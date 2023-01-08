The UAE National Center of Meteorology has predicted heavy rains over the weekend
The UAE National Center of Meteorology has predicted heavy rains over the weekend
Portuguese striker joins Al Nassr squad after Manchester United-linked striker Vincent Aboubakar's termination
Authorities also fine some establishments for using expired foodstuff
To offset the impact and reward its loyal customers, the carrier will increase bonus miles for all platinum, gold, and silver members
Motorists are urged to exercise caution and stay away from mountains and valleys as heavy rain continued in some parts of the country
A site inspection was held after which authorities evacuated the injured to safety
Several cultural and entertainment shows take place as scheduled despite unstable weather
Failure to comply with road safety laws may also result in black points or vehicle confiscation
PARTNER CONTENT
As the latest addition to
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
One of the fastest-growing retail outlets for contemporary and affordable furniture and décor, offers enticing discounts and offers on a variety of items
PARTNER CONTENT
Many of us are concerned about accumulating enough wealth to enjoy a stress-free retirement. However, it is essential to understand that as soon as we stop working for money, the accumulated assets must begin working for us.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Saeed Al Shamsi, an Emirati motorhead, is making headlines for his three victories in a row at various motorsport competitions in 2022
PARTNER CONTENT
Assuming that she dropped it somewhere during a traffic accident back in her home country, she did not submit a missing report to the city's authorities
The Roads and Transport Authority also issued safety tips and guidelines for motorists driving during the weather
Share sales of major companies drew keen investor response over the past year
Outdoor Sports Destinations Guide lists diverse outdoor locations, sports centres and public fitness facilities
The entertainment destination issues advisory in light of "current adverse weather conditions"
The complainant demanded that she pay over Dh11,700 for vehicle repairs and other penalties
The city's municipality issued the alert as unstable weather hits the country
This move has been made to ensure passengers' safety during the current weather conditions
The CEO of the airline has also issued a statement on the incident, saying that policies will be reviewed
The airport reportedly received an international call from Germany in a man's voice earlier in the morning, saying that a 100kg plastic bomb was in the cargo compartment of the aircraft
Authority highlights the dangers of wrong overtaking and sudden deviation, which can be fatal for the driver and others
Experts advise motorists to check the weather forecast and pay heed to advisories and warnings issued by authorities
HR experts say organisations may require developing new policies for their success apart from technological advancements
The Kazakh national has already been selected to be part of the UAE National Ice-Skating Team
This prize will be available exclusively for the coming week
These devices enable customers to monitor their water and electricity consumption independently
The assigned committee in the emirate has transferred grants to 635 new cases, in addition to the previous 1,000 retirees
Principals have indicated a smooth beginning as children return to classrooms, with teachers supporting the transition by allowing them to rest and recharge when needed
All laboratory technicians working inside the lab and handling high-threat level pathogens have undergone intense training
The vessel the men were travelling in sank when it hit turbulent waters, leaving them adrift until they were able to use the phone to establish contact with their families
As another day of rains is predicted on Sunday, here are the best indoor places to spend time
Some of the objects brought up from the sea floor included things such as plastic waste and items people had discarded after picnics
He says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him in a shareholder lawsuit
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has become the first hospital in the MENA region to offer iTind - an advanced and minimally invasive procedure for the enlarged prostate.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
With more than 50 years of track record in building the nation, MIDA works hand-in-hand with investors to unlock investment opportunities and facilitate a seamless investment journey in Malaysia
The emirate now boasts some 13,000 establishments — more per capita than New York City — and some are nabbing global laurels
It’s been a while since Tony Blair led Labour to that landslide election win in 1997. The party lost power in 2010 and has since remained on the opposition benches. Now after 12 years of bumpy Tory rule marked by rows and referendums, the mood music around Labour is growing upbeat
The kind of critically praised dramas that often dominate the awards season are falling flat at the box office, failing to justify the money it takes to make them
A surprising collaboration between an entertainment giant (Disney) and an avant-garde artist (Julie Taymor) birthed the most successful musical in history
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
The Scots voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. The issue was revived when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but as part of the United Kingdom it followed the country out of the EU. As the next general election nears, a crisis is clearly brewing
A South Korean internet firm is trying to introduce robots into the world of cubicles and conference rooms without making employees uncomfortable
Beyond making tough moments a little easier, cultivating levity is good for your health
PARTNER CONTENT
C835 is an important addition to TCL’s continuous commitment to bringing exceptional viewing and entertainment experience to all it's users.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Leading company in natural gas power technology, services and solutions is poised to power the future of the sector in the Middle East and Africa
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Ta'aleem aims to be the first rewarding website for every student and teacher in the UAE
PARTNER CONTENT
Although gamers, content creators, freelancers, and students all have varying characteristics, qualities and needs, one thing remains common between them - the need for a reliable and powerful laptop, that handles heavy workloads without any letdowns.
PARTNER CONTENT
Organisers announce new dates for the ceremony
In The Fabelmans, a semi-autobiographical family drama, the 42-year-old actress plays a character Steven Spielberg based on his own mother.
The veteran actor also requested the Prime Minister's support in clearing the stigma around Bollywood
The singer last performed at the 2021 New Year’s Eve extravaganza at Atlantis, The Palm
The campaign will run between February 4 and 10, across all emirates
What the road ahead for the luxury car manufacturer looks like
Local healthcare groups report that they have noticed a steady increase in the number of male nurses
Healthcare specialists share tips on wellness practices that are expected to witness a rise in 2023
Doctors explain how to protect yourself from falling ill during the winter months
The man, with no previous medical history, collapsed in the aisle of the airplane and went into cardiac arrest
A case of female power in Baku
Save the dates, for 2023 will showcase it all
The external factors attributed to better cognitive health include healthy diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, mindfulness, social networking and reduced stress
Sebi has decided to phase out the process of buy back through the stock exchange route
The most recognisable face in Asian business, Ma has seen his fortune fall by around half to an estimated $25 billion
The airport reportedly received an international call from Germany in a man's voice earlier in the morning, saying that a 100kg plastic bomb was in the cargo compartment of the aircraft
He previously possessed more than 50 per cent of voting rights at Ant but the changes will mean that his share falls to 6.2 per cent
He says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him in a shareholder lawsuit
Share sales of major companies drew keen investor response over the past year
A consistent global approach is yet to emerge on the categorisation of cryptocurrencies
To offset the impact and reward its loyal customers, the carrier will increase bonus miles for all platinum, gold, and silver members
|1 AED
|22.38 INR
|1 AED
|61.69 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,851.89 AED
|24K
|226.00 AED
The inaugural edition of the league will be hosted across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah with six teams battling for the trophy
The hosts rode on Suryakumar's unbeaten 112 off 51 deliveries to post 228-5
The UAE now need to win their remaining Group B matches against Kuwait and Qatar to reach the semifinals
Hazlewood said Australia were confident of being able to take 14 wickets on the final day to claim the victory
Reigning two-time British Champion Trainer saddles favourite Sovereign Prince in feature race of the day, the Zabeel Trophy
Premier League club Leicester City, who won the Cup in 2021, also reached the fourth round with a 1-0 win at Gillingham
Deschamps' previous contract had expired after the 2022 World Cup, where France lost to Argentina in the final on penalties in Qatar
The top seed was breathtaking at times as he cruised past the former world number one Russian 6-3, 6-4
Smith scored his 30th Test hundred on the second day of the third Test against South Africa
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
Antiquities are being sent back to their countries of origin, but at what cost?
The Serbian is part of Falcons along with Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Yohan Wadia is humanising much-loved DC and Marvel characters as everyday people
Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh from Iran is aged 21 and measures at a height of 65.24 cm
Be careful what you purge. Today’s decluttering victim is tomorrow’s lost object, and lost objects are forever
Gary McKee raised £1,093,000 for cancer charity and worn out 22 pairs of running shoes
Fan Xing underwent a short medical examination a few months after being born, which had to be done quickly so she could be reunited with her mother
A store in Doha had to temporarily close when Oliveira visited and attracted hundreds of fans. He was taken to the back of the store until things calmed down
Many of these became the subject of numerous — often repeated — cultural conversations around the world