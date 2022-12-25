The eastern side of the country was blessed with rain at dawn today, making for a picturesque sunrise
The eastern side of the country was blessed with rain at dawn today, making for a picturesque sunrise
The traditional midnight service in Dubai started with a 45-minute carol singing session
The shopping promo is just one of the many highlights of this year's DSF; many other events, competitions, and raffle draws are lined up for the festive season
Moderate to fresh winds will blow strong at times
A new resident of UAE asks KT if they need to contribute for the same
Online ticket sales for events in Dubai are subject to Decree No (25) of 2013 Concerning the Event eLicensing and eTicketing System in the Emirate of Dubai
Many companies in Dubai get involved in the festive mood by celebrating Christmas within their office premises
Here are some presents to pick up for your loved ones without burning a hole in your pocket
Sheikh Hamad Rakadh Salem Hamad Alameri, well-known sovereign wealth fund (SWF) member of the Royal Family in Abu Dhabi, has officially become a MaskEX shareholder following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop a smart city in Dubai.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
The Caucasus are some of the last explored wilderness regions of Europe.
PARTNER CONTENT
With the increase in demand for a second passport in a post Covid era, Creative Zone has launched their premier services, providing complete pre and post-RCBI support ,providing global corporate structuring, opening international bank accounts, fiduciary facilities, and creating trust foundations and SPVs, amongst others
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Behind the magic at Nando's is an extraordinary story. As the brand completes 20 years of its inception in the UAE, the journey has been nothing short of a feat
PARTNER CONTENT
If these passengers display symptoms or test positive for the virus, they will be put under quarantine
Weather centre advises people to stay away from the areas of flashfloods and accumulated rainwater
Ministry says it received 'serious complaints' about female staff not wearing the 'correct' hijab or headscarf
From putting out carrot and milk for reindeers to making kids wear matching pyjamas, here are some unusual traditions followed by expats
Capital's futuristic Smart Mobility Project on Yas and Saadiyat islands enters its second phase
Though the municipality is encouraging participants to have a business permit or a licence, it is not a requirement in registering for the pop-up market
Still can't decide where to celebrate Christmas with your family? This guide can help
Emirate's tourism sector has witnessed a spectacular rebound after the Covid-19 pandemic
The star had worked in films such as 'Fitoor', 'Kahaani 2' and 'Dabangg 3'
The deal for the performance is reportedly 'worth more than £20 million'
While fully equipped emergency response teams were on stand-by for any incident, residents were warned not to leave their homes unless necessary
A glimpse of what to look forward to in the New Year
In the first three months of 2023 an inspection will take place to check for violations of the pertaining law
A guide to top events, shows and other entertaining activities this season
It includes a pro-skatepark and also features jogging and cycling tracks, as well as a children's play area
With even more beautiful lights and delightful art installations, the Dubai Lights festival to go live today and will run until January 29
Children with clefts are likely to experience speech difficulties and hearing impairments, as well as dental issues such as cavities and missing, deformed, or misplaced teeth
Administrative penalties and fines against companies that try to exploit the Nafis scheme reach up to Dh100,000 for every citizen, if fake Emiratisation is proven
These generators will help alleviate the difficult living conditions of crisis-affected families
They will study for two years at community colleges in North America under Adek's Khotwa scholarship programme
Adventure lovers share their outdoor experiences from around the country
Recovery began after the pandemic as many foreign workers returned with the recovery in the job market, as well as inflow of HNWIs
Online ticket sales for events in Dubai are subject to Decree No (25) of 2013 Concerning the Event eLicensing and eTicketing System in the Emirate of Dubai
The 'Mr. India' actor hosted a grand birthday party with many Bollywood stars including Rani Mukerji and Jackie Shroff in attendance
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
In an ongoing effort to contribute to the well-being of the communities, McDonald's UAE 'Little Seeds of Hope Initiative' aims to communicate a positive impact on families and the environment.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Forest V is a switch to sustainable thinking in engineering climate-smart and energy-efficient buildings
The Scots voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. The issue was revived when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but as part of the United Kingdom it followed the country out of the EU. As the next general election nears, a crisis is clearly brewing
A South Korean internet firm is trying to introduce robots into the world of cubicles and conference rooms without making employees uncomfortable
Beyond making tough moments a little easier, cultivating levity is good for your health
What does it take and how long does it take to feel at home in a new place?
The emirate now boasts some 13,000 establishments — more per capita than New York City — and some are nabbing global laurels
It’s been a while since Tony Blair led Labour to that landslide election win in 1997. The party lost power in 2010 and has since remained on the opposition benches. Now after 12 years of bumpy Tory rule marked by rows and referendums, the mood music around Labour is growing upbeat
The kind of critically praised dramas that often dominate the awards season are falling flat at the box office, failing to justify the money it takes to make them
A surprising collaboration between an entertainment giant (Disney) and an avant-garde artist (Julie Taymor) birthed the most successful musical in history
Over three life-affirming days of gluttony and bliss, I toured Campania’s most hallowed outposts offering pizza tasting menus to see how the area is ennobling its signature fare
FTX is accused of improperly using billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up trading firm, Alameda Research, founded by Sam. The Justice Department and the regulators are examining the relationship
Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70% in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2021
While 5G promises unprecedented benefits to carriers and end users, 5G network vendors and operators nevertheless face unique security challenges that demand stringent standards-based security protocols for the telecom industry.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Forbes Middle East and Pure Health hosted over 300 distinguished practitioners, executives, and incumbents of the region’s healthcare ecosystem
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Dubai Shopping Festival, in its 28th edition, needs little introduction. It's a retail extravaganza that residents look forward to, and tourists plan their travel calendars around.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
PARTNER CONTENT
The actor along with his 'Kaapa' costars talk OTT, theatrical releases and more
How to plan your evening ahead of one of Dubai’s biggest nights of the year
The film is also nominated in the 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' category
Big budget sequels like 'Avatar,' 'Top Gun,' and 'Black Panther' were well represented in the effects and sound categories
Understanding self-care inside out
From food to artistic offerings, soak in the festive spirit at these happy fairs in the German capital
Festive traditions bring loved ones together, and can be shared over wonderful food as a great example of storytelling
After the complicated procedure, the twins are now breathing without ventilation, and their vitals are stable
In Dubai to reveal the world’s shortest man, Craig Glenday, the editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, talks about the evolution of the coveted list through the years and why it continues to remain a trusted source of information in the age of Internet
The latest edition of
A kenning (the term comes from Old Norse poetry) employs figurative language to represent the object
Let the holiday season begin
As the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature celebrates its 15th edition next year — the grandest ever in its history — we map out its founder's path, from when she decided to make UAE home in 1968
Globally, spending on digital transformation is projected to reach $1.6 trillion in 2022
RBI says customers are not required to visit a bank branch for complying with the periodic KYC process
The most significant tax development in 2022 was the announcement of corporate tax
The phenomenon has lifted the S&P 500 an average of 1.3% since 1969
Recovery began after the pandemic as many foreign workers returned with the recovery in the job market, as well as inflow of HNWIs
About 6,200 flights into or out of the US delayed and 2,700 flights cancelled as arctic blast grips the nation
A large majority of rate-setters are concerned about elevated inflation
Emirate's tourism sector has witnessed a spectacular rebound after the Covid-19 pandemic
|1 AED
|22.42 INR
|1 AED
|61.26 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,606.00 AED
|24K
|218.00 AED
Rybakina outclassed Swiatek in a pivotal women's singles match
Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan rose to the challenge, reducing India to 45-4 at stumps with 100 still left to chase
Argentina won the final in Lusail, Qatar 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 following 120 minutes of action
Djokovic was unable to compete in the opening Grand Slam of the season in 2022 after he was deported from Australia over fears he would incite anti-vax sentiment
The England captain's missed penalty against France ended the team's World Cup hopes in Qatar
The Emirates Cricket Board announced for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup
Warner has not scored a Test century in almost three years, and his declining output has led to speculation he might retire from the format
Mirza has created five academies in Dubai with three more on the way
The awards will recognise achievements from August 8, 2021 to December 18, 2022
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
Yohan Wadia is humanising much-loved DC and Marvel characters as everyday people
A store in Doha had to temporarily close when Oliveira visited and attracted hundreds of fans. He was taken to the back of the store until things calmed down
Many of these became the subject of numerous — often repeated — cultural conversations around the world
There are fewer films now that allow an actor to grow a persona and a Tom Cruise level of stardom. It’s a crisis, and the movies know it
Fan Xing underwent a short medical examination a few months after being born, which had to be done quickly so she could be reunited with her mother
Antiquities are being sent back to their countries of origin, but at what cost?
Festival in India attracts more than 300,000 people to celebrate Urdu poetry
The Serbian is part of Falcons along with Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
In 1960, just 13 per cent of American households had a single occupant. But today it is approaching 30 per cent. For households headed by someone 50 or older, that figure is 36 per cent
By 2050, nearly half the world may live in areas that have dangerous levels of heat for at least a month, including Miami, Lagos, Nigeria, and Shanghai