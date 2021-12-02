UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE
Business
Partner Content

Most Popular

  1. Covid-19: UAE confirms first case of Omicron variant

    coronavirus8 hours ago

  2. UAE National Day celebration: Free 50GB mobile data offer

    Year of the 50th19 hours ago

  3. Covid-19: Saudi Arabia confirms first case of Omicron variant

    coronavirus18 hours ago

  4. Dubai Police issue full list of traffic fines for UAE National Day violations

    Crime17 hours ago

  5. Covid-19: UAE reduces PCR test validity for green pass on Al Hosn app

    coronavirus8 hours ago

  6. Covid-19 Omicron variant: India postpones resumption of international flights from Dec 15

    coronavirus16 hours ago

  7. UAE: Big Ticket announces its biggest prize of Dh25 million

    UAE1 day ago

  8. Expo 2020 Dubai announces free entry for UAE National Day

    UAE Holidays1 day ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
Topic What you need to know
Powered by
Footprints in the heart

Long Reads

Footprints in the heart

What makes seasoned travellers miss a particular place more than others, and form a special connection with it? We speak to a bunch of globetrotting ‘wanderlusters’ to get to the bottom of it

Long Reads1 week ago

Partner Content
How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

PARTNER CONTENT

How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

PARTNER CONTENT

Dubai hosts creative minds at SDME 2021

An Active investment in the young generation's energy and creativity is a fundamental pillar to developing multiple fields and sectors in any country.

PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Luxury vrooms again

Business

Luxury vrooms again

This year the #NoFilterDXB witnessed a dazzling array of replica vehicles from some of Hollywood’s most classic movies and TV shows.

Business6 days ago

Sports
Masters Champions League
Videos
The Uplift — Stories That Inspire

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.28 INR
1 AED 47.02 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,532.6 AED
24K215.50 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Partner Content
How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

PARTNER CONTENT

How Gift Cards To Naira Is Helping People Cash in on Gift Cards

In this day and age, when life moves at an exceptionally fast pace, there aren't a lot of businesses that work for the benefit of their customers. But there are always reliable exceptions that grow rapidly due to the bond of trust they share with their customers.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago