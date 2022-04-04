Donald Lu had reportedly warned a Pakistan envoy there could be implications if Khan survived the no-confidence motion.
World3 hours ago
Donald Lu had reportedly warned a Pakistan envoy there could be implications if Khan survived the no-confidence motion.
World3 hours ago
The dollar index fell 0.06% to 98.57.
Markets2 hours ago
British Airways also made a small number of cancellations on Sunday.
coronavirus1 hour ago
Big winner Jon Batiste’s performance medley paid subtle tribute to Ukraine’s struggle
Entertainment1 hour ago
New sanctions on Russia needed after killings in Bucha, says French President Macron
World5 hours ago
Daily work timings are reduced by two hours for employees working in the private sector
Ramadan 202231 minutes ago
Eateries in food courts can 'operate business as usual'
Ramadan 202216 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
vivo's latest addition to its V series line up sees the base of V23 5G and V23e 5G are now available in the UAE.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
Until recently only vegan and organic labels were seen in the beauty and skincare industry, but now, the term Halal has made its way to the list, and it has become way more than just a beauty trend.
PARTNER CONTENT 2 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Based on HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer speech at WGS
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
The mode of transport has become more popular as petrol prices have been successively hiked over recent months
Transport23 hours ago
He'd sent most of the money to his family back home.
Crime3 hours ago
Bottlenecks were observed from Dubai to Sharjah as early as 1pm, with reports of multiple collisions
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
Time is of the essence as many orders come for Iftar meals
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
Enjoy your evenings with our top picks of Iftars to remember
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Dubai Ruler was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum
Ramadan 202213 hours ago
Sports minister and the president’s nephew Namal Rajapaksa resigns from his position amid growing public outrage
Asia13 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear arguments on parliament dissolution Monday
Asia16 hours ago
Since the world fair opened in October 2021, more than 26 million people used public transport
Transport17 hours ago
It is China's largest public health response since it tackled the initial Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan.
coronavirus4 hours ago
The mode of transport has become more popular as petrol prices have been successively hiked over recent months
Transport23 hours ago
Time is of the essence as many orders come for Iftar meals
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
Bottlenecks were observed from Dubai to Sharjah as early as 1pm, with reports of multiple collisions
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the world's first 13.3-inch OLED windows detachable laptop, that was borne out of combining productivity and entertainment, that allows users to work and play without limits.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Promotion to support people recovering from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and critically ill children, official says
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The Zayed House for Islamic Culture's programme introduces learners to the basics of Islamic culture and its values
Arts and Culture1 week ago
The project will be activated by the end of the year
Legal1 week ago
The offender shall be imprisoned for a minimum of two years
Crime1 week ago
Only one rider allowed to ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike
Transport1 week ago
The UAE has sent a total of nine planes carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid to Ethiopia, benefiting over 81,000 people
UAE1 week ago
Most reports concern children who accidentally consume medicines, vitamins, or detergents are between six months to four years of age
UAE1 week ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 20201 week ago
Sheikh Hamdan announces establishment of entity during Executive Council meeting
UAE1 week ago
Traffic violations and accidents increased during pandemic due to demand for online food delivery services
Transport1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT 5 days ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?
Long Reads1 week ago
As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities
Long Reads1 week ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The ability to juggle many hats is not what it’s all trumped up to be. It takes a toll in more ways than just serving up burnt food. And yet, many of us don’t have the rigour to do one thing at a time. We hear both sides of the story
Long Reads1 day ago
Does one really need to cross geographical boundaries in order to live life to the fullest? A man who doesn’t possess that official travel document called a passport, and therefore does not travel (internationally) — except in his mind — tells us about his journey so far
Long Reads2 days ago
A socially and politically conscious culture promotes a moral imperative to fight discrimination and injustice. But are more and more people backing it just to look good? And are those sitting on the fence perpetuating prejudices?
Long Reads3 days ago
For many women the pressure to wear layers of make-up has slipped away with the pandemic
Long Reads1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
eufy's Roboac X8 Hybrid is a robot vacuum cleaner that offers premium features and keeps things simple. This is designed for people who primarily need a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Buying fresh local food and locally grown ingredients from home-grown e-groceries such as FreshToHome is good for your health and benefits the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
The 'You Are Wonderfully Made' campaign shares a sentiment of hope, optimism and togetherness
PARTNER CONTENT 6 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
Hamdan Al Abri recently performed during an Earth Hour initiative in Abu Dhabi
Entertainment1 day ago
Enjoy your evenings with our top picks of Iftars to remember
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The 24-year-old vocalist tested positive for the virus on March 28
Entertainment1 day ago
The actor was supposed to perform in the latest Broadway staging of Shakespeare’s
Entertainment1 day ago
Our lives are now divided into two phases: the pre-Covid and post-Covid era
Writer's Corner2 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 days ago
Making sense of the world we inhabit
Mental Health2 days ago
“When we don’t have to worry about what our children will do without us, that’s when real change happens."
UAE1 day ago
Learning about autism is key to creating a more equal social world, experts say
Spotlight2 days ago
Every hue and shade helps each of us differently, affecting the mind, body and mood
Lifestyle2 days ago
Auto enthusiasts are cut from a different cloth and their fraternity is made up of a great mix of personalities
Lifestyle2 days ago
...And how bestselling author of romantic fiction Durjoy Datta and lifestyle influencer Avantika Mohan keep it so, in a tale of modern love
Lifestyle2 days ago
Make sure to give in to your cravings with these appetising deals
Food2 days ago
The dollar index fell 0.06% to 98.57.
Markets2 hours ago
Spot gold was trading at $1,919.26 per ounce by 9.15 am UAE time.
Markets3 hours ago
In 2021, USH achieved Dh3 billion in real estate transactions
Property42 minutes ago
The air cargo carrier achieved this landmark within a span of 18 months
Aviation1 hour ago
British Airways also made a small number of cancellations on Sunday.
coronavirus1 hour ago
With buyer demand high, materials scarce and the war causing new disruptions, vehicle prices are expected to head higher
Auto13 hours ago
The third largest Asian economy is on the cusp of a major economic recovery and talks of possible stagflation are "overhyped" as a strong economic foundation is being laid with the reforms carried out by the government over the last seven years
Business18 hours ago
The new sanctions move will further impact the Kremlin’s ability to launder money, and in effect will apply secondary sanctions on people who trade in gold with Russia
Business19 hours ago
Livingstone became the most expensive overseas player in this season's IPL auction when Punjab bought the batting all-rounder for $1.52 million
Cricket12 hours ago
Antonio Conte's Tottenham staged a stirring comeback to make it five wins from their last six league games
Football12 hours ago
This is not the first time that Williamson is confronted with problems in the IPL
Cricket12 hours ago
In the final, Australia set a mammoth victory target of 357 which proved beyond England despite a fighting century by Nat Sciver
Cricket19 hours ago
On Monday, Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion will become the new world number one
Tennis18 hours ago
The Ricketts, who own the Chicago Cubs baseball team, have been included on the shortlist to buy Chelsea
Football19 hours ago
Former captain Younis retired from international cricket in 2017 and later took up coaching, working briefly as the batting coach of Pakistan
Cricket19 hours ago
Liverpool win against Watford, Manchester City beat Burnley
Sports1 day ago
Gill smashed 84, while Ferguson snapped up four wickets
Sports1 day ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos2 months ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos2 months ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos2 months ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
This food item is preferred by people who diet, as it is easy to digest, contains no oil and is absolutely delicious
Offbeat4 days ago
He was caught at a vaccination centre when he showed up for a Covid-19 shot for the second day in a row
Offbeat15 hours ago
Haiburu went missing on March 16 but his family did not file any police complaint.
Offbeat1 day ago
Several companies pull off stunts to poke a little fun at their customers
Offbeat2 days ago
The air carrier, however, rubbished the traveller's claims and insisted its IT system is 'robust'.
Offbeat4 days ago
|1 AED
|20.59 INR
|1 AED
|49.32 PKR
|OUNCE
|7,039.06 AED
|24K
|232.25 AED