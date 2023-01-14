UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Most Popular

  1. Dubai: RTA announces speed limit change on key road

    UAE

  2. Saudi Arabia announces major change in citizenship law

    World

  3. Filipinos in UAE not allowed to bring home onions, official clarifies

    UAE
Partner Content
Lights, camera and action!

PARTNER CONTENT

Lights, camera and action!

Global Village and Bloom World Academy offer life-changing full school scholarships worth over Dh1 million

PARTNER CONTENT

MORE TOP STORIES
What's Rising
Editor's Picks

UAE News

What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion
Style more, Pay less with Homebox

PARTNER CONTENT

Style more, Pay less with Homebox

One of the fastest-growing retail outlets for contemporary and affordable furniture and décor, offers enticing discounts and offers on a variety of items

LONG READS
Scotland: A question of independence

Long Reads

Scotland: A question of independence

The Scots voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. The issue was revived when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but as part of the United Kingdom it followed the country out of the EU. As the next general election nears, a crisis is clearly brewing

Long Reads

Partner Content
UAE's blockbuster racer for the win

PARTNER CONTENT

UAE's blockbuster racer for the win

Saeed Al Shamsi, an Emirati motorhead, is making headlines for his three victories in a row at various motorsport competitions in 2022

PARTNER CONTENT

Malaysia: A Strategic Global Investment Hub

PARTNER CONTENT

Malaysia: A Strategic Global Investment Hub

With more than 50 years of track record in building the nation, MIDA works hand-in-hand with investors to unlock investment opportunities and facilitate a seamless investment journey in Malaysia

PARTNER CONTENT

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 22.10 INR
1 AED 61.95 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6961.99 AED
24K229.75 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Sports
Videos
The Emirates Palace doubles down on commitment to green future

The Emirates Palace doubles down on commitment to green future

The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges

How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

How to start and grow your own personal brand with Maha Abuelenein

She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.

Offbeat