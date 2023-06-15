The fee for a 90-day-visit visa varies with a starting price of Dh1,500 and can go up to Dh2,000
CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the bank
National Meteorological Centre also urged the public not to spread rumours and follow weather bulletins issued by the authority
The Pathaan star, who considers the emirate his second home, was here at the launch of The Oasis by Emaar Properties
This was the sixth edition of 'A Call from Space' event, which is a part of the live call series
So green was his project that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed met him to personally applaud his efforts
Employees should take into consideration both human and machine elements to increase their chances of landing a job and create resume by using keywords relevant
Residing in the country provides us with a central location and abundant opportunities to venture to exotic places nearby
Manager Pep Guardiola, along with club chairman Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, was welcomed at Qasr Al Watan
When Dr Scott Fraser was passing through Dubai on the way home from a business trip to London, he never thought he'd be leaving with a potentially life-changing partnership.
Now never miss a single moment in football as TOD brings you all the action for an immersive and unforgettable experience
Operating since 1994, McDonald's UAE has been on top of the game when it comes to food safety. No wonder then, one of the world's most popular quick service restaurants has shared its top food safety practices on World Food Safety Day today.
The Metropolitan Group is launching a partner programme to offer referral fees for UAE residents who refer clients or friends looking to buy property in the UAE
The decision limits daily working hours to eight, with employees required to work more than that in a 24-hour period entitled to additional pay
Dubai property boom is likely to continue despite global headwinds
Central bank officials see two more small hikes in 2023
Abrar Hassan documented his whole journey, travelling from Kerala to Gujarat and Punjab
Talent Beyond Border was a recipient of the 7th edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support
Exchange houses are looking forward to an internal payment system which will enable instant transfer of funds from several bank accounts through a single app
He says as soon as he confirmed the news, he hugged his son and told him his future was secure
All you need to know about Sheikh Jassim's Bid, the takeover of Manchester United, and its implications for the club's future
Filipino fashion maestro Ezra Santos designed the exquisite embellished masterpiece, which was also adorned with intricate geometric patterns
In this episode of the Startech Podcast, our host Mr Aurelius interviews an AI character that was put together by Producer Phil using Chat GPT. Aurelius and Phil then analyse if the experiment was a success or not.
The country has been aggressively pushing to reach the net zero 2050 target across all sectors, especially on the mobility front
Official details safety protocols followed in case of close encounters with marine life
Commuters say they reach office about 10 minutes earlier than before
The government's Department of Human Resources have announced the dates
She looked stunning in a beautifully embroidered gown designed by the homegrown label helmed by Filipino designer Ezra Santos
Last year, more than 5,000 community members gathered at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium to mark Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever International Yoga Day session
From improving their golfing skills to going camping in a rain forest, there is plenty that residents can do to keep themselves busy
Non-compliant establishments and studying citizens face penalties and repayment
Reports also suggest that the killer shark is being mummified for museum display, and specialists have begun the embalming process
With posters of the boyband plastered across its walls and life-size cut-outs of the members, Dul Set is celebrating 10-year anniversary of the boy band
The single-use plastic policy has yielded impressive results, with a remarkable up to 95 percent reduction in the use of single-use plastic bags within its first year
Policy that came into effect on June 1, 2022, prevent over 172 million grocery bags from entering the environment
Malls report up to 80 per cent occupancy at indoor facilities over the weekends
DSW returns for the 13th year for a sporty and fun-filled summer edition at the World Trade Centre that will last more than 100 days
Abu Dhabi family court received around 40 applications per day, particularly after the launch of the 'express service, which allows all proceedings to be concluded in 24 hours
Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre flew to UAE for a photoshoot and was left awestruck by the golden hour
He earns around Dh2,000 a month and has tried his luck at different raffle draws in the past to no avail
There's plenty to look forward to in the Capital
The non-profit organisation sets high standards for fitness professionals, leaving 'Insta-fame' behind
Mediclinic City Hospital's transplant centre, established in 2018, has grown to become one of the leading centres for transplantations in the region.
A new generation of stand-ups is mining the heartbreaking loss of a loved one for ambitious shows
One of the first major studies on remote work shows a hidden penalty of flexibility: less supervision
Touted as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, Met Gala 2023 will honour the life and work of one of the most decorated designers in the industry. Ahead of the event on May 1, Anna Wintour remembers Lagerfeld, and how she has worn his clothes to the most important events in her life
Our way of life is poisoning us. Maybe this has been our fate all along, to achieve final communion with our garbage
As it becomes abundantly clear that texting and chatbotting are making students miserable right now, what they may actually need is a taste of the monk’s life
Eastwood, who celebrated his 93rd birthday on Wednesday, is probably Hollywood’s greatest. Revered as an icon, he has deeply inflfluenced the art of movie-making
From the Mekong to the Mississippi, people are exploring new ways to grow one of the world’s most important staple crops in the face of climate crisis
The financial services industry is plotting how to incorporate tools like ChatGPT into its products. But humans will still be necessary to provide personal advice.
Fed up parents, civil rights activists, newly awakened educators and lawmakers are crusading for “the science of reading”. Can they get results?
After centuries of flooding, Venice has at long last raised seawalls to save itself from high water. They have already protected the city from catastrophic floods. But climate change and rising seas pose a gnawing question. Will Venice one day have to cut itself off from the waters that are its lifeblood?
Watch for reality-bending explorations of time and space, a Western horror novel from Victor LaValle and new fiction from Han Kang. Plus: Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) releases his debut novel
, a leading real estate developer, is delighted to announce the launch of its latest project,
Flagship laptops are for those who want a laptop that doesn't compromise on anything. What separates the flagship laptop from other good laptops is how it balances performance, efficiency, portability, and comfort.
Imtiaz Developments, a prominent real estate developer in Dubai, announces the groundbreaking of its latest residential project, Pearl House by Imtiaz.
Starting university is a major life change for any individual. However, for those new university students who also need to relocate away from their families for the first time, the impacts of this change are magnified.
Ezra Miller's 'The Flash,' with its cameos and comic timings, is an entertaining watch
Krishna Bhatt and Vedant Saran's wedding was also attended by Mahesh Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, among others
His team says the movie will be based on a “unique story of eternal love”, calling it the "beginning of a new era" for the 42-year-old internet sensation
She looked stunning in a beautifully embroidered gown designed by the homegrown label helmed by Filipino designer Ezra Santos
A multi-disciplinary team of doctors successfully performed a complex in-utero procedure over three hours
The Mexican-inspired street food joint has shared a picture of the latest offering on Instagram
Check out how they rocked traditional clothing and 'danced' in these digital artworks
Also an actress, she is the daughter of Lebanese music icon Assi Hallani
Haemoptysis is a serious and life-threatening condition that refers to coughing up blood from the lungs as a result of pulmonary bleeding
A long-time patron said that the food was very delicious, but even more heartwarming was the way he would take care of his customers
Technology allows hospital to deliver medications to patients, who no longer wants to wait in long queues as pandemic has changed consumer behaviour
Binance said move will allow it to focus on its larger European businesses
Company aligns Verra-listed afforestation initiative with the MOCCAE Pledge
Committee was briefed on the progress of approved capital and development projects
Producer price index falls 0.3% in May
How history has shown that the concentration of AI development in the hands of two powerful companies will lead to the technology being deployed in ways that will hurt humanity
Central bank officials see two more small hikes in 2023
It was an emotional moment for the UAE youngster to be able to perform in front of the former West Indies batsman, 10 years after attending his masterclass
Left-arm spinner Jack Leach's unavailability through injury prompted an unlikely comeback for the 35-year-old allrounder
"I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide," he says in upcoming episodes of a Netflix documentary
The managerial ability of Pep Guardiola was backed by Sheikh Mansour's long-term project as City won a historic treble
Real Madrid is the only club to have successfully defended the Champions League title
Chinese fans desperate to see Messi in the flesh as they snap up tickets despite the high prices
Coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum has ushered in a fearless approach that has injected fresh excitement into test cricket with England winning 11 of their last 13 matches
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team CEO Toto Wolff said he would like to get an agreement before the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Other Indian players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shubman Gill can also be seen in the pictures
The seasoned politician left his doors open for the common man to approach him, even with family matters
The billionaire is seen dancing with wedding guests, striking a regal pose with henna-adorned hands
And that's not all: After 'vaulting' into the air, it hit another car as it crash-landed on the road
In the video, he is seen trying to drag his spouse off the stage before pageant security intervenes
The mother found out about her daughter's spending after her teacher told her that the teenager was addicted to games
The variety originated in California but is popular because of how it is farmed in Japan
Remember when a couple forgot their baby in a cab? Or when a taxi rider left Dh1 million in cold cash? Peculiar lost-and-found stories continue with Uber's latest index
Law enforcement took him in custody and slapped a fine on the vehicle owner
The carrier vowed that the procedure — which will start in June — won't delay services