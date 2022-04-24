UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Partner Content
Asus ROG Flow Z13 Review

PARTNER CONTENT

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Review

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 showcases Asus making innovative products for different categories. Hot on the success of their ROG Flow X13.

PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago

Most Popular

  1. UAE: Dubai announces 9-day Eid Al Fitr break

    Ramadan 202219 hours ago

  2. UAE: Dh1,500 fine, 6 black points for exceeding maximum speed limit

    Transport1 day ago

  3. Ramadan recipe of the day: Oats pancakes

    Ramadan 20221 day ago

  4. UAE: 9-day Eid Al Fitr break announced

    UAE2 days ago

  5. UAE: Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for private sector

    Ramadan 20222 days ago

  6. UAE: Emirate announces 9-day Eid Al Fitr break

    Ramadan 20221 day ago

  7. UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2022 holiday announced

    Ramadan 20222 days ago

  8. UAE-made MBZ-SAT to be launched in late 2023

    UAE1 day ago
What's Rising
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
What's New

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion

UAE News

LONG READS
The rise and rise of inflation

Long Reads

The rise and rise of inflation

Covid took the global economy on a roller coaster. Even as the world struggled in its aftermath, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent price indices into a tizzy. Here’s a primer on what exactly is going on — and what the short-term future of purchasing power looks like

Long Reads1 week ago

When mum-in-law is your best friend

Long Reads

When mum-in-law is your best friend

It’s perhaps the toughest, most complex ‘social’ relationship one handles: trying to  make peace with your spouse’s mother. It has spawned jokes and television soap operas... and real-life horror stories have been swapped down the ages. But then, there are those who’ve found love, affection and friendship— not discord

Long Reads2 weeks ago

Friend request: Accept or decline?

Long Reads

Friend request: Accept or decline?

Most of us are ‘friends’ with a host of ‘like-minded’ folks on social media, even though the social media playbook on friendships is different from the real-life one. We find out the rules of engagement of virtual alliances

Long Reads3 hours ago

How to take a classic and retell the story

Long Reads

How to take a classic and retell the story

For long, classics have been reimagined and reinterpreted. At times, stories are taken forward or given a twist. At times, embedded characters are extrapolated and given a new life. Why do writers feel the need to fall back on books that were written in a different era — and that upheld different value systems?

Long Reads1 week ago

Partner Content
Innovating cashless entertainment

PARTNER CONTENT

Innovating cashless entertainment

From the establishment of Embed in 1956 to the present day, the company has introduced its innovative financial technology services and has provided a transition to a cashless society in the entertainment industry

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Lenovo P11 Tablet Review

PARTNER CONTENT

Lenovo P11 Tablet Review

Lenovo's Tab P11 is the company's answer to building a solid premium tablet at an affordable price.

PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Sports

IPL 2022

Loading
Videos
Crash landing simulation brings teams together

Videos

Crash landing simulation brings teams together

A Dubai-based organisation, The Team Space, has partnered up with Dynamic Advanced Training group, an aircraft safety and training facility, to create a hyper-real simulation of turbulence on an airplane to bring teams together. But how does a ‘doomsday’ scenario actually translate to teams coming together, working with each other and strengthening their ties? Let's find out.

Videos3 weeks ago

Inside look: A horse's life after racing

Dubai World Cup

Inside look: A horse's life after racing

In the run up to The Dubai World Cup, the Mother Teresa of retired horses, Heather Copland, manager of Dubai 5 Stables, one of the oldest stables in Dubai & run by Dubai Racing Club, discusses Dar Al Khail Racehorse Rehoming Centre’s initiatives with Jacqui Doyle, the mother of renowned jockeys James & Sarah.

Dubai World Cup1 month ago

Offbeat

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 20.68 INR
1 AED 49.85 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE7,094.11 AED
24K234.00 AED
View all Gold & Forex