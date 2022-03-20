His comments come after UAE leaders welcomed Syrian President Al Assad to the country on Friday
UAE11 hours ago
Dubai committed to sharing expertise after successful hosting of Expo 2020, says Dubai Crown Prince
Expo 20207 hours ago
It also received honorary prizes for its design and display
Expo 202010 hours ago
Kishida to announce plan to invest S42 billion in India over five years
Asia9 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition destroys four drones launched toward southern Saudi Arabia
MENA1 hour ago
Zelensky again appealed to Putin to hold talks with him directly
World21 hours ago
The first term marks were announced offline last week
Education10 hours ago
Lay people now allowed to head a major Vatican office
Europe10 hours ago
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 3 days ago
Learn to invest in the stock market by Leadcapital Corp Ltd
PARTNER CONTENT 4 days ago
UAE's first shopping mall enhanced by new restaurants and services for customers.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The Indian visitor has also amassed over 300 memorabilia
Expo 20202 days ago
The ship sank as a result of bad weather
Emergencies2 days ago
The futuristic patrols were named 'Ghiath' by Sheikh Hamdan.
UAE3 days ago
American superstar Life Is Good heads likely field of 11 in the $12 million show piece race on Saturday, March 26
Primer2 days ago
This will be the third socially distanced Ramadan
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Visitors say the mega fair, which comes to an end on March 31, was truly was a shining example of coexisting peacefully
Expo 202015 hours ago
Students were among those injured
Asia14 hours ago
As schools head into spring break, educators are hopeful that more Covid restrictions will be eased in the future
Education18 hours ago
Khor Fakkan will precede Abu Dhabi by about eight minutes for the start of fasting and breakfast
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Carmello Zapulla is the designer of the Forest of Intelligence at Spain Pavilion.
Expo 20208 hours ago
This historic achievement will be celebrated on Saturday with a special projection on Al Wasl Dome and fireworks
Expo 202016 hours ago
The song is performed by famed artist Ali Zafar
Asia9 hours ago
It is inspired by Ukraine's leader standing up to Russian forces and refusing the US' offer of evacuation
Offbeat10 hours ago
The seven-member delegation visits reception centres for refugees from Ukraine in eastern Poland
World2 hours ago
The trio arrive at International Space Station in flight suits that match the colours of the Ukrainian flag
Europe3 hours ago
Dubai
PARTNER CONTENT 2 weeks ago
The maid succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted by the employer.
Crime6 days ago
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Council recommend a screening every 10 years for individuals from the age of 40
Health1 week ago
Violations were detected through smart traffic cameras installed on all roads of the Emirate
Transport1 week ago
Grade 6 students typically have great relationships with their teachers
Education1 week ago
Over 2.7 million children have visited the mega fair
Expo 20204 days ago
Haq Al Laila celebrations to feature camel parade.
Ramadan 20224 days ago
The closure is for “periodic enhancements”.
UAE Attractions5 days ago
Sheikh Hamdan: Our objective, as always, is to serve the people
Government5 days ago
The force has received 1,740 reports of financial fraud through new call centre from August 2021 until March 2022.
Crime5 days ago
'It will help reduce the suffering of countless hens'
Environment4 days ago
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Xiaomi's Redmi series devices have been successful largely because of what it offers at a reasonable price point. The Redmi Note 11S follows the same trend by serving a bigger capacity device for those that want more.
Victors of war write history. But do ordinary folks carry the bogey of conflicts their countries fought? Does that make them socially awkward while encountering ‘the other’? Is it because of too much access to information and connectivity?
Long Reads1 week ago
The once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic has made teens and youngsters wise beyond their age. It’s a welcome relief for the contagion-bruised world as these young voices of reason and sanity shine a light on their challenges amid a bid to return to normalcy
Long Reads1 week ago
If unaddressed, it may lead to an unsustainable future as the global population increases to nearly nine billion by 2050
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s 1969 bestseller 'The Godfather', which celebrates its 50th anniversary later this month, is a genius act
Long Reads2 weeks ago
Cooking takes on a life of its own when you throw in love and affection into the mix, and don’t treat it like a necessity — or, worse, a chore. There’s a reason why they say the way to someone’s heart is through the stomach
Long Reads6 hours ago
Women in literature — both as writers and characters — have had to contend with biases that stem out of societal conditioning. But it’s time to edit the ‘textbook’ subtexts
Long Reads1 day ago
Historically, automation led to hundreds of thousands of job losses; now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take over millions of jobs by 2030. AI already produces music, news, and other creative pursuits, but can it replace artists to create remarkable artwork?
Long Reads2 days ago
After Tim Burton's gothic makeover of Batman in 1989, and Christopher Nolan’s innovative bat fest in 2008, Matt Reeves releases the classic crusader.
Long Reads1 week ago
The Honor X8 is finally here. The much-awaited device from the smartphone company sees the Honor X8 being released in global markets with a strong emphasis on style but extremely quick and responsive performance thanks in part to its RAM turbo capabilities.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Mediclinic City Hospital earns the Joint Commission International's Gold Seal of Approval® for its Breast Cancer programme certification
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
POCO X4 Pro 5G delivers an all-around flagship-level experience with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 67W turbo charging. POCO M4 Pro entertainment powerhouse combines unbeatable affordability, quality, and performance.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
Mediclinic at Home
PARTNER CONTENT 1 week ago
The artist spoke to City Times whilst on a recent trip to Dubai.
Music2 days ago
Shoppers will be spoilt for chioce by designer labels from renowned designers.
Local Events17 hours ago
All tickets that were purchased for the original December 2021 show, will remain valid
Local Events1 day ago
Zenofar is known for her socially aware short films.
Music17 hours ago
The book provides an action-orientated roadmap to guide any city in the transition to this critical new approach
Books2 days ago
Camp will also offer free medicines, free vouchers for ECG, ultrasound and other facilities
Health2 days ago
Leading women of OTT talk about how streaming platforms are changing the discourse around female characters, both structurally and creatively
Arts and Culture2 days ago
Since its inception in 2017, Battle Cancer has raised more than Dh11.9 million for more than 50 cancer charities across the world
Health16 hours ago
Mid-range smartphones aim to combine flagship-level features with great value.
PARTNER CONTENT 1 day ago
Olga Belka's painting studio is underwater, where she is surrounded by colourful fish and sea turtles
Arts and Culture1 day ago
The project also involves drawing distinctive signs on the pathways
UAE2 days ago
The practice of mothering yourself is one way of healing your old wounds
Wellness2 days ago
Made to measure is probably the route to choose and Dubai has a huge selection to choose from
Fashion2 days ago
Pioneering project seeks to break open inefficiencies in both cargo and passenger transportation
Start-ups4 hours ago
He allegedly stole parts and caused the company to pay for items and services it never received
Tech5 hours ago
The pledge consists of four main pillars: equal pay, employment and promotion on the basis of gender equality including senior leadership positions, integrating gender balance in the companies’ policies and programmes, and transparency.
Business4 hours ago
The dedicated programme and platform for entrepreneurs come on the back of EMPWR’s bid to drive mental wellbeing in the Mena region through a multi-pronged approach of partnering with both private and public entities.
Business4 hours ago
Netix will shoulder the BMS responsibilities in Amazon’s centres.
Business4 hours ago
The favourite communication channel of president Bolsonaro is blocked for failure to comply with orders to remove messages that contain disinformation
Tech4 hours ago
Here's how you can check whether the new feature has been enabled on your phone
Tech6 hours ago
Author Mahadeva Matt Mani on the seven leadership imperatives the UAE can adopt to shape its future
Business14 hours ago
The company has seen phenomenal growth, with its annual turnover hitting Dh350 million
Business19 hours ago
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap following a controversial restart procedure
Sports8 hours ago
World champion Max Verstappen qualified second while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth
Sports4 hours ago
As many as eight teams participated in the tournament
Sports4 hours ago
Farooq was the hero of their one-run win over Deccan Gladiators—MGM in their previous match
Sports4 hours ago
The England skipper and Irishman Paul Stirling to host junior spring camp at Abu Dhabi Cricket from April 4 to 8
Sports10 hours ago
He knocks 64 from 45 deliveries in 54-run win over Ajman Heroes
Sports10 hours ago
Angel Di Maria is also sidelined by a hamstring problem
Sports10 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Showdown Week will be the third blockbuster event held as part of a five-year partnership and will be headlined by UFC 281 to be held at Etihad Arena
Sports1 day ago
The ‘Punisher,’ with a brilliant professional record of 6-0 and 30-0 overall, is confident about nailing his American opponent in UFC London at the O2 Arena
Sports1 day ago
Located at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, The Lighthouse Retreat offers a full day program of activities that aim to detoxify their guests' mind, body and soul.
Videos1 month ago
The UAE's Ministry of Interior has banned drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts
Videos1 month ago
This new virtual service will soon be launched and will address customer needs in three-dimensional spaces in an easy way while enjoying a digital and interactive sensory experience.
Videos1 month ago
Dubai's Infinity Bridge opened to traffic for the first time today, January 16. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.
Videos2 months ago
Here are some simple exercises to get in shape and to stay committed to your goals of losing weight in 2022
Health2 months ago
Many party leaders, looking for a change in the Gandhi family leadership, were in attendance
Asia2 days ago
The defendant reportedly believed he had been sold fake drugs, saying he 'knew what it should feel like' to take them
Offbeat10 hours ago
The ancient whale was one of the largest predators of its time
Offbeat1 day ago
First degree concoction (hence the name). Medium roast. Perfect texture and flavour. Intense aroma that fires up your brain cells
Writer's Corner2 days ago
