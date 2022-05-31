Dubai flights: Bookings open for tickets to Qatar for Fifa World Cup; airfares begin at Dh950
Up to 30 return flights to operate between the countries daily
Aviation6 hours ago
Aviation6 hours ago
The primary reason could be the mass vaccination drives held by authorities, healthcare professionals believe
Health4 hours ago
Sixteen-year-old Sabeel Basheer created a bus safety system after friend’s tragic death
UAE4 hours ago
They heard screams for help coming in faintly over the engine noise of their boat
UAE6 hours ago
Demand for travel has increased after easing of PCR test rules
coronavirus6 hours ago
He felt unwell and collapsed after a performance in Kolkata
Entertainment1 hour ago
Inspectors from EAD were trained on the new executive regulations
Environment10 hours ago
Our planet is expected to go inside the debris of that comet, a scientist said
UAE1 day ago
Latest Reuters poll of analysts shows a median rise of 7.5% in Dubai house prices in 2022
Property1 day ago
She was apprehended at the airport
Crime1 day ago
A landmark in the emirate is being dismantled, wing by wing, bolt by bolt
Spotlight4 days ago
The market has seen newly-launched projects being sold out very quickly, some of them in a day
Business1 day ago
Exemptions announced for certain products
Environment11 hours ago
The new rule goes into effect from June 1, 2022
UAE1 day ago
Government sets up five-member panel to determine cause of crash
Asia1 day ago
Announcement comes as Moscow presses attacks in Donbas region
Energy16 hours ago
So far, 56 staff members and drivers have visited the Grand Mosque
Education9 hours ago
Soldiers and rescue workers retrieve 22 bodies from wreckage
Asia12 hours ago
He planned to complete his education there
Crime13 hours ago
The cost for the private charter varies according to the size of the jet
Aviation1 day ago
Teenage star Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan, a seasoned Italian professional who rebuilt her career after conquering anorexia, reached their maiden Grand Slam semifinals
Sports9 minutes ago
Zaki Nusseibeh, the Cultural Adviser and interpreter to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAE University, looks back in wonder about the inspirational leadership of Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy lives in the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Long Reads5 days ago
The edition will be launched at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair on May 28
Books5 days ago
Zakaria Doleh makes a splash at sea daily and his quaint Chinese pagoda-shaped house is now a landmark
Spotlight1 week ago
Virus was detected in a 29-year-old visitor
UAE1 week ago
The country is among the first few to approve the innovative drug
Health3 days ago
Country offers condolences to the US government and families of the victims
UAE3 days ago
Here are the visa requirements, Covid rules and cost of each travel package
Travel5 days ago
Studies suggest genetics, lifestyle changes, dietary habits and stress as some factors for the condition
Health5 days ago
The UAE has been the third largest export market of India for wheat
Economy5 days ago
Fans will arrive in Qatar in the morning and depart in the evening, with no hotel accommodation required
Aviation5 days ago
Younger expats are opting to make their first-time property purchase in the city — for both investment-driven and emotional reasons
Long Reads1 week ago
wasn’t just an outlier. It was a personification of its founder Steve Jobs and an ode to disruption
Long Reads1 week ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads2 weeks ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Our relationships with our brothers and sisters are perhaps more complicated and ego-centric than we’d like to admit. What keeps them going?
Long Reads3 days ago
The true success of the mega star lies in a Top Gun character that was introduced to the world 36 years ago. To understand Cruise, you have to gauge his avatar in the 1986 flick and its 2022 sequel
Long Reads4 days ago
The taxi service is roaring back in favour, much to the delight of the purists
Long Reads1 week ago
She also spoke about her vision and journey as an independent artist in Dubai.
Music1 day ago
The hit new sensation speaks on all things Dubai, acting and her Ivy League background.
Entertainment5 days ago
It was glamour and talent all the way at the annual extravaganza.
Movies2 days ago
Two or more swabs should be collected for the highest diagnostic yield
Health1 day ago
Three new cases of the zoonotic disease were announced on May 29
UAE1 day ago
Authorities urged residents to take preventive measures while travelling and in gatherings
UAE2 days ago
Physicians successfully carry out pioneering valve replacement operation
Health3 hours ago
The newly offered technology provides greater accuracy, better outcomes
Health6 hours ago
More than 50 million adolescents around the world smoke
UAE1 day ago
People from around the world should know about the Dubai Ruler's dreams and achievements, says author Raed Barqawi
Books3 days ago
With Abu Dhabi making rapid progress, residents will no longer have to incur hefty medical costs
Health3 days ago
The Emirate has seen over 50,000 transactions in the last year
UAE7 hours ago
Enjoy a meal at a café as flying cars zoom by Burj Khalifa or play immersive games
Tech8 hours ago
Bell Textron highlights how a dedicated team of researchers and aviation specialists were finally able to locate one of the most famous shipwrecks in the world
Tech4 hours ago
Orna Barbivay believes it will help build lasting business partnerships for a better future
UAE5 hours ago
The expected date of listing on the ADX is June 3, 2022.
Business9 hours ago
The move aims to boost trade between the two countries
Economy12 hours ago
Announcement comes as Moscow presses attacks in Donbas region
Energy16 hours ago
The ninth edition of the Dubai Women's Run will be held on November 6 at Bluewaters Island in Dubai
Sports7 hours ago
Sanjay Dutt, one of Bollywood's biggest stars and a cancer survivor, is the brand ambassador of Dubai Women's Run
Sports5 hours ago
Nadal puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris on the line against the defending champion in the quarterfinal
Tennis23 hours ago
Commentators have lauded the precision of his decision-making and field-setting in the Twenty20 format
Cricket23 hours ago
New owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital want to make Chelsea fans proud
Football1 day ago
Benzema scored 44 goals with 15 assists in all competitions as Real Madrid won a La Liga-Champions League double
Football1 day ago
Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final on Sunday
Cricket1 day ago
The Under 19 Women's World Cup Asia Qualifier (June 3-9) takes place in Malaysia
Cricket1 day ago
The present Ruler of Abu Dhabi, he is the third son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was the Founding Father of the nation and the first President of the UAE.
Videos1 week ago
A sandstorm hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Tuesday, reducing visibility to less than 500 metres in some areas
Videos1 week ago
As a result of his regular interaction with the public, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has left Emiratis, expats impressed by his simplicity, humility and his down-to-earth nature
Videos1 week ago
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced
Videos2 weeks ago
Funeral prayer for late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was offered after the Magrib prayer at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai on Friday
Videos2 weeks ago
In conversation with Khaleej Times, the Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates revealed that the airline witnessed a high seat factor of up to 80% during the Eid period, adding that they expect operations to reach 85% of their capacity by the winter season this year.
Business2 weeks ago
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat1 week ago
The buyer says she plans to keep the farmhouse from the iconic horror movie open to the public
Offbeat3 days ago
Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height
Offbeat1 week ago
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat1 week ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat1 week ago
