UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Most Popular

  1. New UAE visas to come into force from next month: All you need to know

    Visa and Immigration in UAE

  2. Dubai: Evacuation exercise announced for today; authorities issue warning

    UAE

  3. UAE-India travel: IndiGo announces new direct flights

    Aviation
Partner Content
MORE TOP STORIES
What's Rising
Editor's Picks

UAE News

What's New
Shuaa posts Dh6m operating income in Q2

Business

Shuaa posts Dh6m operating income in Q2

Second quarter net operating income of Dh6 million compared to Dh24 million in Q1 2022 mainly due to lower trading revenues; Net loss attributable to shareholders of Dh170 million in Q2 2022 compared to net income of Dh6 million in Q1 2022

Business

Sign Up For Breaking News Alerts

Be in the know. Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.

KT Opinion
LONG READS
The Conservative party: adept to adapt

Long Reads

The Conservative party: adept to adapt

In or out of office, conservatism has dominated the political agenda in many countries, pushing its policies or forcing others to react to it. At times, Britain’s Conservative Party was written off, but it has always adapted to new situations to become the world’s most successful party

Long Reads

Partner Content
Aldar Academies: Empowering the next generation

PARTNER CONTENT

Aldar Academies: Empowering the next generation

Over the course of 15 years, the UAE-based education provider continue to deliver the highest standards of education whilst inspiring a love for learning among its students

PARTNER CONTENT

Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
Shuaa posts Dh6m operating income in Q2

Business

Shuaa posts Dh6m operating income in Q2

Second quarter net operating income of Dh6 million compared to Dh24 million in Q1 2022 mainly due to lower trading revenues; Net loss attributable to shareholders of Dh170 million in Q2 2022 compared to net income of Dh6 million in Q1 2022

Business

Gold & Forex

UAE Draft Rate

1 AED 21.56 INR
1 AED 58.86 PKR

UAE Gold Rate

OUNCE6,554.62 AED
24K216.25 AED
View all Gold & Forex
Sports

Score Card

Loading
Videos
Offbeat