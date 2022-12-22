The accident occurred due to the failure to maintain safe distance between the two vehicles
Based on the experience of some expats who travelled recently, one must bring the original ID card
Compensations can go as high as Dh20,000 per month for those who pay a Dh10 monthly premium; subscription is set to start soon
The total value of his contract is estimated to be roughly 200 million euros per season, which will make him the highest-paid sportsman in the world
Unique experiences and a cultural extravaganza await residents and tourists who will be exploring the emirate's majestic mountain this season
Residents warned against going through unlicensed centres, which pose serious threats
Cases are increasing globally; however, WHO says there is no evidence to suggest that the disease has increased in severity
How to plan your evening ahead of one of Dubai’s biggest nights of the year
With the increase in demand for a second passport in a post Covid era, Creative Zone has launched their premier services, providing complete pre and post-RCBI support ,providing global corporate structuring, opening international bank accounts, fiduciary facilities, and creating trust foundations and SPVs, amongst others
Behind the magic at Nando's is an extraordinary story. As the brand completes 20 years of its inception in the UAE, the journey has been nothing short of a feat
In an ongoing effort to contribute to the well-being of the communities, McDonald's UAE 'Little Seeds of Hope Initiative' aims to communicate a positive impact on families and the environment.
Forest V is a switch to sustainable thinking in engineering climate-smart and energy-efficient buildings
A heavy security operation has been planned with millions expected on the streets of the capital to celebrate Sunday's thrilling final victory
Each cloak takes a week to make and goes through a seven-stage completion, with different workers adding different lines of gold braid to the front and arms
The crowds spilled from sidewalks onto a four-lane highway, slowing down the vehicle as it travelled to the royal palace
Bearing flags, hats and the country's iconic blue-and-white jerseys, Argentines took over Buenos Aires' downtown and other iconic spots within minutes after the win
The 2026 edition will be the first since the tournament's inception in 1930 to have 48 teams competing with each other, as opposed to the 32-team format
The move comes after long queues and hordes of frustrated travellers across the country left authorities overwhelmed last week
Those who are caught violating the rules face hefty penalties and even months of vehicle impoundment
The aircraft will be able to carry two people – an operator and passenger – as far as 100 miles on a single charge, the company says
The singer's performance follows other spectacular shows featuring big names, including Myriam Fares and Nancy Ajram
Here is some advice from local travel agencies on how to plan ahead, minimise financial loss, make the best of an unfavourable situation during the season
They would collect from tenants and and create fake invoices, pocketing the cash for themselves
Gold has risen about $200 since falling to a more than two-year low in late September, as expectations around slower rate hikes from the Fed dimmed the dollar's charm
Tempers ran high on issue related to meals chosen by certain passengers
According to Fifa, the prestigious 18-carat trophy can only be touched and held by a select group, which includes former winners and heads of state
Three cases of Omicron subvariant strain have been detected in the country
Global oil prices have been sliding about 30 per cent since June this year
One-bedroom units — which were offered for Dh18,000 to Dh20,000 earlier this year — now go for Dh22,000 to Dh24,000
The country has risen to the top ranks of the list and surpassed Norway, which was ranked second in the third quarter last year
The Dubai Police also received 53 awards last year in the local, regional and global awards
Over 1,500 blue-collar workers took part in the competition and attended the live auditions to grab cash prizes
Sheikh Ahmed emphasised importance of cooperation among related organisations to achieve objectives of UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative
With even more beautiful lights and delightful art installations, the Dubai Lights festival to go live today and will run until January 29
Children with clefts are likely to experience speech difficulties and hearing impairments, as well as dental issues such as cavities and missing, deformed, or misplaced teeth
Nafis Award to recognise outstanding Emiratis, companies fostering positive competition and excelling in recruiting locals
KT puts together a list of the 10 best places around the country to enjoy the pyrotechnics
No, it wasn't a meteor shower — it was a team of brave professionals putting on a mesmerising aerial show for the city's residents and visitors
Visitors to Taj Mahal have to undergo virus testing before they are allowed to enter
Firms require to comply with the guidance within one month
While 5G promises unprecedented benefits to carriers and end users, 5G network vendors and operators nevertheless face unique security challenges that demand stringent standards-based security protocols for the telecom industry.
The challenges the world has been through over the past few years had a great impact on what consumers want and how they want to live their lives
The Scots voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. The issue was revived when Scotland voted to remain in the European Union in 2016, but as part of the United Kingdom it followed the country out of the EU. As the next general election nears, a crisis is clearly brewing
A South Korean internet firm is trying to introduce robots into the world of cubicles and conference rooms without making employees uncomfortable
Beyond making tough moments a little easier, cultivating levity is good for your health
What does it take and how long does it take to feel at home in a new place?
The emirate now boasts some 13,000 establishments — more per capita than New York City — and some are nabbing global laurels
It’s been a while since Tony Blair led Labour to that landslide election win in 1997. The party lost power in 2010 and has since remained on the opposition benches. Now after 12 years of bumpy Tory rule marked by rows and referendums, the mood music around Labour is growing upbeat
The kind of critically praised dramas that often dominate the awards season are falling flat at the box office, failing to justify the money it takes to make them
A surprising collaboration between an entertainment giant (Disney) and an avant-garde artist (Julie Taymor) birthed the most successful musical in history
Over three life-affirming days of gluttony and bliss, I toured Campania’s most hallowed outposts offering pizza tasting menus to see how the area is ennobling its signature fare
FTX is accused of improperly using billions of dollars of customer funds to prop up trading firm, Alameda Research, founded by Sam. The Justice Department and the regulators are examining the relationship
Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70% in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2021
Forbes Middle East and Pure Health hosted over 300 distinguished practitioners, executives, and incumbents of the region’s healthcare ecosystem
Dubai Shopping Festival, in its 28th edition, needs little introduction. It's a retail extravaganza that residents look forward to, and tourists plan their travel calendars around.
Continuing its legacy of inspiring the world and shaping the future with transformative ideas and technologies, the technology giant invites smartphone enthusiasts to indulge in pure fun with the Galaxy Z Flip4.
More than 10,000 investors have been trained by Paul Wallace and Malte Kaub throughout their careers.
The film is also nominated in the 'Best Picture - Non-English Language' category
Big budget sequels like 'Avatar,' 'Top Gun,' and 'Black Panther' were well represented in the effects and sound categories
We speak to a cross-section of UAE-based women to know their thoughts on walking around Dubai at night
Forbes Middle East and Pure Health hosted over 300 distinguished practitioners, executives, and incumbents of the region’s healthcare ecosystem
He owns a pair of Air Diors — one of the most coveted shoes in the market — and he is now building a separate home for his collection
Revolutionised medicine may be at hand, but barriers remain
To increase one's longevity, we must consider everyday changes. It is just the start of a journey to achieving a healthier lifestyle, says the Sharjah resident
Medical treatments and related services to be offered to government employees, retirees and elderly
Muhammad Ali Bandial’s book I Dream of Rain touches upon untethered bonds between father and son
Stuff that has everyone all agog with excitement
World stocks plummet 20% in worst year since financial crisis
Gross domestic product fell by a revised 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022
The two companies will work together across various areas
25,000 Emirati women entrepreneurs own 50,000 trade licences valued at Dh60 billion in 2021
Passengers from as many as 171 countries travelled to Doha on the day of the match, with the carrier operating up to 30 flights daily specifically for fans
Company aims for $1b revenues over the next four years, CEO says
FTX and its sister trading house Alameda Research went bankrupt last month
|1 AED
|22.46 INR
|1 AED
|61.15 PKR
|OUNCE
|6,683.07 AED
|24K
|220.50 AED
Serbian Novak Djokovic withdraws from his match against Nick Kyrgios because he was unwell, with Dimitrov stepping in
The Canadian made history in 2019 when she beat the legendary Serena Williams in straight sets to win the US Open
The prestigious tournament will take place on Hudayriat Island’s luxury camping site Bab Al Nojoum from February 21 to 26
The last encounter between the Premier League rivals in October led to several unsavoury incidents on and off the field
The auction will take place in the southern Indian city of Kochi on Friday
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
India are currently second in the Test Championship league table behind Australia, who are currently 1-0 up against South Africa in a three-match series at home
The entire technical and medical staff of the national team will be given medals as well, according to national news agency
The hotel has won the International Sustainable Award at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, and in this report we speak to the Sustainability Leader of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, who shares the property's plans to stand down on a green future, inspite of challenges
During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Tim Cahill and Brett Lee shared their viewpoints on the upcoming World Cups
We visited Dave’s Hot Chicken's first branch in town to try their famous chicken tenders and sliders. Would you dare to try their extra spicy reaper chicken?
She has worked with big names such as GaryVee, Karen Wazen and The Dubai Future Foundation, helping people build and grow their own personal brand. From being ex-Head of Communications at Google MENA and Netflix, Maha Abuelenein gives us insight on how to grow your own name as an entrepreneur. We talk about what’s in, what’s out, and how to help Adam Levine.
What is a Bao and how is it made? This Filipino-owned restaurant also serves Asian-Arab fusion Baos
A store in Doha had to temporarily close when Oliveira visited and attracted hundreds of fans. He was taken to the back of the store until things calmed down
There are fewer films now that allow an actor to grow a persona and a Tom Cruise level of stardom. It’s a crisis, and the movies know it
In 1960, just 13 per cent of American households had a single occupant. But today it is approaching 30 per cent. For households headed by someone 50 or older, that figure is 36 per cent
By 2050, nearly half the world may live in areas that have dangerous levels of heat for at least a month, including Miami, Lagos, Nigeria, and Shanghai
Festival in India attracts more than 300,000 people to celebrate Urdu poetry
The Serbian is part of Falcons along with Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Yohan Wadia is humanising much-loved DC and Marvel characters as everyday people
Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh from Iran is aged 21 and measures at a height of 65.24 cm
When done right, it allows you to achieve your goals more quickly
Lookups for the word on their website increased by 1,740% in 2022 over the year before