The country's representative said resolving the conflict would require dialogue and effective diplomacy
UAE9 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE supports every move aimed at a peaceful settlement of the crisis
UAE2 hours ago
Khan described the attack as 'cowardly' and extended his condolences to the victims' families
Asia1 hour ago
The bus, which is characterised by a bike symbol, operates from 6am to midnight
Public Transport in UAE4 hours ago
Mohammed Sameer Alan flew to Dubai with great hopes of achieving a better life.
UAE3 hours ago
A new video shows Grace playing with the Dubai Crown Prince
UAE5 hours ago
"The column has made little discernible progress in over four days,” Britain said in an intelligence update.
World16 hours ago
Lawmakers also imposed fines for public calls for sanctions against Russia
World5 hours ago
The top four winners lost a combined 126kg
Health6 hours ago
Since August, the US has resettled 85,000 displaced Afghans, with 6,400 being relocated to the US from Abu Dhabi
UAE1 hour ago
Alvi requested the court to treat him as an 'ordinary citizen'
Asia2 hours ago
The explosion occurred as worshippers congregated for Friday prayers
Asia9 hours ago
Putin had earlier said that 3,000 Indians were kept at a train station in Kharkiv
World15 hours ago
TII collaborated with Sweden’s EuroRacing to enhance software and controllers of the autonomous race car
Auto8 hours ago
Authorities collected $10.8 million worth fines from individuals on tax evasion and money laundering
UAE1 day ago
The RTA chief praised the meritorious services rendered by these employees during their career in the Government of Dubai
Government1 day ago
The seriously injured girl was rescued by authorities on Tuesday night.
Emergencies1 day ago
The board also approved an amendment to the bank’s notifications regarding maximum fee limits imposed on licensed financial institutions
Jobs2 days ago
Cops vow to end distribution of massage centre cards; say illegal parlours are a serious threat
Crime1 week ago
Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going to the mountains during daytime
Emergencies1 week ago
The UAE aims to increase the level of investment coming to the country to Dh1 trillion within nine years, an increase of Dh550 billion
Business1 day ago
IMF, in its latest report, has commended the UAE government for the way it steered the country's economy through the pandemic
Business1 day ago
An AFP report said Fitbit is offering refunds of $299 each for the recalled smartwatches.
Tech1 day ago
The UAE has invested heavily in innovation to accelerate the development of new military capabilities and defense technologies, including the manufacture of advanced weapons systems, prioritising technology transfer and capacity building
Business1 day ago
A revolutionary device powered by best-in-class camera, ultra-long battery and superior flagship performance; designed to bring The Power of Magic to people around the world
Inspired by the KOREAN lifestyle AND culture, The Grace & Co. and The Gallery Grace are bringing the K-Art exhibition to Dubai
What is organic milk?
Growing ecology - a third of Danes prefer organic milk
Fame Park has hosted some big names - from Messi to Mariah Carey
UAE Attractions1 day ago
Abramovich, a Russian billionaire, has reportedly put Chelsea up for sale
Football2 days ago
Anna Sorokin had offered to divulge mystery man's name to anyone who gives her $10,000
UAE2 days ago
It is the first of its kind in the region that provides employees with a number of financial benefits.
Jobs1 day ago
Unvaccinated travellers and children aged below 12 must take a PCR test within 48 hours of their journey
coronavirus2 days ago
Second prize of Dh1 million was bagged by Ajith Variyath
UAE1 day ago
Over 139 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Friday, March 4, will be Sha’ban 1
UAE1 day ago
Sebastien Loeb, the nine-time World Rally champion, is ready for his UAE debut
Sports1 minute ago
British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has also announced that it is renaming its version of the dish
World13 minutes ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads24 minutes ago
‘2020 UAE Security and Savings’ survey by global consultancy Mercer found that almost half of UAE expats have no plans for financial security post-retirement
UAE1 day ago
Airlines have been updating travel requirements online today.
coronavirus1 week ago
The Dubai Ruler wished the ambassadors success in their missions to boost cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries
Government1 week ago
Public Prosecution explains penalties for falsifying electronic document
Crime2 weeks ago
12-year-old had endured persistent pain in the stomach, lacked appetite, and suffered weight loss
Health2 weeks ago
The magic of music has long enthralled us, but some numbers are special: they are hard-wired into the system, you can never have enough of them, even after decades they can come back in vivid detail.
Long Reads1 week ago
Physically and emotionally, what does it do to women who become mothers late in life? Are there choppy waters to be navigated — or is that just a social bias?
Long Reads1 week ago
Some say being a long-time ‘loyal’ employee has its benefits; some say being a job hopper is the only way you can be a smart careerist.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Studies have shown that workers who stay with a company for longer than two years get paid up to 50 per cent less than new hires.
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Cultural dislocation is a modern-day reality, and its central themes are longing and distance from the family. It’s a cocktail of social identities that an individual seeks
Long Reads1 day ago
Even as we get more scientific in our approach towards life, our aesthetic sense remains unadulterated. At least, for the time being
Long Reads5 days ago
Certain top notes of perfumery took roots in Kannauj, an understated — and underrated — town in northern India
Long Reads6 days ago
Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) promoted research, inventions, and innovations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during the Energy and Environment week in Expo 2020 Dubai
Growing ecology - a third of Danes prefer organic milk
Dubai
The new DC superhero film is a morose mood piece.
Movie Reviews3 days ago
Expect some great tunes from this talented countertenor at the event this weekend.
Local Events3 days ago
The glittering event will be held at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.
Local Events3 days ago
Everyone needs some time out from the routine of their daily lives, once in a while.
Life and Living3 days ago
Identify your triggers
Wellness1 day ago
The female trio behind the region’s largest contemporary retail art fair. Guided by principles like ‘diversity is beautiful’ and ‘art heals’, these women have succeeded in curating yet another show (third time) during the pandemic
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The Angala moment is where you can make your best decisions, enjoy your best experiences and the highest level of awareness
Wellness1 day ago
Dr Fozi Dakilah said that many procedures were required to keep Abeeha healthy
Health7 hours ago
The complete stretch of the park will feature 50 sculptures
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Regional chief marketing and communications officer, Accenture Middle East, Ebru Tuygun, on braking the glass ceiling
Lifestyle1 day ago
The 15th edition of the fair will feature over 100 exhibitors from 44 countries, including more than 30 first-time exhibitors, with doors opening on March 11 (until 13) at Madinat Jumeirah
Arts and Culture1 day ago
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words
Many a book-lover considers dog-earing a book to be a barbaric practice, though, and would consider you guilty of the sin of bibliclasm, the act of spoiling a book knowingly
Shashi Tharoor's World of Words1 day ago
NUMAISH founder Manisha Chhabra talks about the upcoming lifestyle exhibition that caters to the upcoming wedding, Ramadan and summer season, where more than 80 Designers will showcase their artistic talents on March 11-12 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers
Fashion1 day ago
The solar power plant construction is expected to begin by the end of this year
Energy6 hours ago
The LSE had suspended global depositary receipts (GDRs), which represent shares in a foreign company, for eight Russian companies, including Magnit and Sistema, after freezing trading in 28 firms on Thursday.
Business56 minutes ago
The organisation also facilitated the donation of over Dh2.4 million worth of in-app donations by its customers, equivalent to 564,718 meals, to charitable causes in 2021
Business4 hours ago
With its foreign exchange reserves dwindling, Sri Lanka has been unable to pay for enough fuel to fire its power plants, and has implemented rolling power cuts
Business5 hours ago
DGCX remains committed to providing customers with a broad array of products that meet their hedging and investment needs
Business6 hours ago
A revolutionary device powered by best-in-class camera, ultra-long battery and superior flagship performance; designed to bring The Power of Magic to people around the world
The facility offers flight reservations, ticketing, and general customer services
Travel13 hours ago
Tendulkar, who had many memorable battles with Warne during their playing days, said he was 'shocked, stunned & miserable'
Cricket3 hours ago
It was only over a year ago that UAE batsman Chirag Suri had shared the same stage with the iconic Australian leg-spinner
Cricket53 minutes ago
Warne famously hit Gatting's off stump with a ball that pitched outside leg stump during that Ashes Test in 1993
Cricket3 hours ago
The greatest leg-spinner of them all carved out a flamboyant lifestyle, often putting himself at odds with the game's purists
Cricket2 hours ago
Kohli is the sixth India batter to hit 8,000 runs in Test matches
Cricket6 hours ago
Australia are in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years for a full tour
Cricket5 hours ago
Marsh, who played 96 Tests in the 1970s and 1980s, died in Adelaide eight days after suffering a heart attack
Cricket6 hours ago
A hugely popular figure in the cricket community he suffered a heart attack was on his way to a charity function
Sports12 hours ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos1 month ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health1 month ago
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Videos2 months ago
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu
Videos2 months ago
KT explores the Mangrove beach, a hidden getaway spot on the outskirts of Umm Al Quwain.
Videos2 months ago
The unnamed pupil had reportedly been enrolled at the college for 11 years
Offbeat2 days ago
These days, since everything is about equal rights (as it should be), there are lists and lists of gender-neutral names. But even here, other than Brooklyn or Jordan or Kerry, most of the names sound either too girlie or too mannish
Writer's Corner1 day ago
Aaron Raphael began kicking a football when he was just over 10 months old
Offbeat1 day ago
The release comes within hours of the rapper's ex-wife finalising her divorce and legal emancipation from him
Music1 day ago
