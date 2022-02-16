UAE

Most Popular

  1. Covid-19: UAE to lift capacity restrictions from today; all you need to know

    coronavirus1 day ago

  2. UAE traffic alert: Key road to be closed from tomorrow for 10 days

    Transport13 hours ago

  3. Dubai Can: Now, bring your bottles to get free drinking water across city

    Environment11 hours ago

  4. UAE flights: Special low airfares for India, Pakistan announced

    Travel1 day ago

  5. Covid-19: Dubai to gradually lift capacity restrictions by today

    coronavirus6 days ago

  6. UAE: Maid makes Dh2,574 phone calls from employer's home, ordered to pay bill

    Crime1 day ago

  7. UAE: On Valentine's Day, couples tie the knot under Abu Dhabi's new marriage law

    UAE1 day ago

  8. Video: Flight diverted after snake found on plane

    Offbeat19 hours ago
Memoirs: Inspiration and insights from reality

Long Reads

Memoirs: Inspiration and insights from reality

In a world caught between increasing connectivity and growing individual isolation, memoirs  provide a living bridge to reality, helping to create new bonds, to revise worldviews and provide  useful perspectives to deal with challenges based on lived experiences

Long Reads5 days ago

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

PARTNER CONTENT

India-Israel-UAE-US: New Quad

Dr N Ojha on the burgeoning partnership between the UAE, India and Israel, a result of the ever-changing geostrategic landscape globally and in the Middle East, providing new opportunities for cooperation

PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago

Videos
KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

Videos

KT Video: We tasted the most expensive camel meat

For this Food Trail episode, we went on a meat tasting session at The Dry Age Boutique, this place is truly one-of-a-kind and has so many premium cuts to choose from as well as unique options, like camel meat and here is how it tasted…

Videos1 month ago

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.55 INR
1 AED 46.87 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,895.93 AED
24K227.50 AED
