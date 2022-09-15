She was flown into the emirate from the Philippines for the first time to meet her son, whom she had not seen in four years
TV host Jimmy Kimmel revealed how the actor swooped in to prevent a potentially dangerous situation involving a spear
If left untreated, his disorder could cause low blood pressure, low sugar level, and high potassium level – factors that can lead to death
All of the Patagonia's non-voting shares have been transferred to a non-profit dedicated to supporting nature protection and conservation
The door to the apartment had to be broken in order for the other residents in the building to enter and save the boy
Duo broke open the apartment door to pull the boy to safety
Season 5 of Hatta Resorts announced, check out the new adventures on offer
Sheikh Saif bin Zayed shares clip of soldier's selfless act
Some of the Actual beGalileo Kids Across the world
Are you a proud owner of a Rolex Submariner, Omega Speedmaster or maybe Audemars Piguet Royal Oak? Or maybe you're a jeweller looking for the best cleaning kit for luxury watches to offer your customers?
The group is revolutionising traditional education by seamlessly infusing modern technology into everyday learning.
The one day event promises to keep the excitement and thrill at peak levels for all the ardent fans and visitors, revving up a new biking revolution
In the 12-week challenge, commencing on September 24 and culminating on December 20, participants will be assessed twice
The IT team at the Group has been involved in launching the airline's premium economy product for sale, optimising catering using AI models
Scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18, the sporting event in Qatar is expected to bring thousands of fans to the Emirates
Over 187 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Thousands of eateries in the country ensure that snacks remain affordable
London-based DeepTech analytics report is based on six parameters that city governments have been focusing on to prevent the spread of Covid-19
The country will be among the first markets where the US technology major will launch its new smartphone iterations
The annual job fair will feature top employers like Central Bank of the UAE, Etisalat, National Marine Dredging Company, Al Fahim Group and Al Masaood Group
Average rents in Dubai surged year-on-year to 24.8 per cent in August 2022, up from 23.7 per cent a month earlier, according to CBRE data
The actor discovered a 'subtle polyp' in his colon during the medical procedure
Guests at the largest Jewish event in the country’s history included prominent ambassadors and dignitaries
Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Riyadh and Doha are among the fastest-growing on the list and performing especially well this year
In an attempt to make history, the Arabian Ocean Rowing Team will cover a distance that is equivalent to travelling from Dubai to China
Her first state visit over 40 years ago was historic, helping greatly to strengthen ties between the two countries
Experts see a rise in this issue particularly in children, adolescents
Residents must avoid leaving bicycles at the racks designated for the metro and tram riders for more than 24 hours
Slow drivers must not use the left-most lane of roads, highways
Direct flights will connect both cities daily starting from October 31
The decision had come into force on June 15 and continued for 92 days, banning work under the sun or in uncovered areas from 12.30 pm to 3 pm daily
From kids trapped in locked cars to a toddler who went missing in the mountains, there have been several instances when officials and bystanders saved the day
The 22-year-old injured his knee while fielding during the first Test in Sri Lanka in July and missed the Asia Cup earlier this month
Members of the royal family will hold a private burial service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel
Adapt, adopt or perish is the way forward in a post-pandemic world
Does the truth lie somewhere in between?
A searing heat wave has led to drought in parts of Britain, with tankers supplying water to residents in an Oxfordshire village. The conditions remind many of shortages in the 19th century, and the lesser-known story of the Maharaja of Benares coming to the rescue of villagers in the Chiltern Hills. Here’s a look at the dry, dire situation
Dubai is where many single women have found a firm footing. Coming from countries where it’s not easy to be single and live alone, the city has carved out a convenient and safe comfort zone for many of us who don’t wish to be ‘judged’ — because we’d rather focus on self-development
Eating right has mostly been associated with physical fitness. But these days, there’s a concerted effort to improve mental health with your dietary intake. Leading experts weigh in on the science behind it — and share user-friendly tips
The longest-serving British monarch created a new kind of prototype for women’s fashion in the latter half of the 20th century
Before 1918, women were not allowed to vote in Britain. Equality laws enacted over the next decades responded to new demands in British society. Now it is one of the rare countries where the top position has been held by three women; all from the same party: Conservative
On his way to the White House to meet with President Ronald Reagan, the late Russian leader stopped his limousine downtown to interact with the lunchtime crowd
Digital communities have become the new families for a lot of users. But why would you go online for support?
With rising inflation and interest rates, besides global economic slowdown, this traditional sanctuary during turbulent stock markets deserves your careful consideration
With social media and democratisation of opinion, we believe we’ve been elevated to a vantage point where we ‘understand’ food. But whatever happened to the rigour of the good, old-fashioned culinary critique? It’s definitely food for thought
The pandemic disrupted not only the economies of the world, but how we communicate and interact.
Today, most of our lives revolve around our smartphones.
Leadcapital Corp Ltd offers a free online course on investing, entertainment, and learning if you are interested in learning to invest in the stock market.
Fierce, intense, powerful and fearless, the tough cop avatar surely suits the suave actor
It follows 10 millionaires who are living their wildest dreams in the Bling City
Westlife will take the stage at Etihad Arena on September 29.
Fashionistas can head down to Address Hotel on September 24.
This will be your chance to get familiar with few of the best art spaces in the region
The discussion includes five parallel speciality tracks
The shot offers protection to a considerable degree, medics say
London's Heathrow warns of changes to flight operations on Wednesday as the coffin is carried in a procession
Items such as Punjabi samosas, cheese pizzas, Areej juice evoke strong nostalgia among those who studied in the country
Check out some of the best spots in the UAE offering this exquisite dish
Must-try recipes to prepare mouthwatering meals at your crib
Bigger dreams lead to bigger results. But still, many fear dreaming big
Known as the 'Merge', this update will change how transactions on the platform occur, and how ether tokens are created
Firm American currency and concerns about the hawkish US Fed offset the support from positive Indian equities
US interest rates and higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar
With this new feature, people can communicate on both platforms via text, audio, and video, and can be accessed through the messaging app
Direct flights will connect both cities daily starting from October 31
The metaverse is considered the next evolution of the internet where people collaborate digitally, perform secure, authenticated digital transactions, and use cryptocurrencies for payments through Web3.0 applications.
Beirut-born Wael Sawan will replace Dutchman Ben van Beurden, who will step down at the end of 2022 after spending nearly 40 years at the British company
The two matches will be held on September 25 and 27 in Dubai
England last played in Pakistan in 2005 and were due to visit last year, but cancelled at short notice after New Zealand pulled out of a tour citing safety concerns
The 45-year-old superstar will return to the UAE for his new exhibition bout on November 13
Milan are seven-time European champions but have only returned to the top table in recent seasons after years in the doldrums
The tenure of Ganguly as BCCI president and Shah as BCCI secretary is set to expire this month
Mumbai's owners recently purchased teams in the International League T20 based in the UAE, and the Cape Town side in a new league in South Africa
Chelsea owner Boehly believes a game similar to the NBA's All-Star game could catch on in Britain
Superstar Akshay Kumar and his director Aanand L. Rai visited Khaleej Times ahead of their new release “Raksha Bandhan”. Named after the festival, Raksha Bandhan is a family drama that revolves around the relationship between Lala Kedarnath (Akshay) and his four sisters. Lala’s childhood sweetheart is portrayed by his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar
Stay by Yannick Alleno is one of two restaurants in Dubai to be awarded two Michelin stars. We visited this French restaurant at the Palm to find out how the Chef achieved the Stars and how it impacts the restaurant.
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit Wellfit's summer camp and understand how physical activities during the summer can also support a child academically
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
The vehicle resembles a convertible sports car but is designed like a boat underneath and goes as fast as a jet ski at a maximum speed of 60-80kmph
County in US gets messages meant for the new Crown Prince of England as they have the same name
Co-passengers and family informed authorities of the incident; the mother and child are both in good health
Police said they had to shoot and kill the animal, as it 'was posing an ongoing threat to emergency responders'
The ceremony for 18 men who were granted divorce after long-drawn legal battles will be held on September 18
Fusilier Shenkin IV of the Third Battalion of The Royal Welsh gets a salary, a rank and a regiment number
He travelled for about 320km, after it became untethered and flew away while he was using it to harvest pine nuts from a tree