collection of the Musée du Louvre in Paris, the painting represents the utmost peak of the Tuscan master’s genius
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The economic scenario for the GCC in 2023 looks less certain as the global economy slows, while Brent oil price is expected to average $85 per barrel in 2023, says S&P Global Ratings
Over 70 per cent of in-store shoppers in the UAE said they are more likely than others to use their smartphones to enhance their shopping experience, especially to look up product information and compare prices at other merchants using their devices
In its annual World Trade Report, the WTO says international commerce should not be pitted against combating the climate crisis
Demand for semiconductors was off the charts last year. But a sharp slowdown coupled with new US restrictions against China have created obstacles.
Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem reinforced company's commitment to sustainability while addressing delegates through a video
The International Air Transport Association (Iata) said passenger data for September showing that the recovery in air travel continues to be strong as International traffic climbed 122.2 per cent compared to the same month last year
Group focuses on developing its success story with sale in deliberation
|1 AED
|22.33 INR
|1 AED
|60.22 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,143.58 AED
|24K
|202.75 AED
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli was included in a list dominated by 12 players from the English Premier League
The Black Caps, who face Pakistan in the semifinals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, have long been a force in white-ball cricket
Gunathilaka was refused bail after the hearing at a local court in Australia on Monday
Manchester City were paired with Leipzig, and Chelsea were drawn to face Borussia Dortmund in Premier League vs Bundesliga clashes
Egyptian icon Salah is now three goals away from moving above Kenny Dalglish in the list of Liverpool's all-time top scorers
T20 is a format that will help the ICC globalise cricket, writes Farokh Engineer
The Lanka Premier League set to begin from December 6
The deserved victory in a highly-charged London derby sent Arsenal two points clear of Manchester City on 34 points
The Mumbai magician gave another clinic in range-hitting as he blasted an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike
Image of legendary cricketer with a young Virat Kohli does rounds on social media
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive
Authorities warn traffickers are now hiding fentanyl in candy wrappers, manufacturing them in rainbow colours
The upcoming clash will take place on Sunday, November 6
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
National Trust Wales conducted an 8-month review of the site and decided to allow the memorial to stand, although the sock warning to fans has also been issued
He shows up on a red carpet in New York City in a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother Maye Musk
The Russian tennis legend has over 12 million fans following her every move at red carpet events, fashion shows and the world’s most exotic holiday destinations
Scores of netizens express their sentiments on social media
Jamie Carragher, former defender for Liverpool and now commentator, and Nicola Hart have been married for close to 25 years