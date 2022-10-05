Dubai: Palm Jumeirah remains top choice for villa buyers as prime areas continue upward trajectory
Arabian Ranches, Dubai Hills Estate, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Marina have remained the preferred choices among high-net-worth investors
Dubai Ride will take place on November 6, offering families and cycling enthusiasts the opportunity to take part in the unique experience
The infant spent nearly ten months in paediatric intensive care before undergoing the rare procedure
Lawyer argues that eased penalties under the country's
Almost 200,000 people visited the temple in September since its soft opening
Airlines in the country have clarified the guidelines passengers have to follow while on board and according to the destinations
Expats hail the government’s decision to allow parents to sponsor their sons up to the age of 25
Fresh graduates from the 500 best universities in the world can apply, and those interested should have earned a bachelor's degree or its equivalent
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
The recognition reaffirms the hospital's leadership in the minimally invasive field of treatment in UAE and the region
Customers can opt for BNPL, especially for larger purchases like home appliances
Mediclinic City Hospital's surgical team performs first ever major liver resection in Dubai using the da Vinci Xi robot
From beaches to deserts, here's where to catch a glorious sight as the city bids goodbye to the day
Violation of the law, which includes being on the road after consuming alcohol, could also result in the motorist being sentenced to prison
The rule was originally put in place to limit queues, baggage delays and flight cancellations after struggling to cope with a rebound in travel
Over 191.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The reform passed by an overwhelming majority in the European Parliament on Tuesday is the first of its kind anywhere in the world
Authorities are working to gradually restore power supply to nearly 130 million people
Abu Dhabi cops share video that highlights dangerous practices around wrong overtaking and sudden deviations
Khalid bin Hamad Al Malik — editor-in-chief of Saudi daily Al Jazirah and president of the Gulf Press Union — named Media Personality of the Year
To be given as part of World Teachers' Day celebrations, the passes will grant them access to all the flagship attractions of the Expo 2020 legacy site
The force has stressed the importance of promoting positive behaviours among students to enhance road safety
The new structure has been constructed adjacent to the Guru Nanak Darbar in the area, making the locality a multi-religious corridor in the emirate
'Sometimes if you are lucky enough to look out of the window at the right time, you can see locomotives on the tracks'
Part of Unesco's 50th anniversary celebration, the artist displayed sculptural artworks with the fuselage from the outer skin of a decommissioned Airbus A320-211 as his canvas
Editors call for bridging gap in digital domains during Arab Media Forum
Top Dubai official highlights the need to sit together to regulate this new-age technology and come up with solutions to challenges
During the occasion, the community fasts for 25 hours and offers special prayers
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai’s Innovation Centre has been recognised for its creative, avant-garde design
It is based on statistics dealing with rainfall rates and their impact on infrastructure and drainage systems
Citizens, residents, and investors are urged to cooperate with the census teams and give them accurate data and information
It says Pitt grabbed her by the head, choked one of their children and struck another during a 2016 flight
The former president files a request asking the justices to block a lower court's ruling that prevented a special master from vetting the documents
Bayern have now gone 31 group matches in the competition without defeat, passing the mark set by Real Madrid
Hublot unveils its interpretation of the square watch, inspired by Maison's iconic big bang, adding a new pillar, 'the shaped collection' to sit alongside the spirit of the big bang
As scientists push the frontier of conservation technology, some of their initiatives raise ethical questions
Since the time of the Stuarts, the first kings of the United Kingdom who ruled from 1603 to 1714, the monarchy has displayed a mastery over popular culture
In a post-Covid world, our living spaces have become sanctuaries. As we view our homes with a mounting ‘passion’, they have become an extension of our evolving personalities. A handful of Dubai-based experts share home truths from a fast-moving domain
These 20-somethings have managed to carve a new career path that charts its trajectory on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube
So inspired was Ahmed Seddiqi by the 2005 Corrales vs Castillo thriller in Las Vegas that he opened the Emirate’s first fight club and named it Round 10 Boxing Club
Can an algorithm help with existential angst? Welcome to my year with Woebot
When you have a pet that gives you unconditional love, being its parent becomes a full-time commitment. While some humans still cannot wrap their heads around having “fur babies”, there are many who have taken pet parenting as their biggest responsibility in life
Just as Pelé popularised football as the beautiful game, the Swiss champion brought unmatched grace to the tennis court
Over the years, studios and creators have launched games like Depression Quest, Sea of Solitude, Elude and Actual Sunlight that were designed to help gamers deal with or understand mental health issues
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
Big Ticket, the UAE's largest and longest-running raffle draw, will hold its upcoming live draw on October 3.
AI technology-based company is one of the key sponsors of world's biggest sporting event in Qatar
Coming of age tools have boosted the sector to a great extent
Due to shortage of labour and high demand of skilled and unskilled jobs in Canada, there are many categories in which workers are required in Canada.
The couple looked their elegant best in their outfits designed by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
McCartney’s initiatives are being seen as transformative and influential to the fashion industry as a whole.
The Grammy award-winning band will perform at the Etihad Arena
Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and the entire star cast of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus ensure this is one of Indian cinema's best offering
Delhi has doubled its number of high-net-worth individuals in five years, built a metro system rivalling New York City’s in size, and nurtured a burgeoning cosmopolitan class
The recognition reaffirms the hospital's leadership in the minimally invasive field of treatment in UAE and the region
Mediclinic City Hospital's surgical team performs first ever major liver resection in Dubai using the da Vinci Xi robot
Walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day may lead to a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia and death, says new study
Part of Unesco's 50th anniversary celebration, the artist displayed sculptural artworks with the fuselage from the outer skin of a decommissioned Airbus A320-211 as his canvas
For as long as mankind has been around, art and artists have influenced the world and our worldviews. One of the biggest mediums through which art changes hands is through auctions. But what are auctions, and how much of it is open to someone like you and me?
There is some debate that gaming can become a true addiction, but according to the World Health Organisation, ‘gaming disorder’ can ‘result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning’
How experts find the balance between creativity, flavour, texture, et al
Wearers can take advantage of personal health and fitness features that offer actionable, science-based insights to prevent cardiovascular diseases
Experts say that during transition periods, which typically last 6 weeks, one may experience symptoms of stress and anxiety
With over 425 million users, Jio's mission with 5G is to speed up India's transformation into a Digital Society
The two-day event brings together high-profile attendees from the UAE and around the world
The NVIDIA Studio comprises 10 state-of-the-art Studio computers equipped with the latest GeForce RTX Studio GPUs, alongside NVIDIA RTX accelerated applications.
Airlines in the country have clarified the guidelines passengers have to follow while on board and according to the destinations
Stocks jump 12.7 per cent before trading comes to halt
More than 3,000 businesses are registered with Sterve and more than $6 million worth of transactions are completed over the platform.
Antetokounmpo said he cannot wait to be part of history as two NBA pre-season games will be held in the region for the first time
Bayern have now gone 31 group matches in the competition without defeat, passing the mark set by Real Madrid
The left-handed Rossouw made an unbeaten 100 in 48 balls to steer South Africa to 227-3 after being invited to bat first in Indore
The football stars interacted with the people of determination, and participated in wheelchair basketball matches
India beat the UAE by 104 runs in the Women's Asia Cup clash on Tuesday
Batter Rilee Rossouw scores maiden century as hosts win the series 2-1
The new badminton academy will have top-notch facilities
Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup yesterday due to a back injury
Vriitya Aravind was the player of the tournament in the qualifying event for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup with 297 runs from five matches
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
King Charles III became monarch immediately after the death of his mother at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday. He will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year begins in UAE schools. His Highness urged students to dream big and never stop learning, and reiterated the role of schools in nurturing young people’s ambitions.
Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu
In this special KT Food Trail we celebrate the Indian and Pakistani independence days by trying out their culinary delicacies at JBR with Barbecue Delights and Bombay Bungalow
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
The pet was adopted in 2016 and named after a famous dialogue from a Malayalam film; was popular among neighbourhood children
Music lovers can also bid for David Bowie's Major Tom spacesuit from the 'Ashes to Ashes' music video, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, and more
Part of the most significant cache of Hemingway materials uncovered in 60 years are in a new archive recently opened to scholars and the public at Penn State University
Shares images of the reptile and asks followers to identify it
He plans to build a house, clear accumulated debts and start a food business
Trio take 30 days to drive from Kerala to Kashmir to Leh