Retailers say that the upward trend could continue for the remainder of the year
With over 50 varieties of this dish flourishing within the city's borders, each proponent fervently touts their rendition as the epitome of perfection
The Crown Prince gave a glimpse into their celebrations showing residents the marvellous cakes that Sheikha Hind had sent for her grandchildren
The event attracted 600 running enthusiasts from more than 55 nationalities who came from as far as Ras al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi
They will be joining Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi on their mission
Ministry of Interior recently announced stiffer penalties for traffic violations that pose a risk to lives during rains and adverse weather conditions
Industry executives say that the procedure to buy property is very simplified, quick, seamless and hassle-free
Starting with a yacht party, followed by Bollywood night, nikkah ceremony, mehndi, baraat and walima, their wedding spanned over 10 days
Heavy shower accompanied by thunder and lightning reported over Mirfa, Al Sila, in the Al Dhafrah region
Bed and breakfast and brunch for less than Dh500 for you and your friend sound too good to be true? Well, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi will make you a believer as the five-star hotel launches the incredible Wonderfully YOU Weekend Stay package for only Dh499.
Atif Rahman, Founder and Chairman, ORO24
Mediclinic Parkview Hospital
American Hospital Dubai provides necessary care and resources to Cath lab patients
Zahran Alqasmi's The Water Diviner gets International Prize for Arabic Fiction
The Petronas Twin Towers are among the Asian nation's most prominent tourist attractions
The star batter made a hundred runs in just 60 balls, in the match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday
The Ministry called upon Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region
Videos show heavy downpours at the Abu Dhabi International Airport and other areas
The biggest success this season smashed Gujarat Titans' pacer Yash Dayal for five successive towering sixes in the final over of a 200-run plus chase
The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, from May 22-24
The DMCC Coffee Centre and Tea Centre process raw material from all over the world
The mission is not kingdom's first foray into space, Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, took part in a US-organised voyage in 1985
Authority recently carried out 40,000 public transport inspections in 6 days; here's a guide to the penalties you could receive
The Marine Life Theme Park that also houses the first integrated research, rescue, rehabilitation, return and education centre in the region will open to public on May 23
Authorities have taken to Twitter to alert residents to the adverse weather conditions
Many people drive into these areas without realising how quickly water levels can rise and their vehicles can get caught in the strong currents, experts say
In the UAE, the prevalence of asthma is relatively high as approximately 10 to 15 per cent of the adult population suffers from the disease
Indian fashion influencer Masoom Minawala, who made Dubai her home recently, has been making quite a splash at Cannes
One expat in Dubai, who was expecting a package that had been delayed for several weeks, fell victim to the scam
Exclusive: Paying tribute to legacy of Fifa World Cup, Iranian artist Fatemeh Zarei uses a rare collection of footballs as her canvas and hopes to bring her exhibition to UAE
Notes to help cut through the confusion of what to keep in mind when buying a second-hand vehicle
A number of hotels and resorts in the UAE are offering packages that are rooted in promoting health and well-being
Movies aren’t the only thing to watch. The film festival has made red carpet waves since “being seen” became mainstream.
Over the next 10 years, travel and tourism will create 121,000 jobs in the country, averaging 12,100 a year
Al Fardan Exchange also gave away a Nissan Patrol car, more than half a kilo of gold during the biggest Ramadan Campaign
Roads and Transport Authority extended the delivery service to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah
A report says the travel and tourism sector in UAE represents nearly 10 per cent of the total economy
The third edition of Dubai Pod Fest brought together some of the best podcasters, audio content creators, and leading organizations in the industry
KT special report: For many UAE nationals, fishing is a part of their identity, something they inherited from their past and will pass on to their future
It’s an ultra-low-cost security net that protects workers if they lose their jobs
The abundance of other fountain shows throughout the Emirates ensures that the magic of dancing fountains will continue to enchant audiences
Protecting lives, health, and wealth for over 830,000 clients in the UAE
Looking to make some extra cash while helping a friend in their real estate journey? Look no further.
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
The financial services industry is plotting how to incorporate tools like ChatGPT into its products. But humans will still be necessary to provide personal advice.
A new generation of stand-ups is mining the heartbreaking loss of a loved one for ambitious shows
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
It can be hard to reconcile the need for close connections with the urge to cancel plans. Experts say it’s a matter of taking control and finding your comfort zone
Is cross-laminated wood a low carbon alternative to steel and concrete?
The World Heritage-listed site marks its 50th anniversary this year, offering visitors an array of events to witness its grandeur up close
How can companies create scalable, resilient and agile supply chains that can quickly respond to global disruptions and uncertainty?
HONOR continues to surprise us all! The smartphone maker has come out with the next iteration of its popular Magic Series flagship line, the all-new HONOR Magic5 Pro.
If you're interested in the stock market but don't know where to begin, you're not alone.
A closer look at the world's thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone that's taking the market by storm
The ‘Queen of Couture Cakes’ will be in city to oversee special cakes for King Charles' coronation
A hotel in Yas Island is offering packages that include two tickets each
He gave a shout out to fans on Instagram
May 4 is an informal commemorative day observed annually to honour the famous film franchise
As temperatures rise, we bring you seven delectable ways to enjoy the king of fruits
UAE-based Gunel Babayeva of Sophie Couture designed a dress that made the actress talk of the town on her first and only red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year
Next year, the event will take place at Madinat Jumeirah from March 1-3, with previews on February 28 and 29
The hiker, who was rescued in a 12-hour operation, is now undergoing multiple sessions of hyperbaric oxygen therapy as part of recovery
It is completely digital so customers are able to book, schedule, and access therapy or counselling whenever they need it, directly from their home, office, or any other location
New solution provides precision medication decision support software to doctors at the point of care, and pharmacists at the point of distribution
Interest rates have been climbing in the past few quarters, but the surge in rentals has been even sharper
CEO shares vision about developer's foray into the UAE hospitality sector
Along with the products, the outlet offers multiple services
HR teams need to take a more holistic approach to hiring that looks beyond the traditional indicators of success
The app has wheelchair accessibility information for more than 15 million places around the world
State Bank of India has also announced the limit on swapping the banknotes per day
As Dubai's flagship airline looks to the future, let's look through its past
Gill's hundred eclipsed Kohli's seventh IPL ton as Gujarat beat RCB by six wickets
City clinched a fifth title in six seasons on Saturday when second placed Arsenal crashed 1-0 at Nottingham Forest
The star batter made a hundred runs in just 60 balls, in the match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday
If the RCB beats table topper Gujarat Titans later today, it will qualify and eliminate Mumbai on the back of better net run rate
In the first four years of his IPL career, Rinku had scored just 251 runs. But this year he has amassed 474 runs for the Kolkata Knight Riders with four fifties
"Messi! Messi! Messi!" resounded at Camp Nou — in minute 10 for Lionel Messi's old No. 10 shirt — during Barcelona's game against Real Sociedad
Royal Challengers can take confidence from the manner in which they chased down a target of 186 in their previous outing against Sunrisers
The Moscow-born 23-year-old bagged her second title of 2023 after her Indian Wells triumph and fifth overall
India will take on Australia in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final on 7 June at The Oval
If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China
The 68 year old, who retired in 2016, was never absent or taken an extra day off in his 40 years of service as he worked tirelessly in the booming oil sector, travelling to hard-to-reach onshore sites around the country
Akasa visits Khaleej Times ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology
The Japanese brand behind this product is planning to release other variants made of the finest ingredients, such as caviar
Teenager sustained injuries to her stomach, arm, finger, and knee and had to get 19 stitches
Its owner said that it was 'just sitting' in the factory since it is not allowed to be driven on city streets
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
Air Jordan 13 'Breds' were worn by the star in the second game of the Finals during his final season with the Chicago Bulls
The fruit vendor in Pune claims his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in India