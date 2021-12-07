January 2 will be an official holiday, the government added
Government8 hours ago
With airline guidelines and restrictions changing constantly, here's an in-depth explainer on all you need to know
Travel2 hours ago
All inbound passengers will have to carry Covid-19 PCR test with a validity of less than 48 hours
coronavirus3 hours ago
Schools will now work from Monday to Thursday, and Fridays will be a half working day
Schooling in UAE5 hours ago
The revised schedule will come into effect from January 1, 2022
Government6 hours ago
All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022
Government10 hours ago
From New Zealand to Japan, the idea has been steadily gaining ground globally
World3 hours ago
Business leaders hail decision; move will ensure that the UAE syncs its weekend to the rest of the world, making it more competitive than, they say
UAE3 hours ago
In line with the UAE’s vision to enhance its global competitiveness across economic and business sectors.
Government9 hours ago
This came as the UAE announced a two-and-a-half-day weekend
Government10 hours ago
The revised work week for govt departments comes into effect from January 1, 2022.
Government8 hours ago
The extended weekend comes as part of the UAE government’s efforts to boost work-life balance
Government9 hours ago
As of December 6, close to 91% of eligible UAE residents are fully vaccinated
coronavirus10 hours ago
Mohammad Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi to train alongside other astronauts at Johnson Space Center in Houston
UAE22 hours ago
Business leaders hail decision; move will ensure that the UAE syncs its weekend to the rest of the world, making it more competitive than, they say
UAE3 hours ago
The revised work week for govt departments comes into effect from January 1, 2022.
Government8 hours ago
Over 103.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus6 hours ago
Minister of Climate Change and Environment speaks exclusively to Khaleej Times about the outcomes of the global summit and the way forward
Government1 day ago
The Group has portfolio of 10 business parks where around 6,500 businesses employ a total workforce of 95,000
Markets2 hours ago
Key location prices will continue to appreciate in 2022 as investors and end-users want more space at home in the post-pandemic era
Property11 hours ago
Emirate's retail, hospitality, tourism, aviation and MICE sectors have seen exponential growth since early this year
Expo 20202 days ago
Governments told to reduce their role in economic management
UAE2 days ago
Schools will now work from Monday to Thursday, and Fridays will be a half working day
Schooling in UAE5 hours ago
The revised schedule will come into effect from January 1, 2022
Government6 hours ago
From New Zealand to Japan, the idea has been steadily gaining ground globally
World3 hours ago
Business leaders hail decision; move will ensure that the UAE syncs its weekend to the rest of the world, making it more competitive than, they say
UAE3 hours ago
All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022
Government10 hours ago
With airline guidelines and restrictions changing constantly, here's an in-depth explainer on all you need to know
Travel2 hours ago
All inbound passengers will have to carry Covid-19 PCR test with a validity of less than 48 hours
coronavirus3 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
If you are looking to buy a smartwatch this year, then there are some key features to look out for when doing your research.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT
As a global leader in ESG, Export Credit and Debt Capital Markets, Crédit Agricole CIB has financed transactions worth over US$ 280 bn for Middle East Sovereign clients since 2018.
PARTNER CONTENT 13 hours ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Even with increased security measures, developers of dubious cryptocurrency protocols manage to escape with investors' funds. Such incidents, known as "rug pulls" often leave crypto investors questioning even legitimate exchanges for listing such tokens.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
A few months ago, many people didn't have any idea what NFTs were. And then suddenly, at the beginning of the year, news broke about NFT transactions worth millions of dollars. NFTs became a hot topic, and the more people learned about the space, the more attractive it became.
PARTNER CONTENT 12 hours ago
The next draw will be held on December 11, 2021.
UAE11 hours ago
Nigeria has been added to the red list of countries
coronavirus2 days ago
As of December 6, close to 91% of eligible UAE residents are fully vaccinated
coronavirus10 hours ago
The new note pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the first-generation Rulers of the Emirates.
Year of the 50th12 hours ago
Mohammad Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi to train alongside other astronauts at Johnson Space Center in Houston
UAE22 hours ago
The next draw will be held on December 11, 2021.
UAE11 hours ago
A four-and-a-half day working week was announced on Tuesday.
Government9 hours ago
The new note pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the first-generation Rulers of the Emirates.
Year of the 50th12 hours ago
This came as the UAE announced a two-and-a-half-day weekend
Government10 hours ago
The revised work week for govt departments comes into effect from January 1, 2022.
Government8 hours ago
The extended weekend comes as part of the UAE government’s efforts to boost work-life balance
Government9 hours ago
As of December 6, close to 91% of eligible UAE residents are fully vaccinated
coronavirus10 hours ago
United States says it doesn't know for sure what Russia intends to do in Ukraine
World18 minutes ago
New Council seeks to promote knowledge exchange and promote the adoption of best practices
Government29 minutes ago
Decision aims to align the UAE with global markets
UAE48 minutes ago
A US-based trial was halted in March after it was found that plasma was unlikely to help mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients.
coronavirus15 hours ago
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
The month long National Day festivities are still going strong at Global Village to celebrate UAE’s Golden Jubilee and will peak from 1st to 4th December.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The two sides discussed prospects of consolidating bilateral ties and issues of common interest.
Government1 day ago
First phase of the high-tech project will feature three self-driving vehicles providing free transport services
Transport1 day ago
The show is now open to the public until December 12
Year of the 50th2 days ago
The Indian national had purchased 20 tickets for himself as a birthday gift
UAE2 days ago
Business leaders hail decision; move will ensure that the UAE syncs its weekend to the rest of the world, making it more competitive than, they say
UAE3 hours ago
The revised work week for govt departments comes into effect from January 1, 2022.
Government8 hours ago
Over 103.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus6 hours ago
Minister of Climate Change and Environment speaks exclusively to Khaleej Times about the outcomes of the global summit and the way forward
Government1 day ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
A few of the many organisations and initiatives that Mahzooz contributes to as part of its robust CSR policy.
Streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime may have presented a problem of plenty for viewers all over the world.
Long Reads1 week ago
For an accidental traveller, initial impressions foment a romance that stops short of happily ever afters
Long Reads2 weeks ago
What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it
Long Reads2 weeks ago
With a new Geographical Indication protection regime, Britain hopes food and drinks exports to nearly £25 billion
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Money management and being a smart investor are still not given due recognition as being feminine traits. But products, portfolios and communication strategies are beginning to change the rules of personal finance for women
Long Reads3 days ago
The younger generation is increasingly saying no to adopting a lifestyle where work-life balance is a casualty and where there’s a need to constantly ‘prove your prowess’
Long Reads3 days ago
The city has a long history of language lessons thanks to migration/settlements patterns over centuries
Long Reads4 days ago
Over 300 languages are spoken in London alone, presenting opportunities as well as challenges in the post-Brexit era
Long Reads4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT
In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
PARTNER CONTENT
An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.
PARTNER CONTENT 3 weeks ago
PARTNER CONTENT
Crypto wallet security has always been a big concern among the bitcoin developer community, but of late, as these assets grow in mainstream popularity, most traders today are losing sleep over banking their holdings.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Actor's latest crime drama is out now on Zee5 Global
Entertainment1 day ago
What the House of Gucci director whips up beautifully is a spectacle of tragicomedy.
Movies7 hours ago
I was fascinated by the teenage 'titian-haired' amateur sleuth from a popular book series.
Life and Living7 hours ago
The sports stars dropped into the Khaleej Times office to discuss their new venture.
Local Events2 days ago
Airline had introduced a multi-risk travel insurance plan in July 2020
Travel1 day ago
Cepacia syndrome is a fatal condition affecting the respiratory system combined with multiple organ failures
Health1 day ago
Tiron offers complete protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) radiation damage is exciting and promising.
Lifestyle7 years ago
Project will help entrepreneurs establish their projects within minutes on one platform
Arts and Culture2 hours ago
Doctors at Corniche Hospital successfully performed novel fetoscopic laser procedures to save both sets of unborn twins
Health8 hours ago
Projects can now be launched on one uniform platform within seven minutes
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The event also features community workshops, music events, among other activities
Arts and Culture1 day ago
As many as 29 per cent of residents follow health influencers
Health4 days ago
Founded in 2013 in the UK, Winnow came to Dubai as a participant in Dubai future accelerators, an initiative by Dubai Future Foundation
Food5 days ago
The preliminary finding of the postmortem suggesting ‘sudden unnatural death’ confirms that of the KIMS medical board.
Lifestyle7 years ago
The study takes into account premium office rents of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM)
Business2 days ago
Gold posted a third successive weekly decline last week, closing at $1,783.44 an ounce
Markets2 days ago
The Group has portfolio of 10 business parks where around 6,500 businesses employ a total workforce of 95,000
Markets2 hours ago
Key location prices will continue to appreciate in 2022 as investors and end-users want more space at home in the post-pandemic era
Property11 hours ago
Emirate's retail, hospitality, tourism, aviation and MICE sectors have seen exponential growth since early this year
Expo 20202 days ago
Governments told to reduce their role in economic management
UAE2 days ago
Industry specialists and top executives said the mega fair played a vital role in attracting foreign buyers to invest in the emirate’s growing real estate sector
Business3 days ago
Top priority for 2022 will be to optimise MRO processes through the use of the latest technologies
Business3 days ago
With the technology available these days, 100 per cent of waste and water can be recycled on site and utilised to create a circular economy.
Business3 days ago
Messi, 34, won a record seventh Ballon d’Or in Paris last week ahead of the Pole
Sports2 hours ago
Torrente says focus is on helping teammates take the fight to Dubai Police
Sports3 hours ago
He was a former top tennis player who achieved a career-best ranking of No. 4 in the early 1990s
Sports4 hours ago
The 27-year-old had been out of action since late October and manager Thomas Tuchel had hoped to ease him back into action this week
Sports4 hours ago
Four weeks after Xavi was appointed, Barca suffered their first defeat under their new coach on Saturday
Sports4 hours ago
Anderson was not risked after reportedly suffering a minor calf problem
Cricket6 hours ago
Bangladesh were reduced to 76-7 after Pakistan declared their first innings at 300-4
Cricket6 hours ago
The pair are level on points heading into the season's final race this weekend
Sports22 hours ago
The pair are level on points heading into the season's final race this weekend
Sports22 hours ago
Hear all about UAE's nation brand ranking and Dubai's space ventures in today's #KTMorningChat with Abhishek Sengupta. Read more: www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE1 month ago
Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
coronavirus1 month ago
Holiday for Prophet Muhammad's birthday announced and why you can expect slight dip in temperatures soon in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
UAE Holidays1 month ago
Ahead of today's matches: DC v CSK, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
Sports1 month ago
Expo 2020 Dubai, the mega event of the year is taking place in Dubai and Khaleej Times is on the ground with everything you need to know.
Expo 20202 months ago
Mazen Ali Zakaria Alansari, Deputy Director of Kuwait Pavilion, talks about why it's important for every GCC country to contribute their best efforts towards the mega fair
Videos2 months ago
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE1 month ago
It was the second time in his life that he lost over 40kg of body weight
UAE1 month ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE1 month ago
The 'UAE50' rings are created using platinum, diamond and natural stones
Year of the 50th1 month ago
Rashed Chughtai, named after the late Sheikh Rashid, will turn 50 on the same day that the UAE turns 50
Year of the 50th1 month ago
|1 AED
|20.45 INR
|1 AED
|47.34 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,525.26 AED
|24K
|215.25 AED