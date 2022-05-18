UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Partner Content
Life-changing care for women

PARTNER CONTENT

Life-changing care for women

Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Most Popular

  1. UAE jobs: Emirates begins 6-week recruitment drive

    Jobs1 day ago

  2. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

    UAE1 day ago

  3. Sheikh Khalifa passes away: UAE President receives more condolences from world leaders

    UAE2 days ago

  4. New UAE unemployment insurance scheme: Who is not eligible?

    Jobs6 days ago

  5. Dubai: New bus route from May 19; intercity services reinstated

    Public Transport in UAE1 day ago

  6. UAE's first metaverse wedding to take place tomorrow

    UAE20 hours ago

  7. Look: Indian entrepreneur buys second most expensive villa in Dubai area

    Property1 day ago

  8. UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away

    UAE5 days ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
Decoding female (toxic) 'masculinity'

Long Reads

Decoding female (toxic) 'masculinity'

Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it

Long Reads2 weeks ago

How Covid propelled trillion-dollar valuations

Long Reads

How Covid propelled trillion-dollar valuations

Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also  gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion,  worth more than collective GDPs of many countries

Long Reads2 weeks ago

Friend request: Accept or decline?

Long Reads

Friend request: Accept or decline?

Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances

Long Reads3 weeks ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Airports urged to invest more on innovative technology

Business

Airports urged to invest more on innovative technology

The 21st edition of the Airport Show is supported by Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), dnata (part of Emirates Airline and Group), Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), and Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans)

Business1 hour ago

Sports

IPL 2022

Loading
Videos
One-of-a-kind dining experience high in the sky

Videos

One-of-a-kind dining experience high in the sky

One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.

Videos2 weeks ago

Videos

Ramadan art exhibition “Shurooq Al Fann”

The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.

Videos2 weeks ago

Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 21.07 INR
1 AED 52.33 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,642.7 AED
24K219.25 AED
View all Gold & Forex