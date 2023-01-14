The limits range from 60 to 120kmph, based on the latest update made today, January 13
The limits range from 60 to 120kmph, based on the latest update made today, January 13
Quite expectedly, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was the cynosure of all eyes
Several action sequences in the movie have been filmed in the Emirate
The Portuguese striker officially joined the squad list after the club terminated one player's contract to stay within the maximum eight foreign nationals stipulated by the Saudi league
Crown Prince checks out locally grown farm products during visit to Farmers' Souq
Residents can avail of special learning classes and also obtain a license after 30 flight classes
This distance is equivalent to driving your car nonstop and circumnavigating the world 33.5 times
In a media briefing Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy reviewed the new law, its key features and overall impact
PARTNER CONTENT
Global Village and Bloom World Academy offer life-changing full school scholarships worth over Dh1 million
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Launched in response to Dubai's growing affinity for the streetwear and sneaker scene, Mad Kicks takes consignment stores to the next level
PARTNER CONTENT
Partnership will incentivise the country's residents for walking, with amazing rewards like staycations, experiences, electronics and a lot more
The Webster family, team behind Seventy Ninth Group and Seventy Ninth Resources has launched a new private equity offering for partners focused on the natural resources sector
PARTNER CONTENT
Nearly 2,500kg of opium packed in 247 shipping pallets were intercepted in Vancouver, British Columbia
Public Prosecutor representing Delhi Police submits that 164 statements of the complainant have been recorded along with several others
Total active cases stand at 14,497
Sulaiman Alalawi participated in the UAE cup taster championship in 2022 and emerged as the winner
The dance troupe will be performing in the Middle East for the very first time
Destinations with reduced fares include Mumbai, London, Paris and New York City
Tickets to the event, which will be held from February 19 to March 4, will go on sale next week; prices start at just Dh55
An elated fan took to social media to share photos of the encounter, including one where he kisses the Bollywood megastar on the cheek in gratitude
With onions now a prized commodity in Manila — where it is sold for Dh40 per kilogramme or nearly thrice the price of chicken — expats in the Emirates are looking for ways to help their friends and families back home
During a 'say-on-pay' vote, only 64 per cent of shareholders approved the compensation for executives — a big dip from the 95 per cent rating for the 2020 fiscal year
The mosque will have a floor area of 2,000 square metres and will accommodate 600 worshippers
Applications are now open to the public for those aged 21 and above
The team managed to remove litter from 2-km area and reopen sites an hour earlier than in previous year
The Kazakh national has already been selected to be part of the UAE National Ice-Skating Team
This prize will be available exclusively for the coming week
These devices enable customers to monitor their water and electricity consumption independently
The assigned committee in the emirate has transferred grants to 635 new cases, in addition to the previous 1,000 retirees
Principals have indicated a smooth beginning as children return to classrooms, with teachers supporting the transition by allowing them to rest and recharge when needed
All laboratory technicians working inside the lab and handling high-threat level pathogens have undergone intense training
The vessel the men were travelling in sank when it hit turbulent waters, leaving them adrift until they were able to use the phone to establish contact with their families
After the release of 'Spare', he says he has enough material for another book, mostly focussed on his relationship with his brother and father
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
Sharif discussed business opportunities that the South Asian country can offer to investors
Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
As the latest addition to
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
One of the fastest-growing retail outlets for contemporary and affordable furniture and décor, offers enticing discounts and offers on a variety of items
Every New Year comes with the promise of new beginnings and hope of better days. So it was when 2022 dawned, but a war in Europe altered the global mood, adding to existing challenges. Leading individuals passed on, but the year also saw some joys and silver linings
The emirate now boasts some 13,000 establishments — more per capita than New York City — and some are nabbing global laurels
It’s been a while since Tony Blair led Labour to that landslide election win in 1997. The party lost power in 2010 and has since remained on the opposition benches. Now after 12 years of bumpy Tory rule marked by rows and referendums, the mood music around Labour is growing upbeat
The kind of critically praised dramas that often dominate the awards season are falling flat at the box office, failing to justify the money it takes to make them
It’s all around us, despite its adverse effects on the planet. In a 24-hour experiment, one journalist tried to go plastic-free
There are plenty of interesting, distracting and possibly even thrilling style developments lined-up for the year
The role J.R. Moehringer played in Prince Harry’s new memoir
Say hello to new-and-improved AI assistants, and move over to brands like Twitter and Tesla
A surprising collaboration between an entertainment giant (Disney) and an avant-garde artist (Julie Taymor) birthed the most successful musical in history
The Scots voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. The issue was revived when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but as part of the United Kingdom it followed the country out of the EU. As the next general election nears, a crisis is clearly brewing
A South Korean internet firm is trying to introduce robots into the world of cubicles and conference rooms without making employees uncomfortable
PARTNER CONTENT
Saeed Al Shamsi, an Emirati motorhead, is making headlines for his three victories in a row at various motorsport competitions in 2022
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has become the first hospital in the MENA region to offer iTind - an advanced and minimally invasive procedure for the enlarged prostate.
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
With more than 50 years of track record in building the nation, MIDA works hand-in-hand with investors to unlock investment opportunities and facilitate a seamless investment journey in Malaysia
PARTNER CONTENT
PARTNER CONTENT
C835 is an important addition to TCL’s continuous commitment to bringing exceptional viewing and entertainment experience to all it's users.
PARTNER CONTENT
Family and friends pay tribute to Elvis Presley's daughter who passed away at 54
From outdoor activities to concerts and culinary experiences, there is plenty to do in the country this weekend
The star delved into the magic of pan-Indian cinema and director SS Rajamouli's vision in a chat.
Fans can avail of the league’s enticing ‘Friends and Family’ ticket package, which allows the purchase of two adult tickets and two children’s tickets for as little as Dh60
Gaslighters often use psychological manipulation techniques to emotionally abuse a person
From fashion to films, as the young actor starts his Bollywood journey, he talks about how his unconventional upbringing and father's teachings will be his guiding light going forward
The legendary Welshman regales distinguished patrons at the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel — a day ahead of the Christmas Day for Orthodox and Arab Christians — in his first concert in Dubai after over five years
At least 700 million people around the world will require access to ear and hearing care services by 2050, unless action is taken, according to World Health Organisation
One person has the potential of saving the lives of eight individuals who are in desperate need of an organ
At the Qatar Fifa World Cup, there was one edtech brand that stood out in the gallery. Most of us are aware of the Indian online tutorial/coaching module and app portfolio but many don’t know too much about its co-founder.
The Simplified Spelling Board suggested alternative 'rational' spellings but only some of those stood the test of time
Keep up the spirit of the month with plant-based alternatives
Airline continues to rebuild its global network and ramp up operations to meet robust travel demand
South Asian nation offers huge investment potential in energy, real estate, information technology, alternative energy, food processing and tourism sectors
During a 'say-on-pay' vote, only 64 per cent of shareholders approved the compensation for executives — a big dip from the 95 per cent rating for the 2020 fiscal year
The South Asian currency had opened at 22.141, its highest level in over a month
Treasury Secretary says her 'extraordinary actions' will buy time until Congress can pass legislation to raise country's borrowing authority
Company drops prices by nearly 20% on some versions of its top-selling Model Y SUV
Shares fall in pre-market US trade as move follows price cuts across Asia last week
Senior Huawei official talks about company's initiatives in the 5G and cloud computing sectors
|1 AED
|22.10 INR
|1 AED
|61.95 PKR
|OUNCE
|6961.99 AED
|24K
|229.75 AED
It was an all-round and clinical performance by the cohesive Dubai Capitals
Quite expectedly, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was the cynosure of all eyes
Alishan will don the colours of the Sharjah Warriors which open their DP World ILT20 campaign against MI Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Saturday
Rohit, who missed India's series win over Bangladesh in December due to a thumb injury, returns to the Test squad as captain
This will be the apt stage for our UAE talent to learn, evolve and show that they belong
New Zealand reached 281-8 in reply to Pakistan's 280-9
Now back after his three-year visa ban was waived, Djokovic has won over the fans who cheered him on to win the Adelaide title last week
Australia opted out of the three-match series, scheduled for March in the UAE, citing further restrictions by the Taliban on women's and girls' education
Kuldeep and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each to bowl out Sri Lanka for 215
This Diwali we visited Vego, a vegetarian bakery and cafe
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
Gary McKee raised £1,093,000 for cancer charity and worn out 22 pairs of running shoes
Antiquities are being sent back to their countries of origin, but at what cost?
Festival in India attracts more than 300,000 people to celebrate Urdu poetry
The Serbian is part of Falcons along with Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Experience provides a glimpse of how socialising might look in our increasingly technologically mediated future
As we think about this new year and what we want our professional lives to look like, we should all take some time to reflect on who we are and what gives us meaning beyond what we do. We should think about how to nurture who we are beyond what we do
Be careful what you purge. Today’s decluttering victim is tomorrow’s lost object, and lost objects are forever
Yohan Wadia is humanising much-loved DC and Marvel characters as everyday people
Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh from Iran is aged 21 and measures at a height of 65.24 cm