Healthcare specialist highlights that people with breathing problems are more prone to develop severe symptoms
Weather1 hour ago
Healthcare specialist highlights that people with breathing problems are more prone to develop severe symptoms
Weather1 hour ago
Shafeer had suffered a haemorrhage and was on ventilator support for months last year
UAE2 hours ago
Decision taken after municipality received complaints from residents and beachgoers
UAE4 hours ago
Selected candidates will be based in Dubai and must meet the country's employment visa requirements
Jobs7 hours ago
Motorists and residents faced reduced visibility on the roads, which came down to a few hundred metres
Weather48 minutes ago
Everything you need to know about the phenomenon and its health hazards
Weather4 hours ago
Passengers can collect boarding passes at a location near them before travelling
Aviation21 minutes ago
After escaping forced marriage at 14, Anna Qabale Duba beat 24,000 nominees to become the first recipient of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award
UAE57 minutes ago
Interested in learning how to invest from two of the world's best traders?
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
Creating Fusion Recipes Perfect for Every Palette
Top smartwatch released in 2022: The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is the must have for this year
She suffered permanent deformity due to the procedure and her fiancé called off their wedding
Crime4 hours ago
Severe sandstorm in parts of the Gulf disrupts air travel this week
Weather6 hours ago
Event will be attended by close family and friends of the couple
UAE20 hours ago
Leaders and top officials from all over the world travelled to the Emirates to offer their respects over the past few days
UAE2 hours ago
UAE President shares two black-and-white photos
Sheikh Khalifa22 hours ago
Event will be attended by close family and friends of the couple
UAE20 hours ago
Al Mazrouei lauded the keen interest taken by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in developing the system in the UAE
Public Transport in UAE1 day ago
UAE President shares two black-and-white photos
Sheikh Khalifa22 hours ago
Adnoc will own 54 per cent of the company while rest of the 36 per cent stakes will go to Borealis
Energy16 hours ago
Emirate is favourite destination for high net worth individuals due to pro-business environment, recent visa reforms
Property9 hours ago
The grand event will now be held in June at Etihad Arena
Entertainment9 hours ago
'Six-and-a-half years is too long a time. We are not making comments on the merits of the case'
World6 hours ago
A final report into the causes could take two years or more to compile, Chinese officials say
Aviation8 hours ago
Hamish Harding was scheduled to travel to the edge of space this Friday
UAE3 minutes ago
Fashinza suppliers experienced a 200 per cent YoY increase in earnings in 2021 from increased capacity utilisation.
Business11 minutes ago
Asia’s third largest economy would reach its $5 trillion economy target by 2026-27
Economy12 minutes ago
Grand Prize of AED 10 million, second prize of AED 1 million and AED 300,000 in raffle prizes are up for grabs
Operations Room received 42,042 phone calls from April 29 to May 8
UAE1 week ago
More than 1,100 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each
UAE1 week ago
President Widodo invites Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to attend the G20 Summit next November
UAE1 week ago
Other GCC states also hike rates after US Federal Reserve move
Banking in UAE1 week ago
Total active cases stand at 13,925
coronavirus5 hours ago
She suffered permanent deformity due to the procedure and her fiancé called off their wedding
Crime4 hours ago
He had booked the meals for detainees
Crime7 hours ago
Representatives of leading government and private entities on both sides to hold meetings
Economy1 week ago
The accused held a knife to the child's neck
Crime1 week ago
Officials said they used drones to detect congestions and direct patrols at hotspots
Transport1 week ago
Brand opens its largest hypermarket in Dubai Hills Mall
Whenever women display traits negatively associated with toxic male masculinity — like greed, power grabbing, bullying, aggression — you can’t help feel a little awed by the manipulation. A non-toxic male tries to make sense of it
Long Reads2 weeks ago
The movie that catapulted Bruce Lee onto the global stage, turned 50 last month. Here’s looking at why martial arts — even in real life — has never been the same since the ‘Little Dragon’ breathed fire on screen
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Unicorns, Decacorns, Hectocorns are real, not mythical, and tech has been the enabler. But the pandemic also gave momentum to — and cemented — the phenomenon of Big Tech: companies valued at more than a trillion, worth more than collective GDPs of many countries
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances
Long Reads3 weeks ago
Comedy is coming of age in the city. Anything goes from the raunchy to the naughty. Let the laugh riot begin
Long Reads1 week ago
As stress and Covid-induced negativity engulf our routine, it is critical we get rid of the baggage that has been accumulating in our minds — and making us live on the edge
Long Reads1 week ago
‘Long-term stays’ in the hospitality sector is currently trending in Dubai
Long Reads1 week ago
The idea of retirement has been transformed, with many treading new paths, pursuing passions, learning new skills, and living fulfilling lives
Long Reads1 week ago
Filmmaker Robert Eggers teams up with Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman to create an authentic Viking movie
Movies2 hours ago
The standalone sequel to 2007's Bhool Bhulaiyaa also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu is slated to hit the UAE cinemas this Thursday
Entertainment1 day ago
Dubai landmarks feature prominently in the trailer.
OTT7 hours ago
The musical show will take place in June
Entertainment1 day ago
Global research has shown that mental health issues have increased since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic
Mental Health5 days ago
What the process of moving on looks like
Wellness5 days ago
3 yogic principles to deal with stress
Wellness5 days ago
Robotic system allows the same movement capacity as human wrist but eliminates any tremors, Dr Yasser Ahmad Al Saeedi says
Health2 hours ago
'Femme nue couchée' is a surrealistic depiction of his muse Marie-Thérèse Walter
Arts and Culture11 hours ago
Bodour Al Qasimi said that the forum shows the Emirate's focus on inculcating a reading culture
Books1 day ago
The Louvre will also host a series of seminars and panel discussions featuring Nobel laureates, eminent authors and critics
Books5 days ago
...where time slows down and you get a chance to absorb the arts
Arts and Culture5 days ago
Even if you didn’t know the term, you’re surely using homonyms all the time
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words5 days ago
Now enjoy gastronomic affairs of flavours and pairings with non-alcoholic spirits. The rise of non-alcoholic revolution has led to the presence of high-quality beverage options available in the region
Lifestyle5 days ago
The increase in cash and bank balances has resulted in current assets estimated at Dh295.3 million on March 31, 2022, compared to Dh292.3 million on December 31, 2021.
Business27 minutes ago
Farhat Omar Ben Gdara, Chairman of Al Masraf, welcomes Graham and said he will play a lead role in the bank's digital transformation strategy.
Finance31 minutes ago
Fashinza suppliers experienced a 200 per cent YoY increase in earnings in 2021 from increased capacity utilisation.
Business11 minutes ago
Asia’s third largest economy would reach its $5 trillion economy target by 2026-27
Economy12 minutes ago
The Sharjah-based lender attributed the increase in profits to the successful execution of the turnaround strategy
Finance15 minutes ago
Passengers can collect boarding passes at a location near them before travelling
Aviation21 minutes ago
Customers purchasing electric vehicles on the grey market will end up with variants of models which have not been designed and built for the UAE market, leading to service and financial issues later on
Business55 minutes ago
The 21st edition of the Airport Show is supported by Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), dnata (part of Emirates Airline and Group), Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), and Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans)
Business1 hour ago
The Museum aims to develop and launch a range of digital products on the blockchain, starting with their first-ever NFT collection – The Most Beautiful NFTs in the Metaverse
Business1 hour ago
The result leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of Sunday's final round of games
Football17 hours ago
The 2016 champions Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by three runs to snap their five-match losing streak
Cricket18 hours ago
FIA president wants all drivers, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, to respect the rules
F118 hours ago
Justin Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic 100m champion, was recently in India as the brand ambassador of the TCS 10K Run in Bangalore
Sports1 day ago
Russell is the reason why KKR are still alive. He will be the biggest threat to LSG, writes Ayaz Memon
Cricket18 hours ago
I started the Giro with the desire to win a stage. Everyone from the team pulled for me today, said Eritrea's Biniam Girmay
Sports18 hours ago
Simon Taufel, the legendary Australian umpire, said the field of umpiring needs more resources and support
Cricket18 hours ago
The ATP has yet to make a decision on Wimbledon after the Grand Slam became the first tournament to ban Russian and Belarusian players over Ukraine crisis
Tennis1 day ago
Bangladesh reached 318-3 at stumps on the third day, in reply to Sri Lanka's 397
Cricket1 day ago
IPL update with Ayaz Memon, an analysis of the latest game: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in lead
Videos1 week ago
Allison Poerner conducts water tasting sessions for restaurants, which involves pairing and contrasting water with food. Water does have taste, which is determined by its Total Dissolved Solids, she says.
Videos1 week ago
The actress talks about playing a pilot and working with Ajay Devgn in the aviation thriller
Videos2 weeks ago
One of the world’s most unique dining initiatives, Dinner in the Sky Dubai is not for the faint-hearted. Accommodating up to 22 guests, the table is raised and lowered using a huge crane. Guests can enjoy stunning views of Dubai Marina while eating a 3-course menu, a great place to visit during the Eid holidays.
Videos2 weeks ago
We visit Al Baik’s new branch in Mall of the Emirates which is based in the food court close to Ski Dubai
Videos2 weeks ago
The exhibition was organized by Artoze Gallerv and Exhibitions in collaboration with Magzoid Magazine, Khaleej Times and Orbit Events with the goal to support the art community as well as contribute to the creative economy while celebrating the spirit of Ramadan.
Videos2 weeks ago
The pilot had become 'incoherent' following a medical emergency
Offbeat1 week ago
The fake banknotes feature paintings depicting calamities that have hit Lebanon, from the deadly August 2020 port blast to forest fires
MENA4 days ago
A former employee sued his supervisor for using the word to insult him
Offbeat5 days ago
The vehicle was headed towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop due to a medical incident
Offbeat5 days ago
Media reported the impersonator was being interviewed by police
Offbeat5 days ago
