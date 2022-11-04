Purported footage of the incident shows the bystander, who is being hailed as a hero all over social media, grab the gun as the shooter takes aim
Purported footage of the incident shows the bystander, who is being hailed as a hero all over social media, grab the gun as the shooter takes aim
Guests on the overnight trip will experience majestic fjords and coral reefs among crystal clear waters that are the ideal place for snorkelling and diving
Caretaker PM instructs his entire office to prepare an organised transition of power
The organ donation process was conducted after obtaining the approval of the deceased’s relatives; the operation lasted for about four minutes
The airline says it is seeking a solution for the repatriation of blocked funds
Rulers share videos, images of their interaction with young ones, hoisting flag on social media
One was reportedly killed and 'several' others were injured
All your questions answered about programme that offers financial support if you lose your job
The leading pharmaceutical distributor will provide high-quality medicines at competitive prices
PARTNER CONTENT
As one of the top property developers in the UAE, Heilbronn is unearthing new opportunities in the real estate market. Founder and Chairman
PARTNER CONTENT
Anwar AlNouri, Consultant Medical Oncologist, highlights the metastatic breast cancer along with its prognosis, details and treatment
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
During its largest-ever participation as the Diamond Sponsor of Gitex Global 2022 this year, Huawei revealed the future of the digital universe demonstrating its commitment to drive sustainable development for the ICT ecosystem and support the growth of the digital economy in the region.
PARTNER CONTENT
One in five of those polled say they are earning between Dh10,000 and Dh40,000
European buyer seeking a Dubai residence for himself and his family bought the high-value property at the Palm Jumeirah
Flag Garden at Kite Beach will remain open to visitors till December 15
The event on December 5 and 6 will host high-ranking officials and experts from the space industry, along with leaders in avionics and defence technologies
The woman was sleeping in a hotel room when the accused suddenly woke her up, slapped her in the face, and beat her up, court records show
The key movements in October were seen on the capacity side, as businesses responded to rising backlogs by increasing their employment numbers, says expert
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
The star-crossed fitness lovers met during the Spartan race and spent the next couple of months training, participating in races around the world
Administrators can now send alerts to a community of thousands – a feature that could be used by workplaces or schools
Its first phase is currently being tested on US flights from the UAE Capital
The former champions find themselves in the fifth position in the Group 2 table with just two points from three matches with only a mathematical chance
UAE and Qatari airlines plan to operate around 30 flights per day between the two Gulf countries to transport football fans during the mega event
Premiums for the schemes are to be paid by employees and, therefore, firms won't have to shoulder any additional expenses
The area will have two zones - the family-friendly Jubilee Park and the VIP experience at the Al Wasl dome - for fans to enjoy
On the trip, the children were briefed on the role of the community police in enhancing security and safety
The Dubai Fitness Challenge kicked off on Saturday, October 29 for its sixth edition, in what organisers are hoping will be the biggest event ever
His father expressed gratitude to the police for their swift and generous response and for fulfilling his child's wish
On this day, the national symbol flies tall and proud at government buildings, private offices, homes, squares, parks and beaches
Mohamed Alhammadi and Hasan Almahri will have a big role to play in taking strong and fair decisions in the make-or-break moments of the high-octane matches
Passengers can avail the exclusive offers at retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas
He used to design jewellery, but the country's flag is 'the most precious jewel' he has ever drawn, he tells Khaleej Times
The first of 21 race days that will be held at the UAE’s flagship racecourse this season has attracted a strong entry from horse connections and features some of the best jockeys in the world
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
And Farokh Engineer still believes Babar Azam is the right man to lead them going ahead
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
During its largest-ever participation as the Diamond Sponsor of Gitex Global 2022 this year, Huawei revealed the future of the digital universe demonstrating its commitment to drive sustainable development for the ICT ecosystem and support the growth of the digital economy in the region.
PARTNER CONTENT
Why do we do it, and what do we get out of it? Is it escapism or an easy feel-good fix?
Looking at value for money is not ‘being cheap’. It’s all about being financially prudent — and sustainable
This tournament comes only a year after the last one in the UAE
VanMoof, the Dutch e-bike company taking inspiration from Apple and Tesla, is one of the world’s hottest brands in a bike market remade by the pandemic. Will it help reshape urban transportation?
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
Maverick entrepreneur’s approach to running the company will be closely watched
More and more people are finding it difficult to fall asleep, so we try and identify the causes and figure out what can be done to restore us to a state of somnolence
The Great Smog of 1952 — a lethal haze of smoke and fog — killed nearly 12,000 people in London. Since then, efforts to improve air quality in the buzzing capital have come a long way, mainly due to targeted road pricing, but also by encouraging cycling and walking
Conversations have increased around emotional wellness, and there has been a concerted effort to whittle down the stigma associated with mental health. And yet, now, more than ever, is the time when we need to reevaluate its constantly evolving matrix
PARTNER CONTENT
When Susan Boyle sang, I dreamed a dream, and became a global overnight sensation it was because the words and sentiments came from the heart.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Romantic, floral patterns from 'Monet's Garden' encapsulate the artist's vibrant prints in effortlessly chic, modern designs from Shein
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Mahzooz celebrates its upcoming 100th weekly draw by doubling its top prize to Dh 20 million
PARTNER CONTENT
Bollywood actress talks upcoming survival thriller
Expect a spectacular, hilarious and heartwarming show in this must-see Christmas musical
The K-pop sensations are bringing their Born Pink World Tour to the UAE in January 2023
Funds will be raised for the Ricky Martin Foundation during the GCF Gala
It is a stunning exploration of one of serial killer Charlie Cullen’s hospital stints as an ICU caregiver — where he’s caught out by his colleague and friend Amy Loughren
Through the lens, lightly
Michaela Ruazol-Recera has been leaving quite a mark at the coffee competitions that test her brewing prowess
Come November 20, football frenzy is all set to take over as Qatar hosts the 2022 edition of the football world cup, which means you need to head to the headquarters of the game in Switzerland
The yogic texts say that all beings should accept their purpose for order and harmony to exist in the world
Traditional masculinity centres around a set of ideas and beliefs that we, as a society, hold about what it means to be a man
In terms of numbers, the Ford Mustang trumps everything from Germany and Japan
Conquering the streets with your dressing sense
The UK central bank said it was lifting borrowing costs by 0.75 percentage points to three per cent — the highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis — to cool UK inflation that it sees shortly peaking at a four-decade high near 11 per cent
The Abu Dhabi listed company seeks second-half dividend guidance at a minimum of $700 million
Consortium comprised of ADQ, Veolia and Vision Invest to purchase AdnocRefining’s waste management operations in Al Ruways
European buyer seeking a Dubai residence for himself and his family bought the high-value property at the Palm Jumeirah
The airline says it is seeking a solution for the repatriation of blocked funds
Powell suggested that the Fed may decide in coming months to slow its aggressive interest rate increases
The dollar rose strongly against the pound on Thursday despite the Bank of England also delivering a 0.75-percentage-point hike — the largest in 33 years — to three per cent, or the highest rate since 2008.
Dollar gains as traders brace for higher US interest rates; Federal Reserve increases rates by 75 basis points; EU embargo on Russian oil set to start December 5
|1 AED
|22.51 INR
|1 AED
|60.06 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,011.46 AED
|24K
|198.25 AED
About 1.2 million international visitors are expected to come during the month-long tournament with ticket sales approaching 3 million for the 64 games
The first of 21 race days that will be held at the UAE’s flagship racecourse this season has attracted a strong entry from horse connections and features some of the best jockeys in the world
And Farokh Engineer still believes Babar Azam is the right man to lead them going ahead
He has grown leaps and bounds and improved his batting and now is Pakistan’s leading all-rounder
New Zealand go up against the Irish, while defending champions Australia take on Afghanistan
Hanging on for the next World Cup in 2026 in North America might just be a step to far for these veterans
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan said that robbed his team of five potentially vital penalty runs in the game
Maradona died at the age of 60 while he was under hospital care in his home following brain surgery
The former champions find themselves in the fifth position in the Group 2 table with just two points from three matches with only a mathematical chance
Since the Pakistan captain tweeted in July to support the struggling Kohli, the Indian batsman has scored over 600 runs at an astonishing average
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
Authorities say the facility will be sealed as a probe is launched into the incident
Matriarchs hand down secrets of a cuisine in the hope of keeping it alive
Authorities warn traffickers are now hiding fentanyl in candy wrappers, manufacturing them in rainbow colours
The Russian tennis legend has over 12 million fans following her every move at red carpet events, fashion shows and the world’s most exotic holiday destinations
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
National Trust Wales conducted an 8-month review of the site and decided to allow the memorial to stand, although the sock warning to fans has also been issued
He shows up on a red carpet in New York City in a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother Maye Musk
Suranjan Roy explained that he had been saving this money since the past few years for the sole purpose of bringing home the bike
Scores of netizens express their sentiments on social media
Jamie Carragher, former defender for Liverpool and now commentator, and Nicola Hart have been married for close to 25 years
The garter snake turned up shortly after the flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport