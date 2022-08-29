Shortage of staff in the industry is huge, according to official
Sneaking a peek at your spouse's phone, feeding stray cats; the misdemeanours listed may surprise you
The historic rivalry makes the game one of the most awaited ones in the year
She calls it a crisis of 'unimaginable proportions'
Cold, cough, conjunctivitis are among the most common viruses students may get infected with
Garden in the Sky, water feature and other crowd favourites to start wowing visitors soon at legacy site Expo City Dubai
The 423 square meter screen will seat a total of 382 people
GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs feature AI enhanced graphics, video and image processing, and other advanced features that ensure students have the best experience whether they’re working on coursework, creating streaming content or gaming on-the-go
One of the leading PSPs in MENA, Amazon Payment Services appointed Peter George as the Managing Director to head the company in the region. A year later, George reflects on the PSP’s achievements over the past 12 months
AriZona Group is successfully leading the immigration market and offers a wide range of explicit services for all of the immigration programmes created by each country
Nature-inspired designs meet sophisticated silhouettes in all-new women's workwear collection. Smart business attire made from high-quality, natural, luxe fabrics like linen. Use promo code MENATURE to enjoy 15% off on ar.SHEIN.com
It will also provide exclusive benefits to investors, entrepreneurs
It recreates the event’s magic, energy and excitement
The 65-year old tycoon is now in the process of effecting a 'momentous leadership transition'
They launch their 5th annual awareness campaign with a special emphasis on Covid precautions
The mood on campuses is euphoric, as pupils greet their friends, peers and teachers with visible enthusiasm
He also said that his party offices will be closed
He set fire to the majlis of his family home in revenge
New safety protocols make schooling the most normal since the pandemic hit
Academic community is buzzing and happy to be together again after long summer break
Commuters have reported hour-long delays in getting to work
It also announced its collaboration with Meta to launch JioMart shopping on WhatsApp, a global first
Over one million students, 65,000 teaching staff will return to campus on Monday
Experts discourage parents from giving kids ready-to-eat snacks, unhealthy food
Passengers will be transported for free from Dubai Airport Terminal 3 to Centrepoint Metro Station
Passes will start at just Dh18, additional entrance gate to open
Judicial agreements with US, Russia, Netherlands, Denmark, and Italy signed
Here's how you can celebrate
"I feel proud when they look at me and call me a frontline hero"
The first of three official breaks remaining this year is in October
Al Ain Zoo drew highly qualified female professionals throughout 54 years of operation
Here are five profiles of NEP’s female graduates who are helping shape the nation’s future
Science proceeds not as a single truth or set of truths, but as a method; it is not a body of knowledge, but a process for developing more reliable knowledge
As children get back in their grooves it is also important for adults to realise that they need to be guided back to a state which has almost become unfamiliar to them
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
The two countries are celebrating the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations
How the city graduated from Starbucks to artisan coffee in a matter of years
A UK university recently decided to axe its English Literature course because of concerns over employability of those who graduate in the subject
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
Increasingly, there’s a realisation that hardline ambition — long regarded as the preserve of success — is burning us out and that we need more out of life than the ‘secure’ trappings that come with always being on a mission to ‘achieve’
How mutual funds can play the crucial role of an essential investment toolkit for young parents preparing to fulfill their children’s dreams
Chefs and sandwich aficionado are happily experimenting with the next level of the light meal. We get to the bottom of the slice of bread, baguette, torta, et al
With more and more people winning big and changing their destiny, the platform provides the perfect chance to win money while having fun.
vivo’s new T series impresses with turbo charged performance for gamers & premium photography
The Ras Al Khaimah based chef talks to us on the significance of the day and the importance of role models
The film chronicles the story of three friends in Mumbai
Hathaway is set to a 40-year-old divorced mother in the film
The two artists have collaborated for the first time
The academic year begins on August 29
Fragrances are a deep-rooted and indispensable part of daily life in the Arabian Peninsula. History has revealed the use and trade of fragrances in the Arab world is as early as 5000 years ago.
Dining out is no longer just about food and beverages, it's about booking yourself a front row seat for a fabulous show
Fever could be caused due to a number of factors, including infections and bugs
Distractions come in various forms; here's how to stay focused
Versatility is couture’s muse post-pandemic, as comfort takes precedence over heavy embellishment, duppattas gets metamorphosised into sheer veils, and capes floor everyone with their undeniable charm!
Through the lens, lightly
During 2021the company connected to Dubai's most iconic projects with district cooling services, most notably Marsa Al Arab, One Za’abeel, The Residences Dorchester Collection, Uptown and Wasl1.
Energy ministers from EU member states will hold urgent talks in Brussels on September 9
The Chinese state-owned electric utility corporation will support the region in advancing its energy transition with a focus on electricity transmission and distribution with investment, construction and operation of power grids as its core business.
The rupee closed at 79.94 per dollar, down 10 paise over its previous close of 79.84.
With these openings, LuLu Exchange now has a network of 89 branches in the UAE.
In a video shared on social media by BCCI, Kohli is seen gifting an India jersey to the Pakistan pacer
Naseem, born in Lower Dir, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rattled India with his sheer pace and aggression
Pandya has become a pivotal cog in the wheel for India over the past few series
Hardik's 3 for 25 and a 17-ball 33 guided India home in a thrilling Asia Cup battle against Pakistan in Dubai
Hussain Khoori, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chess Club and the organising committee of the festival, was delighted with the grand success of the event
The three-day tournament promises world-class tennis and festive fun from 16-18 December at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre
The 81-year-old Pawar was the BCCI chairman from 2005 to 2008
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Some men unsuccessfully attempted to capture it with a makeshift lasso
Sauropod fossil is approximately 25 metres long, 12 metres high
New machine can make several variations of beloved South Indian dish
Doctors told parents their child had died from a stomach bug 12 hours before
Three-toed footprints uncovered after a river flowing through Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas dried up
He refused to accept the compensation offered