Style, Substance and Savings with Babyshop

Style, Substance and Savings with Babyshop

Babyshop, the Middle East's premier store for stylish kids and savvy parents, offers an array of 'best-in-market' prices across all categories with a wide range of essential items.

PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago

  1. Live music, stunning fireworks: Expo 2020 Dubai closing ceremony programme announced

    Expo 20201 day ago

  2. New UAE labour law: 3 instances when commute to office is part of work hours

    Legal1 day ago

  3. Dubai World Cup 2022: As it happened

    Primer1 day ago

  4. Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: World condemns attempts to target civilian, oil facilities

    World1 day ago

  5. Covid-19: UAE announces updated guidelines for close contacts of positive cases

    coronavirus2 days ago

  6. Covid-19: UAE updates entry rules for travellers arriving via land

    coronavirus2 days ago

  7. Abu Dhabi: New rules and regulations for E-bikes and bicycles

    Transport1 day ago

  8. 'I fled a war to be with him': Ukrainian woman escapes from Kyiv to marry Indian boyfriend

    World1 day ago
AI art is here to stay

AI art is here to stay

Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is  expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?

Long Reads1 week ago

The psychological  scar of conflict

The psychological  scar of conflict

Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?

Long Reads2 weeks ago

How Uncle Sam played Russian Roulette

How Uncle Sam played Russian Roulette

The US now realises that Vladimir Putin is a “rogue”. Even a “war criminal”. But its own driven-by-convenience equation with the Russian President and a misreading of his red lines on Nato expansion has had a role in fanning the current Ukrainian crisis. Is it too late to put Putin in his place?

Long Reads2 days ago

New prescription: A walk in the park

New prescription: A walk in the park

As countries seek to recover from Covid’s aftermath, a unique health plan pioneered in New Zealand in the late 1990s is being emulated in Britain and elsewhere: green social prescribing (GSP), which links patients with nature and communities

Long Reads3 days ago

The secret ingredient is always love

The secret ingredient is always love

Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach

Long Reads1 week ago

Honor X8 Review: Best Ram Turbo Phone

Honor X8 Review: Best Ram Turbo Phone

The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.

PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago

The All-Around Ace POCO X4 Pro 5G is Now Available in the UAE

The All-Around Ace POCO X4 Pro 5G is Now Available in the UAE

POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.

PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago

AIM to tackle FDI trends

AIM to tackle FDI trends

The 2022 edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) will play a key role in the UAE move to step up FDI flow as the second largest Arab economy expects to catapult itself into a higher trajectory of growth to realise its ambitious goal of more than doubling the size of its economy to Dh3 trillion by 2030 from Dh1.4 trillion

Economy6 hours ago

Watch: Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge now open

Watch: Dubai's stunning Infinity Bridge now open

Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.

Videos2 months ago

