Watch: Fans pause action for Friday prayers during first Fifa World Cup in Muslim country
Islam has featured throughout the first week of the tournament with a recitation of the Holy Quran at the opening ceremony
Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes and drive with caution
Authority urges motorists to adhere to rules to ensure safety on roads
Qatar showed some flashes of exciting attacking play, but they were undone by sloppy defending that was harshly punished by a Senegalese side
This shopping weekend is also called the White Friday with several online and traditional stores offering massive bargain deals
Six million massage cards have been seized across Dubai and several gangs have been busted in the emirate and in Sharjah
Taking advantage of one of the tournament, hospitals have designed creative ways to raise awareness of diseases and disorders
Humidity levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
Explore a world of benefits for just Dh19/ month with Careem Plus and start saving today
Global sports brand PUMA recently collaborated with Dubai Sports Council to create a unique floating football pitch off the shore of iconic Palm Jumeirah.
Get set for the biggest sale weekend of the year at Babyshop. The biggest sale has got even bigger during the three-day super sale from November 25 to 27 with flat 40 per cent off across all categories
Recommends the usage of Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF), a non-surgical procedure, minimally invasive treatment that treats GERD at its source
Korea's possession-based football forced the opponent to resort to the long-ball tactic as Group H encounter ends in a goalless draw
The intensity of their singing grew every time the Japanese players ran to get the ball out of their half and make a foray into the opponent's box
Goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the last 15 minutes gave the Asian champions a stunning upset over European giants
Language certainly was no barrier as these football fans celebrated two historic victories for Asian teams over two football powerhouses
Naaji Noushi's first stop in town was the Burj Khalifa, as taking a selfie in front of world's tallest building was on her bucket list
The ceremony coincides with the country's National Day celebrations
Failing to provide appropriate labour accommodation and human trafficking allegations among violations that could result in the suspension
Right-back Danilo to also miss next Group G game due to an ankle strain
Many reported that their tap water was back by Friday morning
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is a wanted commodity, given his quality and sudden availability
Healthcare professionals urge people to drink plenty of fluids, ensure good nutrition, and rest properly to recover faster
Revised guidelines to allow passengers with family or father’s name on second page of travel document to fly
Earlier this week, Air India Express said in a circular to travel agents that Indian these travellers will not be accepted by UAE immigration
The name was chosen by her grandmother Neetu Kapoor
In a viral video uploaded by Fifa, spectators from the island nation can be seen picking up trash and leaving seats spotless after Wednesday's match
With fees ranging from Dh260 to Dh610, some permits can be extended for up to 90 days, depending on the purpose of the visit and other factors
It applies to citizens working in private and banking sectors, and is expected to benefit more than 170,000 people over the next five years
Policies will be available as both 14-day and 40-day plans and will be offered with or without the option of comprehensive Covid-19 coverage
There is plenty more on offer for visitors, including a performance by Emirati star Fayez Al Saeed, and the chance to win flight tickets to a destination of their choice
‘I would have pinned down the thief even if the bag contained just Dh2,’ says Indian expat as police honour him for bravery
It took the authorities more than a day to get the major blaze under control, police say
Partnership will incentivise the country's residents for walking, with amazing rewards like staycations, experiences, electronics and a lot more
The complainant stated that he was unable to carry out his work for many weeks, which negatively affected his entitlements and allowances from his job
Many residents who participated in the fitness challenge have nearly stopped using single-use plastics since they were provided with eco-friendly alternatives
Two of the suspects are still at large, with police continuing to search for them
Argentina will be taking on Mexico on Sunday in their second Group C match. They had lost their previous match to Saudi Arabia 1-2
The partnership brings LG Ad Solutions' CTV advertising to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt
WAHED is delighted to announce a brand-new partnership with Creator's Group. Bringing years of experience in the real estate and property management sector, the Creator's Group can look forward to enjoying a number of advantages that the blockchain can add to this industry.
FTX is accused of improperly using billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up trading firm, Alameda Research, founded by Sam. The Justice Department and the regulators are examining the relationship
Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70% in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2021
Only a few months old, apps like DALL-E 2, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion are changing how filmmakers, interior designers and other creative professionals do their jobs
The original was the biggest hit ever, but the sequel still took a long time to come together. How will it resonate in a different era of moviegoing?
A South Korean internet firm is trying to introduce robots into the world of cubicles and conference rooms without making employees uncomfortable
Beyond making tough moments a little easier, cultivating levity is good for your health
What does it take and how long does it take to feel at home in a new place?
Over three life-affirming days of gluttony and bliss, I toured Campania’s most hallowed outposts offering pizza tasting menus to see how the area is ennobling its signature fare
Whether you agree with his politics or not, it is undoubtedly a historic moment for a country with a long backstory of racism and slavery. The spectrum of reactions is as remarkable as his elevation to 10, Downing Street
We look at the most terrifying personas who set the baseline of terror in films
The Tesla chief's $44 billion takeover of the platform is different. It is an individual buying something for himself that 240 million people around the world use regularly
vivo becomes the fastest growing smartphone in the Middle East and is the official sponsor for the FIFA World Cup games in Qatar, says Saeed Klaib, Regional PR and Social Media Manager at vivo Middle East
Dubai, UAE: Automechanika Dubai, the largest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket industry in the wider Middle East, is preparing to bring the industry's biggest players to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 22 - 24 November 2022, for three days of networking and making connections.
Here's a look at GE's top innovations and initiatives in the march towards net zero
Exxeella Education Group LLC Registered in Minneapolis, USA with its wide presence in India has now entered into UAE market to assist students who wants to study abroad in countries like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Pakistani singer and actor talks about his new film Tich Button and why, like his work on the small screen, it’s likely to surprise his audiences
Taking to Instagram, Lehri shared a rather intimate photo of himself and Adada
We bring you six great options to enjoy music, the outdoors, pop culture and more
Students from GEMS Modern Academy come together for this inspirational play adapted and directed by Kevin Oliver
Global sports brand PUMA recently collaborated with Dubai Sports Council to create a unique floating football pitch off the shore of iconic Palm Jumeirah.
Healthcare professionals urge people to drink plenty of fluids, ensure good nutrition, and rest properly to recover faster
A peek into the UAE’s cultural landscape
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
These are words that contain all the letters of a synonym, called a joey word, within themselves
He has been dominating the international scene of late
With 20 leading game titles available — including Fortnite, League of Legends, Gran Turismo 7, Crash Bandicoot, and more — there are options to suit every taste and preference
If you go over budget and carry some credit card balances, there are ways to limit the damage
CEO of crypto asset provider CoinMENA reveals the new financial revolution in the offing
Along with them, the order affects products made by companies such as Hikvision and Dahua, makers of widely used video surveillance cameras
The advertising situation at Twitter has been particularly dire since Musk took over the company in late October
The scion of a prominent trading family proud of its historical and cultural heritage is the guiding force behind diverse business initiatives that seek to embrace new economy
Both countries will find this beneficial as he objective is to reduce the transaction cost, envoy says
Becomes first dual winner of the prestigious Purebred Arabian contest at Meydan Racecourse
Carlos Brathwaite’s all-round show paves the way for a 33-run victory
The 25th edition of the annual Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge gets underway from December 5
Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25, 2020 at the age of 60, setting off a wave of deep mourning across the football world
It was his seventh ODI century and his highest score in the format
Incredibly popular Indian rapper also to pen and produce the league’s anthe
The England all-rounder vows to play fearless brand of cricket
The 16-year-old Zayed Cricket Academy teenager made his debut in the team's opening fixture of the season
Naaji Noushi's first stop in town was the Burj Khalifa, as taking a selfie in front of world's tallest building was on her bucket list
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
We visited the Dynamic Advanced Training facility in Dubai to check out the hyper-realistic and challenging hands-on training for cabin crew We tested out a plane crash on the simulator along with different landings in a jungle, the Arctic, and the ocean
Young creators are not only encouraged to tell stories, they are also given a platform to showcase their short films & documentaries on an international stage
Chocomelt is a must-visit for all your dessert and coffee cravings with branches in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. We tried some of their best-selling desserts with unique presentations to see if they live up to the hype
We visited Cento % Gelato, a hidden gem in Jumeirah to see how they make their best-selling pistachio gelato and find out what makes gelato different than regular ice creams
The “well-used” brown suede Birkenstocks set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals
Fossilised bone fragments of a father, teenage daughter and other related Neanderthals were found alongside stone tools and butchered bison bones
The upcoming clash will take place on Sunday, November 6
It marks the second such finding in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years, long before its desert expanses gave birth to a unified nation
His influence is still all over charts, not least in the form of Canadian singer The Weeknd, whose albums like 'Dawn FM' and 'DD' have often channelled Jackson
The insects are an example for humanity to emulate. Over tens of millions of years of evolution, they have figured out how to become astonishingly numerous without depleting the world around them
A team of expert lexicographers have narrowed down a longlist of worthy contestants to a final choice of three words
A farm sanctuary in New York is investigating the inner lives of cows and chickens — but only if they volunteer
National Trust Wales conducted an 8-month review of the site and decided to allow the memorial to stand, although the sock warning to fans has also been issued
He shows up on a red carpet in New York City in a “Devil’s Champion” costume alongside his mother Maye Musk