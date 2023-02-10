The tournament has drawn 120 professional riders representing 20 teams from across the world
The tournament has drawn 120 professional riders representing 20 teams from across the world
Those who fell victim to the scheme were forced to scam people and prevented from leaving their camp site unless they pay a significant amount
Due to massive demand and inquiries, operators urge pilgrims to register before the end of the month
These experts and influential personalities will be sharing their insights into six themes that will shape future governments
Royal family members, citizens perform funeral prayer for mother of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's wife
The surveillance cameras at the accident scene helped the investigators determine the direction in which the accused fled
The public is urged to verify information before sharing posts online
Sheikh Mohamed has directed the prayers in light of the disaster that has killed 17,500 so far
ROG’s new product cycle has been released. Starting with the ROG Strix SCAR 18 which is built to be one of the best gaming laptops this generation.
The procedure provides a viable and long-term alternative to the other existing treatment methods
A&A look to march close towards their annual target of 6,000+ companies by the end of 2023
A unique sporting event is set to take place from March 2-5 at Burj Park by Emaar.
The students were on a trip to attend a volleyball tournament; only a flagpole remains of their hotel after the deadly quake struck on Monday
Presidential Court mourns passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah Al Falasi
Five top tips on how tenants in the emirate could save big in case of a rental hike
The exhibition gives visitors a closer look at the different systems of the body, how they work together, and how disease and ageing can affect you
Cybersecurity experts say individual identities are worth far more than card data on the black market
The 12th edition of the highly popular festival is running for 12 days until February 18
Mars’ two moons Deimos and Phobos are an area of interest for scientists in the country, with a particular focus on the former
Is there a fee to use the service? Who can and cannot use the gates? All your questions answered
13-year-old Mohammed Essa cannot see, walk or express himself, but has managed to learn most of the holy book without any formal education or external support
One labourer won Dh2,000 in the competition after his dance moves wowed all
The convicts were maintenance workers who found the money when they arrived at a villa to fix the AC
Emirati medical professionals gave the family immediate support before they were sent to hospital
Her work ethic has remained the same despite earning a place on the Forbes’ list of 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
MyAster app aims to provide hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and pharmacies services with direct access to an integrated portfolio of medical services
The parliamentarian has also applauded the alliance for promoting trade and tourism between the two nations
The early registration period is available through the EmaraTax platform from January 2023 to May 2023 for certain categories of companies operating in the Emirates
The winning projects will be selected by a rigorous, two-stage merit review process and the awardees will be announced in January 2024
'Extreme Weekends' to take place at the racing area behind the Al Wathba Souq at the Festival grounds and will showcase some stunning freestyle stunts
Authorities had earlier extended the last date of the reduction scheme to February 1, 2023
The fee reduction will encourage sustainable industries by promoting the deployment of advanced technology that lowers emissions
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his greetings to Mohammed Shiaa' Al Sudani on the occasion of his country hosting of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup
UAE Vice-President emphasised country's keenness to enhance strategic partnerships with various nations to facilitate increased global trade
Protecting against health shocks also involves boosting research capacity and embracing innovation by fast-tracking new medical technologies or expanding digital technology in health-care delivery
If the first leg of technology transformation, the insurance industry focused on enhancing internal efficiencies, the next leg is laying emphasis on improving customer experience and bolstering data and analytics capabilities, say top management executives at
Chef Tala Bashmi will dazzle guests with dishes that evoke nostalgia and embrace innovation
Open AI’s new chatbot is raising fears of cheating on homework, but its potential as an educational tool outweighs its risks
‘Past continuous’ is not only a tense in English grammar; it is also reflected in India House in central London, reflecting the doctrine of change and continuity in architectural design.
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
Some false ideas about diet seem to linger in the mainstream like a terrible song stuck in your head
Like any other language, English has changed over time. The accent in which it is spoken is key to how someone is viewed, influenced by many factors: country or region of origin, social and educational background, working environment, friends, and your own sense of identity
It’s an unusually wide-open year for the Academy Awards. Here are the predictions of what will make the cut on Tuesday
While working from home does have numerous benefits like better work/life balance and time to pursue passion projects, studies have showed its downside too
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
The hospital carries out frequent audits of surgical outcomes - exceeds international benchmarks
Westwood Grande by Imtiaz sets out to redefine luxury and affordability in Dubai
We all hope to walk down the aisle of life with someone by our side, and yet, we often do not know how to make it happen. This leap of faith to find a partner can bring us a lifetime of love and companionship.
Wondering how to spend your days off? Look no further than our comprehensive guide to the weekend
Ian Kenny spoke to City Times about the thrill of live performances, the band's musical evolution and more
Says it was for the first time that the Burj Khalifa Boulevard was shut down for a movie's shoot
American rapper Raja Kumari has also been confirmed for the event
A curator led arts digital platform, The Upside Space recently went live and is now the focus of Lisa’s workday
Sickle cell disease affects at least 100,000 people in the US and millions worldwide. People with the disease face searing pain, strokes, damage to tissues and organs and often death at an early age
New tech is allowing more artisanal options to line the freezer aisle
Xposure is hosting its biggest-ever edition with over 100 leading photographers participating, alongside 68 solo and group exhibitions comprising 1,794 photos
She opens up about how she drew inspiration from her own experiences as a British woman navigating Pakistani culture to write her first feature film
In PTSD, the nervous system is ‘stuck’ i.e., unable to return to its normal state of equilibrium and finds it extremely tough to move on from the traumatic incident
The sportscar designed with the family man in mind
A theatrical show, a DIY token, and more
The regulations replace the previous 'single-family office' regime with a new simplified scheme that eliminates the need to register with the DIFC’s independent regulator
Entrepreneurs have the chance to win big by offering sustainable business models for the competition, held in partnership with BEEAH Group and Sharjah Sustainable City
Focus on cross-border trade and market integration leveraging strengths of both regions
MSCI says some securities should not count as free float; Group shares have shed more than $100b; Norway’s sovereign wealth fund has sold out of group
Main Court of First Instance recorded 121 cases, with a total case value of Dh4.4 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 16%
Both sides will focus on finance, technology and sustainability
Indian expat Praveen Kumar, founder and CEO of HOD Digital and NWC Group, is trying to emulate His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s D33 vision that seeks to double Dubai’s economy over the next decade
UAB collaborates with the UAE Trade Connect platform to detect fraud and suspicious activities in the trade financing space
MI Emirates will have little time to recuperate as they go up against the Gulf Giants in Qualifier 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday
Dutch rider shocks big names to win Stage 1 of the UAE Tour Women
Elena Rybakina continued her promising start to 2023, winning in straight sets over former world number 1 Karolina Pliskova
Australia were bowled out for 177 and then Indian raced to 77/1 at stumps on the opening day
The Group 2 Blue Point Sprint is the highlight of Friday's sixth Dubai World Cup Carnival meeting
Azharuddin will meet his fans at the Khaleej Times headquarters on Saturday
Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga played key roles in Vipers win
Second division club Malatyaspor announced his passing in a Twitter post on Tuesday
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
Both she and a Nepali resident claim to be the owners of the house in which they are currently residing
Another couple ordered several sacks of the prized vegetable, not for a dinner spread but as souvenirs for guests
The four-year-old recently became a member of Mensa, Britain's society for high-IQ individuals
The cabin crew responded swiftly and assisted the birth during the 12-hour journey
At the home centre, ceramic vases and candleholders are being offered at a promo price of two pieces, one onion
The food piled up quickly at the family's home after the kid used his father's phone to play some games before bed
Several videos dubbed "sushi terrorism" have emerged on social media, showing unhygienic pranks at restaurants
The shop's announcement went viral, garnering nearly 9,000 shares and 15,000 reactions
Spike, named after the popular Tom and Jerry cartoon character, stands at 9 inches (22.86 cm) tall
The piece, made in the 1920s by the British jeweller Garrard, sold for $202,300